Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do May 11-17

From May 11-17, things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond include Mother’s Day flowers, the Puppy Love Benefit, and Save Our Strays events.

Thursday, May 11-Sunday, May 21

The Revenge of the Space Pandas Enjoy the Off-Central’s newest production of The Revenge of the Space Pandas or Binky Rudich and the Two-Speed Clock by David Mamet. Follow along with the story of Binky Rudich, his friend Vic, and his almost human sheep Bob “tinker with a two-speed clock.” The ruler of the Goolagoog system commands Bob to never leave again and steals the two-speed clock. Studio Grand Central, 2260 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7:30 p.m. $20-$60. 727-202-7019, theoffcentral.com

Thursday, May 11

Rhinestone Coasters Get artsy with diamond dots! Decorate beautiful coasters with colorful rhinestones. Call to sign up for a relaxing day of crafts. Supplies provided to those registered. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info

Art in Harmony Experience Art in Harmony, an exhibit showcasing the photography of Donna Green. She captures extraordinary candids of international and Tampa Bay musicians performing. Stop by the opening reception for live performances by featured musicians, including Chris Cava, Kristopher James, George Pennington, and Jennifer Real. Purchase raffle tickets to win a photography session with Donna Green. DRV Gallery, 5401 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6-8 p.m. 727-382-7004, drvgallery.com

Friday, May 12

Swing Into Spring Bring friends, family, and neighbors for the opening reception of the Town Shores Art Guild in its new exhibit, Swing into Spring. For the month of May, explore visual art from art guild members including Lyubov Alyeynik, Patricia M. Bowers, Beverly Boyarsky, MaryAnn Clynick, Madelyn Corradino, Dianne Marlene Hargitai, Peter Hargitai, Cheri LaBelle, Audrey E. Lynch, Jay A. Lynch, Bridget W. Marshall, Cora Marshall, Janice Stephenson, Linda Weesies, and Barbara Zegarek. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6-9 p.m. 631-786-5370

Saturday, May 13

Cat Cafe Adoption Meet the cutest kittens and cats in need of a loving home. At the Save our Strays: Cat Cafe Adoption event, enjoy refreshments as you meet what could be your newest furry companion. If adoption isn’t in the cards, consider bringing kitty litter and wet cat food donations. St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 727-367-2735, spblibrary.com

Creative Clay ArtWalk This month’s second Saturday ArtWalk features performing artists through the lens of Creative Clay artists. Artists painted famous, popular, and favorite performers from the past and present. No worries if Saturday doesn’t fit in your schedule; view the exhibit during the week, too. Creative Clay, 1846 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 5-9 p.m. 727-825-0515, creativeclay.org

Spring Exhibition Members of the Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance hosts is annual spring exhibition titled Animals, Vegetables, and Minerals. This show exhibits more than 30 artists’ interpretations of animals, vegetables, and minerals. Some pieces include paintings of baby raccoons, banyan trees, and sky-high city buildings. Enjoy refreshments and hear the music of Barney Waterbury. St. Pete ArtWorks, 2604 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5-9 p.m. 727-485-8655, stpeteartworks-onlinestore.com

Puppy Love Benefit Join Pet Pal Animal Shelter’s largest fundraiser of the year, the Puppy Love Benefit. Spend your evening at the black-and-white gala. During the gala, you can bid on items in silent and live auctions. Test your luck in the 50/50 raffle. Enjoy a dinner with puppies, but please don’t bring any. Donate for the love of puppies! Kapok Special Events, 923 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. 6 p.m. $125. 727-328-7738, petpalanimalshelter.com

Sunday, May 14

Flowers & Coffee Mothers deserve flowers for all the hard work they do. Pick up a gorgeous, affordable bouquet at the Mother’s Day Flower Bar curated by Small Things Flowers Co. for the moms in your life. Don’t forget to grab their favorite coffee to go to help them start their lovely Sunday morning. The Chelsea St. Pete, 2462 5th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 9-11 a.m. 727-200-6083, thechelseastpete.com

Benefit Concert One City Chorus’ Jon Arterton and James Mack present a benefit concert for the Unitarian Universalist Church. Listen to songs about love, hope, and justice played by pianist Aaron Cassette. Singer Todd Wellman accompanies Arterton and Mack. Enjoy free wine and treats after the show. Buy tickets online or at the door. Unitarian Universalist Church, 100 Mirror Lake Dr. N., St. Petersburg. 4 p.m. $20-25. 727-898-3294, jon-and-james.square.site

Monday, May 15

Weekly Spanish Conversations Practice your Spanish speaking skills every Monday. Have a nice breakfast, beverages, and engage in Spanish conversations with beginner and intermediate Spanish students. Conversations led by trainer and interpreter Susan Mejia. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 8:30 a.m. 727-893-5657, mygulfport.us

Tuesday, May 16

Coffee & Connections Stock up on business cards and get ready to network! Stay connected with businesses and members of the Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce. Spend the morning networking over a cup of coffee. Learn about new possible opportunities the Chamber can offer to area businesses. Church by the Sea, 495 137th Ave. Cir., Madeira Beach. 10 a.m. 727-360-4121, form.jotform.com

Social Media Course In a world full of social media, how do you create creative content? Learn exactly how for Keep St. Pete Lit instructor Amanda Elend. This class demonstrates the basics of how to engage audiences on different social media platforms. Learn how to maximize opportunities through apps including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. The Factory, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6-8 p.m. $25. keepstpetelit.org

Wednesday, May 17

SHINE: Medicare Basics Ask SHINE all your medicare questions. This Florida program encourages elders to make informed decisions about their health care coverage. Hear free, unbiased information about the medicare basics from SHINE volunteer counselors. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info