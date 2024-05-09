Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do May 9-15

Here are the May 9-15 things to do in Gulfport, Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include Mother’s Day activities, tacos and tequila, and outdoor markets.

Thursday, May 9-Sunday, May 12

Animal Attraction Explore various concepts including society, gender, and current events through the contemporary art of animal themes. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Thurs.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sun., 12-5 p.m. 727-821-7391, floridacraftart.org.

Nollywood Dreams A laugh-out-loud romantic comedy follows a young Nigerian woman dreaming of becoming a huge star in the “Nollywood” film industry. freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Thurs.-Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 & 7 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $25-45. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.

Thursday, May 9

Throat Chakra Yoga Learn how to connect with the throat chakra with BlissFit Yoga. Explore the seven chakras through music, dance, essential oils, and yoga poses. Join the beach yoga and dance series each Thursday until May 16. Upham Beach, 6850 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. $25. blissasana.com.

Friday, May 10-Saturday, May 11

Tacos & Tequila Munch on the tastiest tacos and sip on margaritas at St. Pete’s Tacos & Tequila Festival. Eat Mexican dishes from more than 30 vendors. Wash the tacos down with an ice cold beer or margarita. Enjoy live music by the water all weekend. Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. Fri., 4-10 p.m.; Sat., 12-8 p.m. $7-45. stpetetacos.com.

Friday, May 10

Common Elements Opening Reception View common elements of nature in a different light with Heidi Martin Kuster’s special exhibit, Common Elements. Explore abstract paintings of rolling waves, sand dunes, snow, and spring blossoms. Check out guest artist Machelle Knochenhauer’s clay sculptures inspired by architecture and human anatomy. This exhibit runs through June 30. ARTicles Art Gallery, 1234 Dr M.L.K. Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg. 5-8 p.m. 727-898-6061, articlesstpete.com.

Mother’s Day Events: Saturday, May 11

Wildlife Mom’s Hike Take a nature trip with the mom in your life on this Wildlife Mom’s Hike. Follow one of Boyd Hill’s rangers on a hike to explore the wonders of nature. Examine the natural instincts of wildlife moms with their offspring. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m. $5. 727-893-7441, anc.apm.activecommunities.com.

Mother’s Day Brunch Celebrate the mothers in your life at this Mother’s Day brunch and paint day in the park. Enjoy delicious food and a relaxing painting session with the important women in your life. Bay Vista Recreation Center, 7000 Fourth St. S., St. Petersburg. 12-3 p.m. $15. 727-893-7441, anc.apm.activecommunities.com.

Saturday, May 11

Beyond the Beach Cleanup Join your neighbors and Gulfport Grassroots as they come together to keep our beach clean. Bags, pickers, and gloves supplied. Gulfport Beach Shelter #4, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 9-11 a.m. 732-310-4932, facebook.com/gulfportgrassroots.

Painting in the Park Explore 10 arts and crafts activity stations at Painting in the Park. Participants receive a “Painting in the Park Passport” as a station map, receiving stamps once completing activities. Activities include lots of painting, handmade bookmarks, tie dye, and more. Check out chalk art, an archaeology dig, and a pop-up poppy field. Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-896-2667, mfastpete.org.

Mezzo Market Who doesn’t love a local street market? Mezzo Market is an outdoor market that happens once a month. It features local boutiques, vintage items, handmade crafts and products, plants, food, drinks, and live entertainment. Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails, 1111 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-873-6664, intermezzo.co.

Makers Market Join in on the fun of a makers market. Buy art from Tampa Bay artists and make your own too. Bring clothes for the clothing swap. Enjoy live music and hang out with new artistic friends. Pathfinder Outdoor Education, 1310 22nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 12-4 p.m. 727-328-0300, pathfinderoutdooreducation.org.

Sunday, May 12

Mother’s Day Beach Buffet Gather with family for a Mother’s Day celebration over a brunch buffet. Enjoy brunch classics, carved meats, casseroles, and desserts with a view of St. Pete Beach. TradeWinds Island Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $33-86. 727-367-6461, tradewindsislandresorts.ticketspice.com.

Moms & Mimosas What is Mother’s Day without a couple mimosas? Check out the fun of the second annual Moms & Mimosas. Practice yoga at 11 a.m. to earn a BOGO mimosa. Enjoy barbecue, charcuterie, and $6 mango or pineapple mimosas all day. Shop from vendors and listen to live music. The Wine House, 2913 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 12 p.m. 727-256-0228, pinkwinehouse.com.

Monday, May 13

Keep Calm and Yarn On Take time for yourself and relax with a weekly knitting and crochet group. Bring any of your current projects, start something new, learn new skills, and meet other crafters. Don’t worry if you don’t know how to knit or crochet, the group can teach you. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10:15-11:30 a.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info.

Tuesday, May 14

Cowboy Carter Listening Party This ain’t Texas, but Florida can still throw a hoedown. Enjoy a night of Queen B’s Cowboy Carter while two-stepping with friends and shopping the mini pop-up market. Tickets allow guests to enjoy the Beyoncé Listening Party as well as the museum’s galleries. The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5:30-7:30 p.m. $10. 727-892-4200, thejamesmuseum.org.

Laughing Glass Have an unforgettable night at Laughing Glass: Stand-Up Comedy Night. Laugh along with host Dan Bakst, and featured performers Dylan Walker and Jarrett Moore. Experience stand-up comedy from local comedians while surrounded by mesmerizing glass artistry. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. $5. 727-300-1700, eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, May 15

Beach Market Support small businesses at the Madeira Beach Wednesday Market. Take in relaxing beach vibes as you shop. Listen to live music, and enjoy delicious lunch and drinks from food trucks. 15000 Madeira Way, Madeira Beach. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. tampabaymarkets.com.

SHINE: Medicare Basics Ask SHINE all your Medicare questions. This Florida program encourages elders to make informed decisions about their health care coverage. Hear free, unbiased information about Medicare basics from SHINE volunteer counselors. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info.

St. Pete Musical Bingo Test your musical knowledge with musical bingo. Win prizes such as food specials, handcrafted cocktails, gift certificates, and more. Play with hosts Joanna and Mike every Wednesday. Salty Nun, 2501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-329-9994, saltynun.com.

Sunshine State: Essays Join The Gabber Newspaper Book Club to explore Sarah Gerard’s experiences growing up in Florida. Sunshine State: Essays have topics ranging from friendships to the environment and more. Join the club at 6:30 p.m. to order food and drinks; discussion starts at 7 p.m. Habana Café, 5402 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-321-6965, tombolobooks.com or amanda@thegabber.com.

Looking for more things to do May 9-15 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.