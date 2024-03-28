Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do March 28-April 3

Here are the March 28-April 3 things to do in Gulfport, Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include Beyoncé’s new album, Easter brunch buffets by the beach, and Fun in the Sun Day in Gulfport.

Thursday, March 28

Open Studio Hour Art expresses artists’ emotions and experiences. Create art with members from Creative Clay for Open Studio Hour. The library provides supplies for all participants. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m. 727-363-9238, stpetebeach.org.

Legislative Wrap-Up Gain a new insight into the process of policy making at Legislative Wrap-Up and Happy Hour. Learn about the issues Florida face and legislative strategies. Hear from state legislators and create new community connections. Cambria Hotel, 15015 Madeira Way, Madeira Beach. 4:30 p.m. $15. 727-360-6957, business.tampabaybeaches.com.

Friday, March 29

Author Talk: Robert Lane Talk with St. Pete Beach author Robert Lane about his newest book, Searching for Dali. This thriller novel unfolds the mystery of a missing Salvador Dalí painting. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 12 p.m. 727-363-9238, stpetebeach.org.

Cowboy Carter Listening Party OK, Bee Hive, it’s time for Beyoncé’s Act II: Cowboy Carter. Enjoy a night of Queen B’s music at this release and listening party. Two-step with friends and play fun games. Tickets benefit Project No Labels. Each ticket gets you a free drink. Ride ‘Em Cowboy, 2451 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 8 p.m. $10. ridemcowboydtsp@gmail.com, eventbrite.com.

Gulfport & Beaches: Saturday, March 30

Fun in the Sun Day Have a day full of festivities for the holiday weekend. Gulfport’s Fun in the Sun Day hosts an egg hunt for children (8 and younger) with basket raffles and more children activities. Enjoy music, food, and tons of fun. Gulfport Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-893-1068, mygulfport.us.

Underwater Egg Hunt Swim in search of the golden egg and other colorful Easter eggs at the Underwater Egg Hunt. Registration is from 9-10 a.m. and the hunt begins at 10 a.m. After swimming, head over to Horan Park for more family fun like bounce houses and an Easter Bunny meet-and-greet. St. Pete Beach Family Aquatic Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $5. 727-363-9264, stpetebeach.org.

St. Pete: Saturday, March 30

Historic Roser Park Tour Tour five historic homes with varying architectural structures in one of St. Petersburg’s most distinctive neighborhoods, Historic Roser Park. The Roser Park Tour of Homes has one home used by the Ronald McDonald house. Three other houses offer wine tastings for an additional fee. St. Pete East House, 702 Eighth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $15-25. roserparkinfo@gmail.com, historicroserpark.org.

Mezzo Market Who doesn’t love a street market? Mezzo Market is an outdoor market that happens once a month. It features local boutiques, vintage items, handmade crafts and products, plants, food, drinks, and live entertainment. Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails, 1111 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-873-6664, intermezzo.co.

St. Pete Pier’s Easter Egg Hunt Spring into the season with St. Pete’s Spring Festival. Enjoy bounce houses, face painting, and family-friendly entertainment from Silly Sam and DJ performances. Collect hidden eggs filled with candy and toys in the Easter Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny. Egg hunts are free each hour for children 12 and younger. Spa Beach Park, St. Pete Pier, 615 Second Ave. NE., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 727-893-7441, stpetespringfest.com.

Paints, Pints, and Plants St. Pete’s favorite things are art, beer, and plants. Show support for Tampa Bay artists and nurseries with a St. Pete brewery at the Paints, Pints, and Plants Market. Explore vendors, greenery, and food trucks. 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 12-6 p.m. 727-495-6002, 3dbrewing.com.

Sunday, March 31

Clearwater Easter Brunch Enjoy a delicious Easter brunch with family. Specialty dishes include pancakes, waffles, prime rib, ham, and a seafood display. Check out the kid’s corner and dessert station. Meet with the Easter Bunny after. JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa, 691 S. Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. $50/children, $75/adult. 727-677-6000, opentable.com.

St. Pete Beach Easter Brunch Gather with family and friends for an Easter brunch buffet. Enjoy brunch classics, carved meats, casseroles, and desserts with a view of St. Pete Beach. Don CeSar, 3400 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. $50/children, $150/adult. 844-338-1501, doncesar.com.

Monday, April 1

Dyngus Day Celebrate the end of lent and the beginning of spring at the annual Florida Dyngus Day with the St. Petersburg’s Polish American Society. Wear your best white-and-red outfits for this Buffalo-style Dyngus Day. Eat Polish cuisine and dance to Polka music. Polish American Society, 1343 Beach Dr. SE, St. Petersburg. 3:30-8 p.m. $10-12. 727-666-5357, polishsociety.org.

Tuesday, April 2

Cardio Kick Boxing Kick box your way into this new hobby. Join Get Fit St. Pete every first Tuesday for a cardio kick boxing workout class focusing techniques with no physical boxing. Campbell Park, 601 14th St. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-893-7441, events.stpeteparksrec.org.

Wednesday, April 3

Reclaiming HER! Dive into the everyday challenges Black women leaders experience in their workspaces. Reclaiming HER! is a healing and affirming space for Black women in leadership positions. Connect with other empowering women and share stories. Center of Health Equity, 2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. 2 p.m. 727-865-4650, meetatthecenter.org.

The Longest 12 Hours Hear the story of how Dr. Yair Ansbacher survived as the first IDF military personnel at the Gaza border on Oct. 7. What he considered to be the longest 12 hours of his life includes battling terrorists. He is a national security researcher and advisor under the Israeli police and Prime Minister office. Chabad Jewish Center of St. Petersburg, 4010 Park St. N., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $20-25. 727-344-4900, chabadsp.com.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in the Park American Stage performs this Disney favorite in the great outdoors. Demens Landing Park, Bayshore Drive SE & Second Avenue SE, St. Petersburg. 7:30 p.m. April 3-May 5. $28-43. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org.

Looking for more things to do March 28-April 3 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.