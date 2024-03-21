Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do March 21-27

Here are the March 21-27 things to do in Gulfport, Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include Easter egg hunts, live music, and Art in the Yard.

Thursday, March 21

Art, Music, and Fundraising Party with the Suncoast Sierra Club at Arts, Music, and FUNraiser. Listen to live jazz by The Young Lions and a special performance from Academy Prep Harmonic Voices. Eat delectable hors d’oeuvres. Check out the cash bar and silent auctions. Enjoy admissions to Fairgrounds St. Pete and Florida Wildlife Corridor Wild Spaces. The Factory, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. $100. 727-797-6261, act.sierraclub.org.

Phoenix Live Sober Music Series Enjoy a night of live music downtown St. Pete at the Phoenix Live Sober Music Series. Headliners include Zeta the Babe and Shelby Sol. This series supports the recovery community. Pier Teaki will have mocktails for sale. St. Pete Pier — Great Lawn, 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. 727-822-7437, stpetepier.org.

Victim: A Conversation with Andrew Boryga This satirical book is about a Bronx hustler who sees through diversity initiatives and uses the stories of his diverse identity to his advantage. Talk with the Victim author to celebrate his debut novel. Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-755-9456, tombolobooks.com.

The Viewing Room Gulfport Community Players’ production of The Viewing Room tells the story of Chester Dumbrosky who waited for the day of his “wake” to heal old wounds with his dysfunctional family. Catherine Hickman Theatre, 5501 27th Ave., Gulfport. Mar. 21-31. 727-322-0316, gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

Friday, March 22-Sunday, March 24

Don’t Dress for Dinner A not-so-happily married couple negotiates extramarital affairs, until their web of lies catches up to them. St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $10-23. 727-866-1973, spcitytheatre.org.

Friday, March 22-Saturday, March 23

Artspring Experience the innovative and traditional forms of art from more than 100 Tampa Bay artists at Artspring. This showcase features acrylic and oil paintings, clay, glass, metals, photography, watercolor, wood artwork. South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-347-4171, mysouthpasadena.com.

Friday, March 22

Animal Attraction Explore various concepts including society, gender, and current events through the contemporary art of animal themes. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. March 22-May 12: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sun., 12-5 p.m. 727-821-7391, floridacraftart.org.

St. Pete Night Market Have a fun night out at the Friday Night Street Food Market. Indulge in delicious food and check out unique crafts from more than 75 vendors. Enjoy live entertainment of music, dances, and other performances. 855 28th St. S., St. Petersburg. 4 p.m.-12 a.m.

Ice Cream Social The Treasure Island Fire Rescue Firefighter Ice Cream Social has lots of delicious ice cream and Treasure Island’s firefighters. Meet these beach heroes and talk with them over ice cream. Super Scoops, 11025 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 5 p.m. 727-360-6200, superscoopsfl.com.

Saturday, March 23

St. Pete Easter Egg Hunt Bring the family to Boyd Hill’s Spring Festival & Children’s Easter Egg Hunt. Meet and take photos with the Easter bunny. Dye eggs and decorate flower pots. Play outdoor games. Bring a bag to collect eggs at the Easter egg hunt at 11:30 a.m. Pinellas Pioneer Settlement, 3010 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $5. 727-893-7441, events.stpeteparksrec.org.

Art in the Yard It’s time again for Art in the Yard. This city-wide art sale has more than 75 Gulfportian artists selling original work. Spend the day supporting your neighborhood artists. Find the map online. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-893-1000, mygulfport.us.

Pass-A-Grille’s Island Festival Celebrate Pass-A-Grille’s culture and history at Island Festival. Enjoy live music, a car show, food, drinks, vendors, raffles, and a historical walking tour. Proceeds benefit the Gulf Beaches Historical Museum. Gulf Beaches Historical Museum, 10th Ave., St. Pete Beach. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-552-1610, gulfbeachesmuseum.org.

The Origins of Tampa Bay Who were the original people of Tampa Bay? Hear what a panel of archaeologist and researchers have to say about the origins of Tampa Bay. Look into the fields of paleoenvironment, Indigenous ecology, and history. Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 2 p.m. 727-453-6500, tampabayhistorycenter.org.

The Women of Jazz In honor of Women’s History Month, enjoy a night of jazz written or made famous by women in The Women of Jazz XVIII. Listen to the instrumentals and vocals of women in jazz. Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 4 p.m. $25-50. 727-822-3590, mypalladium.org.

Sunday, March 24

Mad Beach Easter Egg Hunt Bring your family to the Mad Beach Easter Egg Helicopter Drop. Enjoy a family picnic at 11 a.m. and watch as eggs shower three fields at noon. Collect colorful eggs filled with candy and stickers. Maybe you will find a few special golden eggs. ROC Park, 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach. 11 a.m. 727-392-0665, ext. 503.

Brunch & Beagles Spend your Sunday eating with the cutest pups at Brunch and Beagles. Every $1 of champagne and Prosecco drinks sold benefits the Tampa Bay Beagle Rescue. Test your luck with raffles benefiting TBBR. Meet the beagle alumni ambassadors. Other friendly dogs are invited to play and must stay leashed. The Studio Public House, 2950 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-873-6992, tampabaybeaglerescue.org.

Music in the Park Spend your Sunday evening with outdoor, live music. Listen to sensational music from The New Horizons Concert Band and The New Horizons Jazz Band. Grab a lawn chair or a blanket to enjoy the show with your friends and family. The Pavilion at Clymer Park, 2300 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 3 p.m. 727-893-1000.

Tuesday, March 26

Game On! Have a fun-filled day of outdoor games with a little friendly competition at the Gulfport Senior Center’s Game Day. Play games like corn hole, horseshoes, chair volleyball, badminton, and croquet. Take a break for a light lunch, too. Chase Park, 5313 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-893-1231, mygulfport.us.

