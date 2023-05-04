Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do May 4-10

From May 4-10, things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond include Cinco de Mayo celebrations, book signings, and a junk drop.

Friday, May 5-Thursday, May 25

Swing Into Spring Art For the month of May, explore visual art from the Town Shores Art Guild in its new exhibit, Swing into Spring. Artists include Lyubov Alyeynik, Patricia M. Bowers, Beverly Boyarsky, MaryAnn Clynick, Madelyn Corradino, Dianne Marlene Hargitai, Peter Hargitai, Cheri LaBelle, Audrey E. Lynch, Jay A. Lynch, Bridget W. Marshall, Cora Marshall, Janice Stephenson, Linda Weesies, and Barbara Zegarek. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6-9 p.m. 631-786-5370

Friday, May 5-Sunday, May 7

Markets, Moms & Mimosas Visit Vintage Marché this weekend for moms and mimosas! In celebration of Mother’s Day, bring your mom, grandma, step-mom, or even a dog mom and receive a free gift with your purchases. Enjoy wine and mimosas as you shop with the moms in your life. Want to beat the crowd? Get tickets for their first Friday dibs night online or pay at the door. Vintage Marché, 2906 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri., 4-8 p.m. $5-10., Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-289-1828, vintagemarche727.com

Gulfport Events: Friday, May 5

Gulfport Rock Painting Every first Friday, check out this afternoon rock party. It’s your time to get creative with rock painting. Choose your rocks and get right to painting. Keep your new creations, gift them to your friends and family, or hide some around the city. Don’t forget to call ahead to register. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1:30 p.m. 727-893-5657, mygulfport.us

Brenda McMahon Gallery Celebrate four years of Gulfport’s Brenda McMahon Art Gallery. Take a look at contemporary craft and fine art of local artists in the gallery and live music from Gale Trippsmith and Joey Interrante. Enjoy First Friday ArtWalk festivities while you’re downtown. Brenda McMahon Art Gallery, 2901 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6-9 p.m. 727-454-0453, brendamcmahongallery.com

Yesterday Rising Meet Gulfport author Stephen Burdick at a book signing for his newest book. Get yourself a copy of Yesterday Rising, the third in his detective thriller series. After a brief reading, Burdick will talk about writing, his characters, and where he finds his inspiration. Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. 727-201-8687.

St. Pete Events: Friday, May 5

GriefShare It’s not easy losing someone important. Richard and Beverly Hayes hold grief sharing groups every Friday. All are welcome; they open the sessions to anyone who needs a shoulder to lean on. Cornerstone Community Church, 6745 38th Ave. N., St Petersburg. 10 a.m. 727-343-7747. griefshare.org

Cinco de Mayo Celebration Don’t miss out on Mexican food and drinks this Cinco de Mayo. Try some margarita specials including blackberry, lime, jalapeño mango, and strawberry margs. If that’s not your cup of tea, there’s plenty of other drink and mocktail options available. Enjoy live music from Tyler Costanzo and face painting by artist Nicole Hays. Nueva Cantina, 1625 4th St. S., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. 727-851-9579, nuevacantina.com

Saturday, May 6

Cinco Dog Mayo 5K Grab your running shoes and your furry friends’ leashes for the Cinco Dog Mayo 5K. Run or walk the 5K or bring your dogs to participate in the half-mile doggy fun run. Check out vendors and food trucks after your runs. The proceeds go toward the nonprofit organization Compassion Kind & ALS Association. Archibald Memorial Beach Park, 15100 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. $10-100. 727-914-6902, eventbrite.com

Got Junk? Dispose of your electronic and hazardous items at Gulfport’s Junk Drop. Do your part to help protect the environment by getting rid of your unwanted materials appropriately. Gulfport residents only, so please bring proof of residency. Gulfport Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-893-1089, pinellas.gov

Sunday, May 7

Bloody Mary Garnish Bar Every first Sunday of the month, create your own bloody mary. This bloody mary garnish bar has more than 50 garnish options. Purchase a shot of vodka, pay a $2 tip, and you’re on your way to making your new favorite drink. Toppings include bacon, cheese, fruit, olives, and others. Shadracks, 114 8th Ave., St. Pete Beach. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-360-8279.

Interactive Art Show Take a look at this Tampa Bay artist’s first solo art show. Merritt Horan Capurro presents Exquisite Curves. This show celebrates the goddesses in life, such as wife, spouse, mom, friends, and herself. Check out an interactive exhibit, live music, and photo-op spot. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 12-4 p.m. 727-202-8045.

Monday, May 8

Get to Drawing! Sign up for Jay’s beginner’s pencil drawing course. For three weeks, you’ll learn the ins-and-outs on how to draw with pencil. All you’ll need is a sketch pad, pencils, a sharpener, and your creative juices to create some amazing art. Call to register before the first session. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10-11 a.m. 727-893-1231, mygulfport.us

Death Cafe Conversations Join the final session of the first annual Death Cafe, presented by Eckerd College students. Professor Shovali and students in a “death and dying” class invite you to talk about death, with no agenda. Eat cake, drink coffee, and have an open-ended conversation about death with others. Email Professor Shovali to sign up (shovalte@eckerd.edu) Eckerd College, President’s Dining Room, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 3:30 p.m. 727-864-7515

Tuesday, May 9

Alzheimer’s Discussion Learn about Alzheimer’s disease from the Alzheimer’s Association and the Pinellas County Walk to End Alzheimer’s. This meet-and-greet event opens the floor to any questions and concerns about this disease. Make a difference in your community with involvement as a volunteer, sponsor, and a walk team. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 2 p.m. 727-893-1231, mygulfport.us