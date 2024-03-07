Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Mar. 7-13

Here are the March 7-13 things to do in Gulfport, Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include Grand Prix activities, Gulfport Pride, and a chili cook-off.

Thursday, Mar. 7-Saturday, Mar. 9

The Art of Nudity Nude Nite made its way to St. Pete. The three-day event features 170 pieces of nude-inspired work. Explore the art of nudity through original artwork, burlesque performances, and live body painting. Coastal Creative, 2201 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6-11:30 p.m. $40. 813-452-9799, coastalcreativetv.com. Read Abby Baker’s advance coverage of Nude Nite.

Thursday, Mar. 7-Sunday, Mar. 10

God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater Bored and unfulfilled by philanthropy, millionaire Eliot Rosewater sets off on a journey to find his life’s purpose. freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Through Mar. 10: Thurs.-Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 6 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $25-55. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com. Read our review of God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater.

Fully Committed Watch as one actor plays 32 characters — all denizens of a ritzy New York restaurant. The Off-Central, 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Through Mar. 10: Thurs., 7:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m. $20-35. 727-202-7019, theoffcentral.com.

Thursday, Mar. 7

Car Party in the Park Join the season opener for the Firestone Grand Prix downtown St. Pete. The annual INDYCAR Party in the Park features special guest drivers in the INDYCAR series. Check out cars, enjoy live music, giveaways, food, and drinks. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 5 p.m. gpstpete.com.

Grand Prix 5K Start Grand Prix weekend with a timed 5K race on the St. Pete track. Participants run along Bayshore Drive and through downtown’s Firestone Grand Prix track. Runners receive a chipped race bib, a dry-fit race shirt, and a medal. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 4:30 p.m. $40-50. gpstpete.com.

Say Hello to My Little Friend: An Evening with Jennine Capó Crucet This dark comedy is described by the publisher as “Scarface meets Moby Dick.” What more can we say? Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-755-9456, tombolobooks.com.

Friday, Mar. 8-Sunday, Mar. 10

Grand Prix Weekend Get ready to rev your engines! It’s time for the Firestone Grand Prix in St. Petersburg. Throughout three days, watch practices and races of some of the best drivers as they take on the city’s streets. Tickets available online. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri., 8:45 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat., 8:25 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sun., 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $25-$150. gpstpete.com.

Friday, Mar. 8

Don’t Say Fay! Stand-up comedy is out and sit-down is in. Laugh along with iconic “sit-down” comedian Fay Jacobs in Gulfport. Listen to her “Aging Gracelessly: Don’t Say Fay” act with lots of new, hilarious and heartfelt stories. Catherine A. Hickman, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. $20. 727-893-1070, eventbrite.com.

Murder Mystery Performance After eating a meal at Luigi’s Italian Restaurant, Nero Sharpe suddenly dies. This leaves everyone asking “who poisoned his meatball?” Watch what happens next in the Walden School’s murder mystery production of Who Poisoned His Meatball? Call the school office for tickets. Walden Private Middle School, 2728 53rd St. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. $10. 727-321-7441.

Saturday, Mar. 9

City-Wide Yard Sale Saturday mornings are all about yard sales. Now, imagine a yard sale on almost every block. Here’s your chance to go to Gulfport’s city-wide yard sale. Find yourself some cool clothes, home decor, furniture, toys, and other secondhand items from your neighbors. Grab a free brochure from the Gulfport Casino or the Gulfport Public Library. Gulfport City Hall, 2401 53rd St. S., Gulfport. 7 a.m.-7 p.m. 727-893-1118, mygulfport.us.

Nautical Flea Market Do you need a life jacket? How about fishing poles? Check out used gear for sale at Gulfport’s Nautical Flea Market for your days on the water with your friends and family. Gulfport Municipal Marina, 4630 29th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Call Harbormaster Denis Frain for more information; 727-893-1071.

Beyond the Beach Cleanup Join your neighbors and Gulfport Grassroots as they come together to keep our beach clean. Bags, pickers, and gloves supplied. Gulfport Beach Shelter #4, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 9-11 a.m. 732-310-4932, facebook.com/gulfportgrassroots.

Spring It On Enjoy a night in the park with music at Spring It On. Listen to performances by St. Pete Sons and the Black Honkeys Band. Buy food and drinks from vendors. Enter raffles for a chance to win family-friendly prizes. Treasure Island Community Center Park, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 6-10 p.m. 727-547-4575, mytreasureisland.org.

Tardi Gras Couldn’t book a trip to New Orleans? No problem. Gulfport hosts its own annual Tardi Gras. This fundraiser dance and parade benefits the Enroy Foundation, an organization for the arts. Enjoy live music, dance with friends, dress up for the costume contest, and take a chance with the 50/50 raffle. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-893-1070, mygulfport.us.

Sunday, Mar. 10

Chili Cook-Off Do you think you have the best chili recipe? Enter it in Come Out St. Pete’s Chili Cook-Off. Participants must bring a minimum of one gallon of chili. There are two winning categories: the people’s choice and judge’s blind taste test. Cups, spoons, and napkins will be provided. The Studio Public House, 2950 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. comeoutstpete.org.

Gulfport Peace, Love & Pride Festival An all-day music festival to celebrate Pride in Gulfport. Enjoy live entertainment from Tampa Bay performers. Check out local vendors around the casino. Come early and stay late! Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S, Gulfport. 12-8 p.m. 727-893-1070, gulfportpride.com.

Monday, Mar. 11

Fly High Spend the afternoon flying kites at the park for Kite Day. The first 500 kids receive a free kite. Enjoy food and drinks from JB’s Hot Dogs. Meet animals from the Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center. Explore all the family-friendly activities. ROC Park, 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-391-9951, madeirabeachfl.gov.

Wednesday, Mar. 13

Art & Meditation Surround yourself with art while you meditate. Examine artwork that makes you dive deeper into your mind, body, and soul through a guided meditation instruction. The Dalí Museum’s Raymond James Community Room, 1 Dalí Blvd., St. Petersburg. 12 p.m. 727-823-3767, thedali.org.

Taylor Swift Library Party Enter the Taylor Swift eras of your wildest dreams. Grab your cardigans, make friendship bracelets to trade, and play Taylor Swift trivia. Take home a Swiftie goodie bag. This hangout is open to all ages. Are you ready for it? St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 4 p.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com.

Miami Blues Join The Gabber Newspaper Book Club as they discuss Charles Willeford’s classic crime novel, Miami Blues. Join the club at 6:30 p.m. to order food and drinks; discussion starts at 7 p.m. Habana Café, 5402 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-321-6965, tombolobooks.com or amanda@thegabber.com.

Looking for more things to do March 7-13 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.