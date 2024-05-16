Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do May 16-22

Here are the May 16-22 things to do in Gulfport, Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include art workshops, mental health discussions, and yoga sessions.

Thursday, May 16

Gulfport Book Club Read F. Scott Fitzgerald’s, Tender is the Night. Discuss the story with the Gulfport Public Library’s book club. The novel is available as a print or audio book from the circulation desk. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 2 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info.

Third Eye Yoga Learn how to connect with your third eye with BlissFit Yoga. Explore the seven chakras through music, dance, essential oils, and yoga poses. Join the beach yoga and dance series. Upham Beach, 6850 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. $25. blissasana.com.

Friday, May 17

Art and Fashion Shop from vendors selling art, crafts, treats, and other locally made goodies at the Sunset Market. Watch a fashion show from two Tampa Bay designers separately exhibiting their eclectic creations. Check out live art demonstrations from Tampa Bay glass artists. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5-9 p.m. 727-300-1700, imaginemuseum.com.

A Gulfport Welcome Are you new to Gulfport? Welcome to the neighborhood! Get to know your new home from Gulfportians. Learn about the city’s services, local organizations, volunteer opportunities, and community programs. Connect with your new neighbors and community leaders while you learn more about Gulfport’s vibrant culture. Scout Hall, 5315 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. agulfportwelcome@gmail.com.

Good Day Sunshine State Join author Bob Kealing as he talks about his book Good Day Sunshine State: How The Beatles Rocked Florida. Hear the stories of how The Beatles made their Floridian debut and how activism played a role in their time in the state. Stick around for book signings later. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-201-8687, gulfporthistoricalsociety.wildapricot.org.

St. Pete Comedy Night Spend your Friday night with your friends and have a good laugh. Watch St. Pete comedian Forrest Beers host and perform at this comedy night downtown St. Pete. Secure your tickets online. Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 8 p.m. $10. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org.

Saturday, May 18

Funky Fungi Hike Enter the magical world of fungi. Learn about the magic of mushrooms and lichens on Boyd Hill’s Funky Fungi Hike. Hand lens will be available before the hike. Boyd Hill Educational Center Classroom, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 10-11:30 a.m. $5. 727-893-7441, stpeteparksrec.org.

Party Under the Lights Did someone say they missed the ’80s? Bring back big hair and mullets for this beach party under the lights. Enjoy food and drinks on your dance breaks from vendors. All are welcome to join the party. Pass-a-Grille, 8th Avenue, St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. 727-403-6163, allevents.in.

Creative Visual Games Workshop Stimulate your imagination with art games. Tap into your child-like creativity as you play creative visual games with art instructor Rebecca Skelton. Take your finished products home after. Participants must be 18 years or older. No experience required. DRV Gallery, 5401 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 1-4 p.m. $35. 727-382-7004, drvgallery.com.

Gather & Grow Fundraiser Help expand Creative Play Children’s Learning Center’s opportunities with the second annual Gather & Grow reception. Enjoy an evening of farm-to-table hors d’oeuvres, artwork, a silent auction, and music from Tampa Bay musicians. Creative Play Children’s Learning Center, 2624 54th St. S., Gulfport. 6-9 p.m. 727-201-4537, eventbrite.com.

Sunday, May 19

Art & Flow Yoga Enter a serene space within a glass art gallery for a morning yoga session. This art and flow yoga experience focuses on mindful movements and breathing techniques. Enjoy a glass of champagne after the session. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 8:30 a.m. $25-35. 727-300-1700, imaginemuseum.com.

Sunday Market in St. Pete Spend your afternoon shopping at the Sunday Market. Explore more than 75 vendors with art, farm-fresh goods, secondhand items, handcrafted pieces, and wellness services. Enjoy live music while you shop. St. Pete High School, 2501 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. tampabaymarkets.com.

Nature’s Clay Enjoy a relaxing art program with clay. This Nature’s Clay Impression evening event focuses on natural elements and flowers in clay. All ages are welcome to join. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 2 p.m. $10. 727-893-7441, anc.apm.activecommunities.com.

Monday, May 20

Keep Calm and Yarn On Take time for yourself and relax with a weekly knitting and crochet group. Bring any of your current projects, start something new, learn new skills, and meet other crafters. Don’t worry if you don’t know how to knit or crochet, the group can teach you. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10:15-11:30 a.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info.

Multi Chamber Super Mingle Make new networking connections over a few drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the Multi-Chamber Super Mingle. The TIMB Chamber invites business leaders and elected officials to mix and mingle to create the ultimate networking experience. All are welcome to join. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd S., Gulfport. 5 p.m. form.jotform.com.

Mental Health Mondays Start your week right with Community Mental Health and Wellness Mondays, a space for healing and gathering in your community. Experience mindful movement, group culinary workshops, sound bowls, and art therapy with Zaneta Ellison of NewVision Behavioral Health. St. Pete Youth Farm, 1664 12th St. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-565-3930, stpeteyouthfarm.com.

Tuesday, May 21

BBQ Taco Tuesdays Try something new for Taco Tuesday. Taste the tangy barbecue tacos made from smoked meats every Tuesday. Drink a glass of wine or champagne alongside your barbecue masterpiece. Tacos cost $4 each. The Wine House, 2913 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 12-9 p.m. 727-256-0228, pinkwinehouse.com.

Wednesday, May 22

Still Life Painting Workshop Get creative with still life as you paint with the Treasure Island Art Guild. Every Wednesday, the group arranges objects to paint such as fruit, flowers, ceramics, soda cans, or vintage items. For more information, contact Gail Hoffman at ghoffman67@msn.com. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 9:30 a.m. $7-10. 727-547-4575, mytreasureisland.org.

Mental Health Presentation Learn about mental health from NAMI members. Break the stigma, change attitudes and assumptions about people with mental health issues. Hear about mental health conditions and resources offered for support. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 4 p.m. 727-363-9238, stpetebeach.org.

Looking for more things to do May 16-22 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.