Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Nov. 16-22

Here are the November 16-22 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include Gulfport’s City-Wide Yard Sale, Tampa Bay Afrofuturism Festival, and the Florida CraftArt Festival.

Thursday, Nov. 16-Sunday, Nov. 19

Sanding Ovations Master sculptors use their imaginations to turn piles of sand into out-sanding works of art. Sanding Ovations, 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. Thurs., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-547-4575 ext. 221 or 237, sandingovationsmasterscup.com.

White Rabbit Red Rabbit American Stage presents a true one-night-only experience. Watch actors Beth Gelman and Lance Markeith perform White Rabbit Red Rabbit (the show has a different actor each night), with a script they’ve never seen before. Alternately, head to The Woodson to watch the show with Gabriel Ortiz, Andrida Hosey, and Travis Ray. No do-overs, no repeats! WADA Arts XChange, 515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. Second location: The Woodson African American Museum of Florida, 2240 9th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Times vary. $33. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org. Read our review!

Thursday, Nov. 16

Let’s Talk Art & Food Explore the role of food in the work of surrealist artist Leonora Carrington’s special exhibit, Leonora Carrington: Writer, Painter, Visionary. This art and food lecture discusses the culinary world of 1940s in Mexico City. Discuss how cookbooks, markets, and restaurants at this time could inspire Carrington and other artists. The Dalí Museum, 1 Dalí Blvd., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-823-3767, thedali.org.

Friday, Nov. 17

Holiday Aprons Before the Thanksgiving cooking begins, a chef needs an apron. Everyone loves homemade meals, but what about a handmade apron? Pick out colorful fabric to create festive aprons for the holidays. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.us, library.programs@mygulfport.us.

Sunset Market Shop from vendors selling art, crafts, treats, and other locally made goodies at the Sunset Market. Check out work from Tampa Bay glass artists, then stick around for live art demonstrations too. Donate canned goods for free museum admission. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5-10 p.m. 727-300-1700, eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Nov. 18-Sunday, Nov. 19

Florida CraftArt Festival Dozens of artists from across the region show art in a variety of media at this celebration in downtown St. Pete. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-821-7391, floridacraftart.org.

Pinocchio A kid-friendly, one-hour take on the beloved story of the boy puppet, with English lyrics sung to classical melodies. St. Pete Opera, 2145 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 3 p.m. $7-20. 727-823-2040, stpeteopera.org.

Gulfport Events: Saturday, Nov. 18

City-Wide Yard Sale Saturday mornings are all about yard sales. Now, imagine a yard sale on almost every block. Here’s your chance to check out Gulfport’s city-wide yard sale. Find yourself some cool clothes, home decor, furniture, toys, and more second-hand items from your neighbors. Grab a free brochure from the Gulfport Casino or the Gulfport Public Library. Gulfport City Hall, 2401 53rd St. S., Gulfport. 7 a.m.-7 p.m. 727-893-1118, mygulfport.us.

The Writing Life Join a group of fellow writers to meet, take time to write, and reflect on your process. The group is open to all 18+, though its focus is the writing lives of LGBTQ+ people. Sponsored by the LGBTQ Resource Center. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-893-1074. mygulfport.us.

Time to Get Wild The Blueberry Patch invites you to a magical evening at the Blueberry Brother 19. This year’s theme is “Animalia.” Dress up in your best animal costume. Bring your own drink. Dance all night to live music. The Blueberry Patch, 4923 20th Ave. S., Gulfport. 3 p.m.-12 a.m. $15. 727-914-0226, blueberrypatch.org.

St. Petersburg Events: Saturday, Nov. 18

Gratitude Hike Give yourself a break and relax. Go on a Gratitude Hike with Boyd Hill. Let your body take in the healing properties of nature and reflect on how great life really can be. Boyd Hill Educational Center Classroom, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 9:30 a.m. $5. 727-893-7441, stpeteparksrec.org.

Holiday Craft Fair It is finally the holiday season — time to get crafty! Find the best handmade presents at this Holiday Craft Fair. Check out more than 75 Tampa Bay artists exhibiting their work for show and sale. Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. N., Seminole. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-391-8345, myseminole.com.

Mezzo Market Who doesn’t love a local street market? Mezzo Market is an outdoor market that happens once a month. It features local boutiques, vintage items, handmade crafts and products, plants, food, drinks, and live entertainment. Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails, 1111 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-873-6664, intermezzo.co.

My Life as a Turkey Enjoy popcorn and a family-friendly movie. Watch My Life as a Turkey, which is based on a true story. Follow along as naturalist Joe Hutto unexpectedly raises wild turkeys on his farm. Boyd Hill Educational Center Classroom, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 2 p.m. 727-893-7441, stpeteparksrec.org.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Indian Shores Market Spend your Sunday morning wandering this beach market! Check out Tampa Bay vendors selling their finest products ranging from hand-crafted art to special pet treats to unique boutique items. Town of Indian Shores Municipal Center, 19305 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-300-6551, thebeachmarkets.com.

Black Futurists The Tampa Bay Afrofuturism Festival invites you to the Black Futurists: The Sun RA/Zora Film Festival in St. Pete. The festival highlights the Afrofuturism cultural movement, exploring the past/present/future of the Black and Brown community in Tampa Bay — through art, tech, music, and soul! The Factory St. Pete, 2622 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 12-8 p.m. tampabayafrofuturismfestival.com.

Monday, Nov. 20

Radio Theatre Project Live classic radio plays performed by an ensemble of professional theater artists. Thrills abound! The Studio@620, 620 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $15-20. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Acts of Faith A young woman who is mistaken for a prophet begins using her “gift” to right wrongs and punish the wicked in this state premiere. American Stage, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $28. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org.

Looking for more things to do November 16-22 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events. Check out our special events for Thanksgiving.