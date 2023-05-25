Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do May 25-31

Here are the May 25-31 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include Christie Lenée, Memorial Day, and hurricane prep seminars.

Thursday, May 25

Hurricane Season Learn how to prepare for hurricane season with Fire Chief David Mixson and Deputy Fire Chief Emery Culverhouse’s virtual hurricane preparedness presentation. Find out about evacuation plans in South Pasadena, supply lists, alert systems, and what to do after a storm event. Log in to watch the presentation and ask any questions. South Pasadena Fire Department, 911 Oleander Way S., South Pasadena. 2 p.m. 727-347-4171, us02web.zoom.us/j/84464817803

Shorebirds & Seabirds The Circle of Friends presents a special lesson on the shorebird and seabirds of Tampa Bay. Learn about where you can see them on the Gulf Coast. During the spring and summer months, it’s time for many species to lay eggs and raise chicks. Listen to Audubon Florida’s Shorebird Program Manager Holley Short as she discusses the birds that breed on our beaches. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S. 1 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.us

Stay Prepared Hurricane season is almost upon us. Time to prepare! Stay informed at the City of Gulfport’s annual hurricane preparedness seminar. Hear from WTSP Chief Meteorologist Bobby Deskins and National Weather Service Meteorologist Rodney Wynn at the informative seminar. All are welcome to ask questions with experts. Check out hurricane-related vendors and find your evacuation zone. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S.. 6 p.m. 727-893-1118, mygulfport.us

Friday, May 26

Summer Planting Tour Explore Barbara Gilberg Habitat monthly with tour guide Xavier. This month’s topic: How to prepare for spring and summer plantings. Bring a pen and paper to take notes, or use your smartphone’s notes app. Meet Xavier in the pavilion. Barbara Gilberg Habitat, 1600 Pasadena Ave., South Pasadena. 1 p.m. 727-580-5215.

National Poppy Day Honor our fallen warriors and contribute to the continuing needs of our veterans on National Poppy Day. Remember veterans this Memorial Day as American Legion Auxiliary Unit 305 distributes poppies as a tribute to fallen warriors. Donate to help veterans and receive a poppy in exchange. American Legion Post 305, 6999 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach. 3-7 p.m. 727-367-1596, longkeypost305.org

Not My Child Participate in the 2023 Not My Child kick off canvassing walk. Not My Child is a community campaign sharing anti-violence messages, encouraging positive enrichment for youth, and promoting safe neighborhoods for children. Join community walks every Friday for the summer to educate parents, families, and their neighbors. Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 4000 5th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-893-7111, stpete.org

Live in Gulfport Support your community and experience acoustic live music. Enjoy a performance from singer/songwriter Christie Lenée in the Gulfport Senior Center Building Fund benefit concert. Listen to the instrumentals of folk pop live. There are a limited number of premium seats and VIP meet and greet. Purchase general admission tickets online. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. $25-55. 727-893-1244, gulfportseniorfoundation.org

Saturday, May 27

Hurricane Prep Expo Living by the beach, you need to stay prepared for hurricane season. Learn how to keep you and your family safe this storm season at the St. Pete Beach Hurricane Preparedness Expo. Hear about the importance of preparation from WFLA-TV News Channel 8 Tampa Bay Chief Meteorologist & Climate Specialist Jeff Berardelli and National Weather Service Tampa Bay. St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-367-2735, stpetebeach.org

Rally For Rachel Help raise money for local woman with breast cancer. Rachel McQuillan is a single mother of four young children who needs some extra support during such a difficult time. Support by participating in raffles and auctions where all the proceeds go to McQuillan and her family. Enjoy food at the cookout, games, and music from Pete & Dean Trio. O’Maddy’s Bar & Grille, 5405 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 1-5 p.m. 727-323-8643, omaddys.com

Green Light Cinema Films Do you love a good comedic film? Show your support for the Tampa Bay arts with the red carpet world premiere of the locally made comedy, Women Want Everything! This breakout comedy is about four “clueless misfits” who set out to discover just what it is women truly want. Grab some popcorn and soda and enjoy a show set in St. Pete. Green Light Cinema, 221 2nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 4 p.m. $17. 508-816-8968, greenlightstpete.com

Sunday, May 28

Doggy Bath Day Bring your furry friend to get a bath for a good cause. All proceeds from this doggy bath day go to Florida Giant Dog Rescue. Baths are first come, first serve. Cost depends on dog’s size: $10 for small dogs, $15 for medium dogs, and $20 for large dogs. Dogs receive ear cleaning and a towel dry. Nail trims are an additional $5 with a bath or $15 without a bath. Dog Bar, 2300 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 1-6 p.m. $10-20. 727-317-4968, dogbarstpete.com

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day BBQ Who doesn’t love a barbecue? Spend Memorial Day with friends and family sipping drinks and eating great barbecue. Enjoy live music from the Cross Junction band. All veterans have an open tab for the day. Test your luck with a raffle from Signature For Soldiers to raise money for Arts of Valor. Bayboro Brewing, 2390 5th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 2-9 p.m. 727-767-9666, bayborobrewing.com

Wednesday, May 31

Hurricane Expo Learn what to expect this hurricane season. At Treasure Island’s hurricane expo watch presentations from Bay News 9 Chief Meteorologist Mike Clay, the Pinellas County Emergency Management, Treasure Island Fire Rescue Chief Trip Barrs, Treasure Island Police Chief John Barkley, and city staff. Learn about flood insurance vs. disaster assistance, and storm safety and survival tips. Treasure Island City Hall, 120 108th Ave., Treasure Island. 6:30-8:30 p.m. 727-547-4575, mytreasureisland.org/StormReady

Thursday, June 1

A Night of Drag It’s time for pride! Kick off the first night of pride with five fabulous divas. A night of drag hosted by Mr. and Mrs. Gripp educates, celebrates, and raises funds for the LGBTQ Resource Center. This show is for friends, family, and allies 18 years and older. Talk with performers after the show. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7-10 p.m. $25-100. 727-893-1070, eventbrite.com