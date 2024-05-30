Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do May 30-June 5

Here are the things to do May 30-June 5 in Gulfport, Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include Gulfport Pride Festival, hurricane prep seminars, and indie night.

Thursday, May 30

Crafty Demonstrations Heritage Village stages weekly craft demonstrations of heritage arts. Learn the special skill of basketmaking from the Tampa Bay Basketmakers Guild each Thursday. All experience levels are welcome to weave. Heritage Village, 11909 125th St. N., Largo. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 30-Aug. 29. 727-582-2123, heritagevillagefl.org.

Florida Nature Seminar Weedon Island Preserve hosts free webinars with Tampa Bay experts on fascinating Florida topics. Join a webinar to learn about Great White Sharks with Senior Ecologist Brian Lane. Webinars will take place on Zoom. Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Dr. NE., St. Petersburg. 2 p.m. 727-453-6500, weedonislandpreserve.org.

Hurricane Prep Hurricane season starts Saturday, June 1. Time to prepare. Stay informed at the City of Gulfport’s annual hurricane preparedness seminar. Hear from WTSP Chief Meteorologist Bobby Deskins at the informative seminar. All are welcome to ask questions with experts and find your evacuation zone. Stop by The Gabber Newspaper’s table to learn about how the paper services the community during named storms. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. 727-893-1118, mygulfport.us.

Friday, May 31-Sunday, June 2

Vintage Marché Visit one of Tampa Bay’s largest vintage markets this weekend. Vintage Marché opens for one full weekend each month, displaying curated vintage items from all over the country. Want to beat the crowd? Get tickets for their first Friday dibs night — online or pay at the door. Vintage Marché, 2906 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri., 4-8 p.m. $5-10., Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-289-1828, vintagemarche727.com.

Friday, May 31

Dune Savers Are you curious about native plants that grow on the beaches? Learn how these Florida flora beautify and preserve our unique dune ecosystems with the St. Pete Beach Dune Savers. Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 8:30 a.m. 727-363-9246, aruckdeschel@stpetebeach.org, stpetebeach.org.

Prep for Planting Explore Barbara Gilberg Habitat monthly with tour guide Xavier. This month’s topic teaches you about preparing for Florida’s spring and summer plantings. Bring a pen and paper to take notes or use your smartphone’s notes app. Meet Xavier in the pavilion. Barbara Gilberg Habitat, 1600 Pasadena Ave., South Pasadena. 12 p.m. 727-347-4171, mysouthpasadena.com.

For the Month of June

ArtOUT Immerse yourself in the world of Pride through art. This year’s ArtOUT theme is “Art & Soul.” This international juried art show is a signature Pride program from Gulfport’s OUT Arts and Culture. Find the selected art online, too. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Closed Sundays. 727-893-1074, artoutfestival.wixsite.com.

True to the Tint Explore the evolution of color photography from nineteenth century hand-painting to twentieth century Autochromes. The True to the Tint: The Quest for Color Photography exhibit shows the history of artists adding deep toned tints to black-and-white photographs. Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg, 255 Beach Dr. NE., St. Petersburg. Tues.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Closed Mondays. June 1-Sept. 22. $12-22. 727-896-2667, mfastpete.org.

Gulfport: Saturday, June 1

Pride Flag Raising Celebrate Pride with the City of Gulfport. Watch the City raise the Pride flag outside of the library. After the flag raising ceremony, head down Beach Boulevard for the fourth annual Gulfport Pride Festival. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m. 727-893-1074, gulfportprideflorida.com.

Gulfport Pride Festival Kick off Pride month with the fourth annual Gulfport Pride Festival. Celebrate Pride with friends, family, and neighbors downtown Gulfport. Check out more than 100 vendors, the ArtOUT exhibit, drag bunch, live music, and a parade. All proceeds benefit the Sonia Plotnick Women’s Health Fund and the Gulfport Kiwanis Club. Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. gulfportprideflorida.com.

