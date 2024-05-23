Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do May 23-29

Here are the May 23-29 things to do in Gulfport, Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include Memorial Day activities, art exhibits, and live performances.

Thursday, May 23-Sunday, May 26

Survival of the Fittest Explore nature’s habitat through scenic art. Immerse yourself in the collection of 45 paintings by European painters known as the Big Four. These artists revolutionized perceptions of wildlife. The James Museum, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-23. 727-892-4200, thejamesmuseum.org.

Flora & Fauna Nature is beautiful and so is art. Explore the magic of nature through art in the Flora & Fauna exhibition. This art exhibition showcases the fusion of colors and lines and the natural beauty of Earth’s biodiversity. Opening reception is May 23 from 6-8 p.m. Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. May 23 to July 7; Weds.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-582-2172, creativepinellas.org.

Thursday, May 23-Monday, May 27

Call for Artists Submit your best art to be a part of Art Blooms in the Gulfport Food Forest. The art show and silent auction will be on June 7. Artists set the bid amount and receive 60% of the proceeds from the auction. Artists have until May 27 to enter. Clymer Park, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. facebook.com.

Thursday, May 23

Open Studio Hour Art expresses artists’ emotions and experiences. Sketch, draw, and color with members from Creative Clay for Open Studio Hour. The library provides supplies for all participants. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m. 727-363-9238, stpetebeach.org.

Wine & Yoga Wind down with wine and yoga. Join yoga instructor Kayla for Thursday night yoga outside. Bring a mat, water, and an open mind. Enjoy $7 wines and $5 charcuterie boards after a successful yoga session. $10 donations encouraged. Wine House, 2913 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. $10. 727-256-0228, pinkwinehouse.com.

South Pasadena Concert Enjoy a mixed variety of music from the South Pasadena Community Band. Bring your friends and family to this community concert. Donations are appreciated but not required (the musicians are all volunteers.) South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. 7:30 p.m. 727-337-0442, southpasadenaband.com.

Friday, May 24

Walk to the Beach Day Participate in the annual Walk to the Beach Day. Spread awareness to bike, pedestrian, and environmental safety for the day. Create safer habits and a safer community for beachgoers. St. Pete Beach, 4700 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 727-367-2735, stpetebeach.org.

Pickleball 101 Learn the basics of pickleball with game instructor Jerry Downing. All ages and experience levels are welcome to play. Paddles and balls are provided. Register ahead of time. Childs Park Pickleball Courts, 1219 45th St. S., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m. 727-893-7441, healthystpetefl.com.

GriefShare Sessions It’s not easy losing someone important. Express your feelings with people who understand at GriefShare every Friday from now through July 26. All are welcome to join. Cornerstone Community Church, 6745 38th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-643-4503, griefshare.org.

Saturday, May 25

Spring Salute Car Show Admire top-tier cars and trucks at the 13th annual Spring Salute Car Show. Enjoy food, drinks, and music as you explore this professional car show. All proceeds benefit the Sons of American Legion Post 158 and their charities. Treasure Island Community Park, 1 Park Place, Treasure Island. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $30. 727-363-8375, allevents.in.

Christie Lenée: Live in Gulfport Support the Gulfport Senior Center Building Fund with a benefit concert with Christie Lenée. Listen to the instrumentals of folk pop live. Ten special guests will see her perform in an intimate on-stage circle seating arrangement. Buy your tickets online. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. $25-70. 727-893-1244, gulfportseniorfoundation.org

Sunday, May 26

Corey Avenue Market Spend your Sunday morning shopping at the Corey Avenue Sunday Market. Explore locally crafted items from vendors such as art, baked goods, herbs, lunch bites, plants, and fresh smoothies. Enjoy music from DJs and musicians as you walk around. 300 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Kevin Flynn: Fear of Heights Laugh along with Kevin Flynn as he performs a funny but moving one-man show about a fear of heights. This show isn’t all about this phobia, but also talks about his family life as an Irish-American and his true meaning of success. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 3 p.m. $25-40. 727-893-1244, eventbrite.com.

Monday, May 27

Memorial Day Fun Run Celebrate Memorial Day with a fun run with friends, family, and neighbors. Lace up for a morning run, jog, or walk with St. Pete Running Company. Enter a special raffle to win a free pair of Brooks running sneakers. St. Pete Running Company, 6986 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 8:30 a.m. 727-800-5043, stpeterunningco.com.

Memorial Day Cookout Who doesn’t love a barbecue? Spend Memorial Day at American Legion Post 14’s Memorial Day Cookout with friends and family. Sip on a cold drink and mow down on some great barbecue as you honor those who served in the U.S. military. American Legion Post 14, 1520 Fourth St. N., St. Petersburg. 1 p.m. $8. 727-894-7320.

Memorial Day Commemoration Pay tribute to those who served in the U.S. military at Gulfport’s Memorial Day Commemoration ceremony. Gather together to remember their dedication and to reflect on their sacrifices. Veterans Park, 5350 31st Ave. S., Gulfport. 2:30 p.m. 727-893-1000, mygulfport.us.

Tuesday, May 28

Seaside Seabird Sanctuary Learn about Tampa Bay’s seabirds. Watch the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary present on the sanctuary and the unique birds there. Meet a couple winged friends, too. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 11 a.m. 727-363-9238, stpetebeach.org.

Wednesday, May 29

Beach Market Support small businesses at the Madeira Beach Wednesday Market. Take in relaxing beach vibes as you shop. Listen to live music, and enjoy delicious lunch and drinks from food trucks. 15000 Madeira Way, Madeira Beach. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. tampabaymarkets.com.

St. Pete Musical Bingo Test your musical knowledge with musical bingo. Win prizes such as food specials, handcrafted cocktails, gift certificates, and more. Play with hosts Joanna and Mike every Wednesday. Salty Nun, 2501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-329-9994, saltynun.com.

Looking for more things to do May 23-29 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.