Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Nov. 2-8

Here are the November 2-8 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include Art in the Yard, BungalowFest, and weekend markets.

Thursday, Nov. 2-Friday, Nov. 3

White Rabbit Red Rabbit American Stage presents a true one-night-only experience. Watch actors Dylan Barlowe and Gavin Hawk perform White Rabbit Red Rabbit each night, with a script they’ve never seen before. No do-overs, no repeats! The Savant, 634 Second Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $33. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Wine & Yoga Wind down with wine and yoga. Join yoga instructor Kayla for Thursday night yoga outside. Bring a mat, water, and an open mind. Enjoy $6 wines or waved corkage fees after a successful yoga session. Donations encouraged. Wine House, 2913 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. $6-10. 727-256-0228

Treasure Island Bingo Stop by for Thursday night bingo where you have a chance to win up to $200 and other great prizes. Free coffee, tea, and parking, and you can buy sodas and desserts at the snack bar. Try your luck with the early-bird games at 6:30 p.m. before the regular games begin. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 7:30-9:30 p.m. 727-270-3178, treasureislettes.weebly.com

Friday, Nov. 3-Sunday, Nov. 5

Vintage Marché Visit one of Tampa Bay’s largest vintage markets this weekend. Vintage Marché opens for one full weekend each month, displaying curated vintage items from all over the country. Want to beat the crowd? Get tickets for their first Friday dibs night — online or pay at the door. Vintage Marché, 2906 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri., 4-8 p.m. $5-10., Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-289-1828, vintagemarche727.com.

Friday, Nov. 3

Gulfport

Gulfport First Friday ArtWalk If the Santa-and-Grinch-lined aisles at Target aren’t your thing — and shopping local is — head for downtown Gulfport to start (and possibly finish!) your holiday shopping. Park at the library, enjoy the cool-for-Florida fall air, and stroll toward the action. Pro tip: Take a lap around Beach Boulevard, stop for hydration and food, and then go back and buy your holiday gifts. Beach Boulevard at 29th Ave. S, Gulfport. 5-9 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com

DRV Gallery Opening Reception Experience the paintings of Rhonda Care. Her unique painting style comes from academic realism and impressionism. Join the opening reception for this artist’s showcase with live music from Jim Gilmour. DRV Gallery, 5401 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6-8 p.m. 727-382-7004, drvgallery.com.

Florida Law & Drag Fundraiser Check out the first drag show ever at Stetson Law featuring Mr. & Mrs. Gripp, Mr. St. Pete Pride 2023, and Ms. Tampa Pride 2023. The Florida Law and Drag Fundraiser also offers an educational discussion on Florida’s anti-LGBTQ laws. Enjoy a night of food, drag, and Pride scholarship funds. Great Hall, Stetson University College of Law, 1401 61st St. S., Gulfport. 6-8 p.m. 727-562-7800, floridalawanddrag.rsvpify.com

St. Petersburg and Beyond

Creative Clay Market Start your weekend with this Friday Art Market full of handmade ceramics, paintings, greeting cards, and more. All donations go directly to the Creative Clay Transition student artists and member artists from the Community Arts program. Enjoy karaoke, live music by Deb Ruby, and food from St. Pete Taco Lady. Creative Clay, 1846 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-825-0515, creativeclay.org.

Sunset Market Enjoy a Friday night sunset market in St. Pete. Shop from vendors selling art, crafts, treats, and other locally made goodies. Check out work from Tampa Bay glass artists, then stick around for live art demonstrations too. Head into the Imagine Museum for some more glass art. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5-10 p.m. 727-300-1700, imaginemuseum.com

Night of Karaoke Sing your heart out with karaoke. Enjoy some food, drinks, and dance with friends. All are welcome. Lopez Hall, 7177 58th St. N., Pinellas Park. 7-10 p.m. 727-244-1341.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Art in the Yard It’s time again for Art in the Yard. This city-wide art sale has more than 75 Gulfportian artists selling their best original work. Spend the day supporting your neighborhood artists. Find the map online. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-893-1000, mygulfport.us.

BungalowFest Home Tour Explore bungalows, ranch, mid-century, and modern homes at BungalowFest. This home tour showcases 10 homes in Historic Kenwood. Check out the guided tours of Historic St. Petersburg High School’s renovations and a former grocery store converted into a 4-unit complex. St. Petersburg High School, 2501 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $25. eventbrite.com.

SVdP CARES Champions Meet the Veterans and families who overcame homelessness at the third annual CARES Champions. Celebrate this accomplishment with live music, food, and a silent auction. All proceeds go to St. Vincent de Paul CARES to end homelessness. Cage Brewing, 2001 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $20. 727-823-2516, svdpsp.org.

