Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do May 2-8

Here are the May 2-8 things to do in Gulfport, Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include Tampa Bay Chalk Festival, Holocaust Names Reading Commemoration, and The Gabber Newspaper book club.

Thursday, May 2-Sunday, May 5

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in the Park American Stage performs this Disney favorite in the great outdoors. Demens Landing Park, Bayshore Drive SE & Second Avenue SE, St. Petersburg. 7:30 p.m. $28-43. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org. Read our review.

Thursday, May 2

Sound Bath Experience Enter the blissful state of inner peace of inner peace through meditation and sound baths. Bring a mat, blankets, pillows, or anything you find comfortable. Listen to Lindy Romez guide a healing sound bath experience. Wild Space Gallery, 2530 Terminal Dr. S., St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. floridawildlifecorridor.org.

Heart Chakra Yoga Learn how to connect with the heart chakra with BlissFit Yoga. Explore the seven chakras through music, dance, essential oils, and yoga poses. Join the beach yoga and dance series each Thursday until May 16. Upham Beach, 6850 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. $25. blissasana.com.

Friday, May 3-Sunday, May 5

Vintage Marché Visit one of Tampa Bay’s largest vintage markets this weekend. Vintage Marché opens for one full weekend each month, displaying curated vintage items from all over the country. Want to beat the crowd? Get tickets for their first Friday dibs night — online or pay at the door. Vintage Marché, 2906 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri., 4-8 p.m. $5-10., Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-289-1828, vintagemarche727.com.

Friday, May 3

GriefShare Sessions It’s not easy losing someone important. Express your feelings with people who understand at GriefShare every Friday from now through July 26. All are welcome to join. Cornerstone Community Church, 6745 38th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-643-4503, griefshare.org.

Creative Clay Friday Art Market Start your weekend with this Friday Art Market full of handmade ceramics, paintings, and greeting cards by Creative Clay student and member artists. Enjoy karaoke, live music by Emily Turnage and food from Kebablicious. Creative Clay, 1846 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-825-0515, creativeclay.org.

Brenda McMahon Gallery Celebrate five years of Gulfport’s Brenda McMahon Art Gallery. Meet previous and current artists shown in the gallery. Learn more about the gallery’s expansion. Enjoy music from Dean Johnson. Walk around Beach Boulevard for the First Friday ArtWalk to see art from other Tampa Bay artists. Brenda McMahon Art Gallery, 2901 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. 727-454-0453, brendamcmahongallery.com.

Saturday, May 4

Beach Cleanup Take care of Florida beaches. Join the Trash Pirates every first Saturday of the month for a beach cleanup. Archibald Beach Park, 15100 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 8-10 a.m. 727-237-2970, madeirabeachfl.gov.

Tampa Bay Chalk Festival Watch artists create beautiful chalk art at the second annual Tampa Bay Chalk Festival. This year’s theme is “protecting our environment: sustaining our future.” Explore vendors and more hands-on crafts. Join in on the chalk fun, too. Listen to music from Tampa Bay DJs. Check out the delicious restaurants in the area. The Deuces Live District, 22nd Street South & Seventh Avenue South, St. Petersburg. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-200-2140, tampabaychalkfestival.com.

Dirty Comedy Show Hear the raunchiest jokes at the Dirty Comedy Show. These dirty comics bring their nastiest and wildest content for a show late at night. Bring friends to see how far they will go with their jokes. Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 10:30 p.m. $15. 727-435-0327, sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

Sunday, May 5

Farm-Fresh Market Shop locally grown and farm-fresh goods, plants, food, drinks, and herbal medicines at the 49th St. Makers & Growers Market. Enjoy live music and the spirit of community at this market. Red Feathers Studios, 1301 49th St. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-560-0608.

Pinellas Park’s Brewers Market Sip craft brews and shop at the Brewers Market. Explore more than 35 artists and small, Tampa Bay businesses every first Sunday of the month. Pee-Pa’s Garage Craft Brewery, 6340 49th St. N., Pinellas Park. 12-4 p.m. 727-710-2727, stpeteissupercool.com.

Monday, May 6

Holocaust Remembrance Day Commemorate the innocent lives lost in the Holocaust by attending the annual Names Reading Commemoration in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day. Hear community members read names of Holocaust victims in five-minute intervals. Visit The Florida Holocaust Museum for free all day. The Florida Holocaust Museum, 55 Fifth St. S., St. Petersburg. 727-820-0100, thefhm.org.

Mental Health Mondays Start your week right with Community Mental Health and Wellness Mondays, a space for healing and gathering in your community. Experience mindful movement, group culinary workshops, sound bowls, and art therapy with Zaneta Ellison of NewVision Behavioral Health. St. Pete Youth Farm, 1664 12th St. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-565-3930, stpeteyouthfarm.com.

Tuesday, May 7

Mother’s Day Bouquets Celebrate your mother, grandmother, and important mother-figure in your life this Mother’s Day with a thoughtful gift. Pick fresh flowers for a small floral arrangement with cute accessories. This is for children 13 years and older; one bouquet per child. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 10:40 a.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com.

Fresh Ink Creative Pinellas teams up with American Stage to bring staged readings of adventurous, diverse, and inclusive plays. Enjoy the performance of Bonefruit; a story of two girls who must work through their differences in a chapel in the middle of the desert. The Auditorium at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. 7 p.m. 727-582-2172, creativepinellas.org.

Wednesday, May 8

Beach Market Support small businesses at the Madeira Beach Wednesday Market. Take in relaxing beach vibes as you shop. Listen to live music, and enjoy delicious lunch and drinks from food trucks. 15000 Madeira Way, Madeira Beach. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. tampabaymarkets.com.

Hand Rolled Sushi Class Learn the secret to hand rolling sushi with Chef Vivian and Michi. Master ricing and rolling the most perfect sushi rolls. Create spicy tuna rolls and veggie rolls with fresh tuna and vegetables. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 6 p.m. $55. 727-202-8045, classpop.com.

Sunshine State: Essays Join The Gabber Newspaper Book Club to explore Sarah Gerard’s experiences growing up in Florida. Sunshine State: Essays have topics ranging from friendships to the environment and more. Join the club at 6:30 p.m. to order food and drinks; discussion starts at 7 p.m. Habana Café, 5402 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-321-6965, tombolobooks.com or amanda@thegabber.com.

Looking for more things to do May 2-8 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.