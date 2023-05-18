Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do May 18-24

Here are the May 18-24 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond include art shows, beer yoga, and musical bingo.

All Month

Swing Into Spring Bring friends, family, and neighbors to experience the Town Shores Art Guild’s latest exhibit, Swing into Spring. It is your last chance to explore visual art from art guild members including Lyubov Alyeynik, Patricia M. Bowers, Beverly Boyarsky, MaryAnn Clynick, Madelyn Corradino, Dianne Marlene Hargitai, Peter Hargitai, Cheri LaBelle, Audrey E. Lynch, Jay A. Lynch, Bridget W. Marshall, Cora Marshall, Janice Stephenson, Linda Weesies, and Barbara Zegarek. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 631-786-5370

Thursday, May 18

Yoga in the Water Beat the Florida heat with a fun and cool workout in a pool. Every Thursday morning, join Christa Fairbrother Yoga for an aqua yoga session. Aqua yoga gives you a full-body stretch while improving your overall strength and balance. Register ahead of time online. St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 11 a.m. $10. 727-363-9245, christafairbrother.com

Treasure Island Bingo Stop by for Thursday night bingo, where you have a chance to win up to $200 and other great prizes. Free coffee, tea, and parking, and you can buy sodas and desserts at the snack bar. Try out your luck with the early bird games at 6:30 p.m. before the regular games begin. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 727-547-4575, mytreasureisland.org

Friday, May 19

Outdoor Live Music Enjoy an outdoor concert at a beautiful waterfront botanical garden. Listen to music from the popular duo, Scuteri and Spencer. This duo performs a variety of music genres including jazz, rock, and country, with saxophones and guitars. Make sure to buy the optional homemade dinner of one entree, a salad, fruit, and a brownie before the show. Reserve your spot online for the dinner and concert. Sacred Lands Preservation, 1700 Park St. N., St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. $15. 727-347-0354​, sacredlandspreservation.org

Stand-Up Comedy Are you in need of some stand-up comedy? Then you should check out comedian Christina Galston. Hear her stories of her cross-cultural upbringings with her honest sense of humor and sharp wit. You might have heard of her from her performances on Comedy Central. Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach. 8 p.m. $20. 727-435-0327, sunshinecitycomedyclub.com

Saturday, May 20

Planes in the Sky Fly your model planes with other pilots at Wardbird Fun-Fly. All eras and model types of military aircrafts are welcome to fly around. Bring a combatant for the foamy streamer combat. Pilots must pay the $5 landing fee at the pavilion to participate. Bring extra cash for lunch including BBQ, burgers, and hotdogs. Sparks RC Club, 10550 Daisy St. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m. $5. 727-828-7196, sparksrc.org

Making Faces Art Do you enjoy extremely detailed paintings? Join Gulfportian artist Dawn Waters as she celebrates Making Faces, her first in-studio open house. Watch her demonstrate the needle felting process she uses to achieve her hyper-realistic dimensional portraits. DRV Gallery, 5401 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 1-4 p.m. 727-382-7004, drvgallery.com

Pride at the Village Bring friends, family, and neighbors to celebrate diversity at the third annual Pride at the Village Festival. This celebration includes a lineup of entertainers with headliner Ginger Minj from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7. Watch who gets crowned in this year’s “Miss Pride @ the Village” pageant. Visit open studios and meet artists. Browse items from the creative hand-crafters. Enjoy live music and food trucks. Pinellas Park Art Village, 5663 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park. 2-8 p.m. 727-313-2250, pinellasartsvillage.com

Sunday, May 21

Estrangement Support Group You are not alone if you feel family estrangement. No matter how they treat you, how you feel, and how you treat yourself, you are not alone in this situation. Talk with others in your position about your situation and learn how to cope at this family estrangement support group. 6161 9th St. N., Suite 102, St. Petersburg. 3 p.m. 727-798-5948

The Revenge of the Space Pandas Enjoy the Off-Central’s newest production of The Revenge of the Space Pandas or Binky Rudich and the Two-Speed Clock by David Mamet. Follow along with the story of Binky Rudich, his friend Vic, and his almost human sheep Bob “tinker with a two-speed clock.” The ruler of the Goolagoog system commands Bob to never leave again and steals the two-speed clock. Studio Grand Central, 2260 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7:30 p.m. $20-$60. 727-202-7019, theoffcentral.com

Monday, May 22

Bend and Brew Ditch goat yoga and try beer yoga. Bend and Brew is one hour of gentle yoga with Body Awakenings instructor Heather Benton. Learn to increase your flexibility and calm your mind, then drink up! All levels of experience are welcome. The class is outside on concrete, so bring a thick yoga mat; blocks provided. Save your spot by registering online. The North End Taphouse & Kitchen, 2908 1/2 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. $20. 727-290-9682, thenorthendtaphouse.com

Musical Bingo Every Monday, test your knowledge on the Billboard top hits with musical bingo. Bring your friends and family to experience the best way to play bingo. Instead of letters and numbers, they are replaced with song titles and artists. Enjoy great music and win fun prizes. Jolly Roger’s Grub & Pub, 32 Madonna Blvd., Tierra Verde. 6:30-8:30 p.m. 727-498-6736, jollyrogerspub.com

Jazz Night Do you enjoy smooth jazz? Al Downing Tampa Bay Jazz Association brings you authentic jazz every week. Grabs drinks with friends and enjoy a lovely meal. Sit back and listen to the soothing sound of jazz. All are welcome to request their favorite jazzy tunes for everyone to hear. The Hangar Restaurant & Flight Lounge, 540 1st St. S., St. Petersburg. 7-9 p.m. 727- 823-7767, aldowningjazz.com