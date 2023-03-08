Thursday, March 9

St. Pete Murals If you haven’t noticed, St. Pete is full of art. Join St. Pete muralist Merritt Horan Capurro as she shares her knowledge about the area’s street art. Learn about the art you pass and who creates it. She highlights artists including Jason Harvin of Wayward Walls, Derek Donnelly, Alyssa Maria of the Sea, Leo Gomez & Zulu Painter. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St Pete Beach. 11 a.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com

Friday, March 10-Saturday, March 11

Spring into Art Artspring, an annual celebration of the arts in South Pasadena, returns once again. Experience the innovative and traditional forms of art from more than 100 Tampa Bay artists. This showcase features artwork in clay, glass, metals, photography, watercolor, wood, acrylic, and oil paintings. Hibiscus Room, South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. Mar. 10-11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-347-4171, mysouthpasadena.com,

Friday, March 10-Sunday, March 12

Book Lover’s Paradise Check out the Florida Antiquarian Book Fair. This is one of the oldest and largest book fairs in the nation. For three days, booksellers from all over the country open pop-up bookshops. Find books for all age groups about almost every topic you can imagine. Expect to see other paper collectables such as maps, prints, post cards, ephemera, and autographs. All the proceeds from tickets go towards the St. Petersburg Public Library. Tickets for children and students are $1. The Coliseum, 535 4th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Fri., 5 p.m.-9 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $1-10. 727-234-7759, floridaantiquarianbookfair.com

Friday, March 10

Morning Market Who doesn’t love a morning market? Treasure Island holds an outdoor market every Friday morning. Check out small business vendors selling art, crafts, fair-trade goods, foods, flowers, plants, produce, second-hand items, and so much more. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-547-4575, mytreasureisland.org

Saturday, March 11

Gulfport

Nautical Flea Market Are you in need of lifejackets or fishing poles? Check out used gear for sale at Gulfport’s Nautical Flea Market for your days out on the water with your friends and family. Gulfport Municipal Marina, 4630 29th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Call Harbormaster Denis Frain for more information, 727-893-1071

Gulfport’s Yard Sale Saturday mornings are all about yard sales. Now, imagine a yard sale on almost every block. Here’s your chance to check out Gulfport’s city-wide yard sale. Find yourself some cool clothes, home decor, furniture, toys, and more from your neighbors. Grab a free brochure from the Gulfport Public Library. City Hall, 2401 53rd St. S., Gulfport. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-893-1000, mygulfport.us

Beaches

Pig Out on Reading Go hog wild at Pig Out on Reading. Join Farmer Minor, his pig Daisy, and her pug friend for an afternoon of reading. Daisy enjoys being read to and she encourages others to love reading as much as she does. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St Pete Beach. 11 a.m. 727-363-9238

St. Patrick’s Day Festival Time to get into the St. Paddy’s Day spirit early! Indian Shores’ annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival returns lots of green beer and Irish step dancers. Enjoy music from Frank the Geezer. Check out more than 50 vendors, Irish food, arts and crafts, a book sale, and the Women’s Club charity basket raffle. Take free shuttle services to and from Tiki Gardens Beach Access parking lot. Town of Indian Shores Municipal Center, 19305 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-474-7705, myindianshores.com

Beyond

Time to Party South Pasadena’s annual Block Party is back! Enjoy live music from the Glass Half Full Band, a performance by the Pinellas Sheriff’s Police Athletic League Drum Line, and fire and police demonstrations. Check out a special car show by South 49. Have fun with kids activities including bounce houses and face painting. Don’t forget to grub out on the delicious food from local food truck vendors while you’re there. Bay View Park, 7054 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-347-4171, mysouthpasadena.com

Repotting Clinic Are you not sure how to repot an orchid? Watch and learn how to take care of these flowers with the help of the Florida West Coast Orchid Society. The group provides information on orchids, plants, and repotting. You simply pay a fee for supplies used, then they repot everything for you. Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Rd., Largo. 9 a.m. 727-475-0750, fwcos.org

Sunday, March 12

Peace, Love, and Pride Gulfport is all about peace, love, and pride. Come together for a celebration of love and community. Bring a lawn chair to enjoy live entertainment from Tampa Bay performers. Check out local vendors around the Casino. A portion of the proceeds goes toward Girls Rock Camp St. Pete. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 12 p.m. 727-893-1070, gulfportpride.com

Oil Painting Demonstration Join the Treasure Island Art Guild’s monthly meetings to up your art game. This month’s meeting features guest speaker and demonstrator Ron Marvin, a well-known St. Pete artist and instructor. Stop by for refreshments and an art show. Treasure Island Community Center Park, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 12:30 p.m. 727-547-4575

Monday, March 13

Rhode Islanders Unite Are you originally from Rhode Island? Meet some fellow Rhode Islanders for a potluck picnic on the beach. Bring your best food, drinks, a folding chair, and any fun beach game. Do not bring alcohol; it is not allowed at the park. East Beach, Shelter 14, Fort De Soto Park, 3500 Pinellas Bayway S., Tierra Verde. 11 p.m.- 2 p.m. 727-367-4044

Tuesday, March 14

Game Day Get your game on. Bring your friends for a fun-filled day of outdoor games and a little friendly competition. The Gulfport Senior Center hosts a game day with activities including corn hole, horseshoes, chair volleyball, badminton, croquet, and many more. Chase Park, 5313 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-893-1231

Wednesday, March 15

Reading Doesn’t Stink Read and learn about skunks and other wildlife rehabilitation from the Pet Skunk Advocates and Rescue. This reading session gives children a book called Boomer to the Rescue, some coloring pages, and a sticker. After a short presentation and Q&A, everyone will be able to pet and take photos with the skunks. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com