Beaches: Saturday, June 1

Beach Cleanup Take care of Florida beaches. Join the Trash Pirates every first Saturday of the month for a beach cleanup. Archibald Beach Park, 15100 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 8-10 a.m. 727-237-2970, madeirabeachfl.gov.

Hurricane Preparedness Expo Stay prepared for hurricane season while living by the beach. Learn how to stay safe this storm season at the St. Pete Beach Hurricane Preparedness Expo. Hear about the importance of preparation from WFLA News Channel 8 Tampa Bay Chief Meteorologist & Climate Specialist Jeff Berardelli. St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-367-2735, stpetebeach.org.

St. Pete: Saturday, June 1

Rare Plant Network Look through a collection of plants at this rare plant network sale. Members will display extraordinary, unusual, indoor and outdoor plants. The event will take place under an oak tree. Most vendors only take cash; Several may accept card transactions. Garden Club of St Petersburg, 500 Sunset Dr. S., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. rareplantnetwork20@gmail.com.

Juneteenth Celebration Celebrate this national holiday with the City of St. Petersburg. This annual celebration has live music, poetry, and dancing with friends and family. Enjoy activities, food, giveaways, and community resources for all ages. Enoch Davis Center, 1111 18th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-893-7134, stpeteparksrec.org.

Resilient Reflections Green Book of Tampa Bay’s fourth annual art show Resilient Reflections showcases Black excellence in the arts. Look at featured work by Zulu Painter, Bartholomuse, Myiah Pink, and many others. Enjoy live performances by Dennis Amadeus, Zeta the Babe, and Shyann. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6-9 p.m. $15. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org.

Indie Night Rock out to live music from Tampa Bay indie rock and alternative bands at St. Pete Indie Night. Enjoy performances by Mustard Service, Rohna, Miróux, and Pilot Jonezz. In between bands, there will be curated playlists playing all the best indie songs. Guests must be 18 years and older. The Floridian Social, 687 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 6-10:30 p.m. $20-25. 727-322-4600, eventbrite.com.

Sunday, June 2

Farm-Fresh Market Shop locally grown and farm-fresh goods, plants, food, drinks, and herbal medicines at the 49th St. Makers & Growers Market. Enjoy live music and the spirit of community at this market. Red Feathers Studios, 1301 49th St. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-560-0608.

Sunday Market in St. Pete Spend your afternoon shopping at the Sunday Market. Explore more than 75 vendors with art, farm-fresh goods, secondhand items, handcrafted pieces, and wellness services. Enjoy live music while you shop. St. Pete High School, 2501 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. tampabaymarkets.com.

Pinellas Park’s Brewers Market Sip craft brews and shop at the Brewers Market. Explore more than 35 artists and small, Tampa Bay businesses every first Sunday of the month. Pee-Pa’s Garage Craft Brewery, 6340 49th St. N., Pinellas Park. 12-4 p.m. 727-710-2727, stpeteissupercool.com.

Pride at the Museum Celebrate Pride month with history and LGBTQ+-friendly businesses. Explore more than 30 Tampa Bay vendors and highlighted historic galleries for Pride at the museum. All are welcome. St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 12-5 p.m. 727-894-1052, spmoh.com.

Monday, June 3

Doc Ford Novel Be one of the first to read the newest Doc Ford novel at this book launch event with Tombolo Books. Each event ticket comes with a copy of One Deadly Eye and Randy Wayne White will sign guests’ copies. Coastal Creative, 2201 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $35-40. 727-755-9456, tombolobooks.com.

Tuesday, June 4

Pride Play Creative Pinellas teams up with American Stage to bring staged readings of plays. Enjoy the interactive performance of Pride Play. Drag queens guide you through a couple’s relationship in downtown St. Pete. What’s the catch? You get a say in how the story unfolds. The Auditorium at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. 7 p.m. 727-582-2172, creativepinellas.org.

Wednesday, June 5

Fairy House Lights Build a fairy house night light for this month’s adult craft. Convert repurposed plastic bottles into cute fairy house night lights. Call or email library.programs@mygulfport.us to register. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info.

