Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do March 23-29

From Mar. 23-29, things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond include art, live entertainment, and dance parties.

Thursday, March 23

The Guess Who Here’s a throwback for you! Legendary The Guess Who has a tour stop right here in St. Pete. Rock out to their best hits of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s for one special night. Mahaffey Theater, 400 1st St. S., St. Petersburg. 8 p.m. 727-892-5721, themahaffey.com

Friday, March 24

Spring Craft Fair Spend a bit of the morning at the Gulfport Senior Center’s spring craft fair. Meet the talented vendors as they showcase their hand-crafted products. This fair benefits the vendors and the Senior Center Building Campaign Fund. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-893-1231

Silent Spring Break Party After a day at the beach, dance the night away with a silent disco party! Three DJs play different genres of music for everyone to enjoy. When you switch your music, your headphones will change colors so your friends can see which station you’re on. Buy tickets ahead of time; headphones are not guaranteed the day of. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Rd., St. Pete Beach. 7-11 p.m. $10. 727-202-8045, eventbrite.com

Saturday, March 25

Gulfport

Take Charge USGC Auxiliary hosts a “suddenly in command” course to learn what to do in an emergency. This class specifically discusses what passengers should do if the boat captain is unable to perform their duties. You’ll learn what your position becomes as you must operate a boat safely. Call to sign up. Gulfport Public Library Meeting Room, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 630-674-5352

Art in the Yard It’s time again for Art in the Yard. This city-wide art sale has more than 75 Gulfportian artists selling their best original work. Spend the day supporting your neighborhood artists. Pick up a map at Zaiya, Beach Bazaar, Qi Crystals, or Sumitra, or you can find the map online. Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. mygulfport.us

“Boogie” On Down Dance all night with your friends at the second annual Gulfport Rocks the ’70s Dance Party. Dress in your best ’70s-inspired outfit. Enjoy an open dance floor, silent auctions, and a costume contest in support of the Boca Ciega High School Scholarship Fund. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7-11 p.m. $25-30. 727-893-1070, eventbrite.com

St. Petersburg

Toy Train Show Regal Railway presents a toy train and collectibles show. Check out vendors’ model trains, diecast model cars, and other collectibles for sale. There’s no age limit on fun, so bring the whole family. The kids won’t want to miss the awesome running train layout around the venue. Lopez Hall, 7177 58th St. N., Pinellas Park. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $6. 727-244-1341, regalrailways.com

Lawn Bowling Bring your friends and neighbors for a friendly game of lawn bowling. The St. Petersburg Lawn Bowling Club hosts an open house providing an overview of the rules, training lessons, and games. Don’t worry, refreshments including tea and coffee will be available for the morning. St. Petersburg Lawn Bowling Club, 536 4th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-344-4240

Day on the Farm Join the farmer world at Boyd Hill’s farm day! This fun-fest includes a petting zoo, hayrides, and a blacksmith demonstration. For some hands-on fun, take a chance at churning your own butter and create cool crafts. Enjoy homemade pancakes, fresh squeezed lemonade, and check out the local plant sale. Pinellas Pioneer Settlement, 3010 31 St. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-893-7326, events.stpeteparksrec.org

Books & Breakfast Join the Bay Area Dream Defenders for a morning of free breakfast and books by Black authors. In celebration of Women’s History Month, this month’s reading aims to recognize the global impact women have had across various freedom fighting movements. They have special guests from Women’s Advocacy Movement of Pinellas joining the group too. Childs Park Neighborhood Association, 4301 13th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-475-6393.

Sunday, March 26

Music in the Afternoon Enjoy an afternoon of music from Lew Barrows and the Rhythm Kings. For two hours, sit back or dance along to this jazzy performance from local musicians. Boca Ciega Ballroom, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 2-4 p.m. 727-363-9245, spbrec.com

Tuesday, March 28

Tombolo Book Party Celebrate the re-release of Tampa Bay author Sheree Greer’s book Once and Future Lovers. Get yourself a copy of the short fiction book that shines a light on the risks and possibilities of falling in love again, and again. Hear a reading from Greer and enjoy some light refreshments. Tombolo Books, 2153 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6-8 p.m. 727-755-9456, tombolobooks.com

Yoga in the Garden End your day with a peaceful yoga session surrounded by nature. Join instructor Casey Jones for this month’s yoga theme: Warriors of Change. You learn to focus on courage, flexibility, and strength through breath work, movement, and sound. Sign up online and pay what you want since this is a donation based class. The Herb Scoop Shop, 140 49th St. S., St Petersburg. 6-8 p.m. 651-252-7654.

Wednesday, March 29

Makers Market Support small businesses at the weekly Madeira Beach Market. Take in relaxing beach vibes as you shop. Show love for your local artisans, listen to live music, and enjoy yummy lunch and drinks from food trucks. 15000 Madeira Way, Madeira Beach. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-391-9951, madeirabeachfl.gov

Decluttering 55+ Roundtable It’s time for an open conversation about the clutter that’s holding you back. Michelle Passoff holds a roundtable discussion to coach adults 55 years and older through their decluttering process. Organize your clutter with ease, whether it’s emptying closets, eating and exercising in a healthy way, or integrating time for lost (or found!) passions. Sunshine Senior Center, 330 5th St. N., St. Petersburg. 1 p.m. 727-893-7133