Party With A Purpose Make 3 Cares and The Kind Mouse team up to host Party With A Purpose to fight chronic hunger in the St. Pete community. Have fun with appetizers, a cash bar, live music, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle all while helping those in need. The German-American Society, 8098 66th St. N., Pinellas Park. 6-10 p.m. $20-35. 727-350-6520, eventbrite.com.

Benefit Gala Step Inside the Box invites you to join their annual social gala. All guests are asked to wear white attire. Enjoy live entertainment, dancing, a full bar, an exclusive silent auction, and a delicious dinner and appetizers. This is a fundraiser for The New Thought CommUNITY of Gulfport. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7-10 p.m. $35-50. 727-337-0117, eventbrite.com.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Indian Shores Market Spend your Sunday morning wandering this beach market! Check out Tampa Bay vendors selling their finest products ranging from hand-crafted art to special pet treats to unique boutique items. Town of Indian Shores Municipal Center, 19305 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-300-6551, thebeachmarkets.com.

Bloody Mary Garnish Bar Every first Sunday of the month, create your own bloody mary. This bloody mary garnish bar has more than 50 garnish options. Purchase a shot of vodka, pay a $2 tip, and you’re on your way to making your new favorite drink. Toppings include bacon, cheese, fruit, olives, and others. Shadracks, 114 8th Ave., St. Pete Beach. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-360-8279.

St. Pete Indie Flea Indie Flea is back! This community event showcases Tampa Bay businesses monthly where you find handmade and vintage goods. Many vendors sell items such as art, plants, jewelry, collectors items, handmade gifts, and more. This family-friendly market includes various food trucks, drinks, and music from DJs. Fairgrounds St. Pete, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 12-4 p.m. theindieflea.com

Nightsweat A ritzy girls’ weekend organized with a canceled celebrity housewife goes hilariously wrong when it gets swept up in the hunt for the Berkshire Strangler in this comic thriller. freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 2 p.m. $25-55. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.

Kids Market Support young entrepreneurs every first Sunday of the month at Kids Market. All vendors between the ages of 6 and 14 are building their own businesses. Stop by to be amazed with what they have to offer. Teaki Tavern, 530 49th St. S., St. Petersburg. 2-6 p.m. 727-954-7588.

Monday, Nov. 6

Keep Calm and Yarn On Take time for yourself and relax with a weekly knitting and crochet group. Bring any of your current projects, start something new, learn new skills, and meet other crafters. Don’t worry if you don’t know how to knit or crochet, the group can teach you. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10:15-11:30 a.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info

Mental Health Mondays Start your week right with Community Mental Health and Wellness Mondays, a space for healing and gathering in your community. Experience mindful movement, group culinary workshops, sound bowls, and art therapy with Zaneta Ellison of NewVision Behavioral Health. St. Pete Youth Farm, 1664 12th St. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-565-3930, stpeteyouthfarm.com.

Mermaid Painting Sip, chat, and paint a mermaid friend. Create an original piece of art with guidance from Gulfport’s mermaid artist Lulu. This monthly painting session includes wine and charcuterie. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. $30. 727-893-1244, gulfportseniorfoundation.org.

Holocaust Survivor’s Story In honor of Holocaust Education Week, hear eye-opening and educational stories from Helga Melmed, one of the last survivors of Auschwitz. A VIP reception will occur before her presentation at 6 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Palladium Theater, 253 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $10-125. 727-344-4900, chabadsp.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Karaoke Tuesdays Tuesdays are great for margaritas and karaoke. Grab your friends for $5 margaritas and Tuesday night karaoke sessions with KJ Cass. Everyone is welcome to sing their best karaoke jams and dance along on the open dance floor. Zipperz Bar, 4917 22nd Ave. S., Gulfport. 7-11 p.m. 727-592-1956.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Craft Your Own Wreath It’s never too early to start decorating. Sign up for the Holiday Wreath Craft Project. All supplies are provided. Make a pretty wreath to hang on your front door or gift it to a loved one. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 2 p.m. 727-893-1231, mygulfport.us.

Evening Networking Mixer Don’t miss out on any networking! Insert yourself into the business conversation through this networking mixer. Have a bite to eat and catch up on all the happenings, or just make new connections. Guilty Sea Sports Pub, 301 Gulf Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach. 5:30-7 p.m. $15-20. 727-360-6957, business.tampabaybeaches.com.

The House Guests: Gabber Book Club Join The Gabber Newspaper Book Club to focus on Florida authors and books set in Florida. This month’s book is Emilie Richards’ novel The House Guests. Discuss this page-turning thriller, set in the heart of Tarpon Springs’s Greek community. Copies available at Tombolo Books. Join the club at 6:30 p.m. to order food and drinks; discussion starts at 7 p.m. Habana Café, 5402 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-321-6965, thegabber.com.

