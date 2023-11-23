Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Nov. 23-29

Here are the November 23-29 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include Thanksgiving, Shopapalooza, and Santa Parade.

Thursday, Nov. 23

Gulfport Beach Potluck It’s time to feast with your Gulfport friends and neighbors at Thanksgiving on the Beach. Bring a dish to share, drinks, utensils, and plates for this community potluck. Hosts are providing four turkeys and roasted veggies. Pavilion 6, Gulfport Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 12-4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24-Saturday, Nov 25

Sustainable Pop-Up Market Visit Boyd Hill’s sustainable pop-up market for a variety of low-cost, zero-waste goodies. Find household items that will lead into a more sustainable way of living. Boyd Hill Educational Center Classroom, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-893-7441, stpeteparksrec.org.

Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play Live foley effects and a score of beloved holiday carols accompany the classic story of a department store Santa and the little girl who believes in him. freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $25. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.

Friday, Nov. 24

Funky Fungi Hike Enter the magical world of fungi. Take Boyd Hill’s Funky Fungi Hike. Learn about the magic of mushrooms and lichens. Magnifying glasses will be available before the hike. Boyd Hill Educational Center Classroom, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $5. 727-893-7441, stpeteparksrec.org.

All Is Bright The Morean’s annual holiday art show features the perfect gift for anyone on your list with ornaments, jewelry, functional pottery, painting, and sculpture. Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-822-7872, moreanartscenter.org.

Holiday Lights in the Garden Get into the holiday spirit with holiday light displays. Bring your friends and family to walk through this botanical garden covered by more than two million LED festive lights. Leashed pets welcome. Donations are encouraged. Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo. 5:30-9:30 p.m. 727-582-2117, flbgfoundation.org.

Saturday, Nov. 25-Sunday, Nov. 26

Sanding Ovations Master sculptors use their imaginations to turn piles of sand into out-sanding works of art. Sanding Ovations, 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. Sat., 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-547-4575 ext. 221 or 237, sandingovationsmasterscup.com.

Shopapalooza Returns Find the best gifts this holiday season at St. Pete’s Shopapalooza. Explore art, clothes, food, home goods, jewelry, plants, and treats from more than 350 Tampa Bay vendors. Enjoy live entertainment and family-friendly activities. This year’s nonprofit partners are Jump for Kids and St. Pete Youth Farm. Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-637-5586, shopapaloozafestival.com.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Edible Plant Hunt Learn about the naturally edible plants existing right in your backyard. Learn how to identify the native plants and the medicinal use of these plants. Hear how to safely gather and consume these edible plants. Boyd Hill Educational Center Classroom, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 10-11:30 a.m. $5. 727-893-7441, stpeteparksrec.org.

Princess Breakfast Let your hair down, but don’t let your tiara fall! Enjoy a magical feast with Princess Rapunzel at Princess Breakfast. Try the food special of Fairy Pancakes. Caddy’s, 9000 W. Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-360-4993, caddys.com.

Acts of Faith A young woman who is mistaken for a prophet begins using her “gift” to right wrongs and punish the wicked in this state premiere. American Stage, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $28. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org.

Santa Claus is in Town Right after Thanksgiving, is it safe to say it is Christmas time? See Santa Claus cruise the streets of downtown St. Pete in a celebratory holiday parade before the city’s official tree lighting. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. 727-893-7441, stpeteparksrec.org.

Sunday, Nov. 26

Painting in the Park Let your artistic side shine with other artists. Join Artists for Impact’s Painting in the Park. Connect with nature, others, and yourself as you paint whatever your little heart desires. Bring some snacks. Light refreshments, painting supplies, and chill music provided for the afternoon. All are welcome and donations are encouraged. Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 11 a.m-2 p.m. artists4impact.org.

Natural Air Purifiers Class Houseplants help beautify and purify your home. Learn about the recommended natural air purifying plants, how to take care of them, and how to propagate. Participants will receive starter plants to keep or gift to friends. Boyd Hill Educational Center Classroom, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 2 p.m. $30. 727-893-7441, stpeteparksrec.org.

Monday, Nov. 27

Musical Bingo Every Monday test your knowledge on the Billboard top hits with musical bingo. Bring your friends and family to experience the best way to play bingo. Instead of letters and numbers, they are replaced with song titles and artists. Enjoy great music and win fun prizes. Jolly Roger’s Grub & Pub, 32 Madonna Blvd., Tierra Verde. 6:30 p.m. 727-498-6736, jollyrogerspub.com

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Italian Class It’s never too late to learn another language. Check out these Italian language classes provided by the Italian American Society of St. Petersburg. Two hour-long classes every Thursday will teach beginning, intermediate, and advanced levels of Italian. The course is free, but you do have to buy the textbook. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. 727-893-1231, iasosp.org.

Resin Art Night Are you in need of a craft night? Try resin art. Decorate two night lights out of resin for a Tuesday night artsy activity. With a four-inch mold and an array of supplies, make a beautiful scene in a night light. This is a step-by-step guided art class. Twisted Tiki Bar & Grill, 340 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. 6:30 p.m. $47-52. 727-914-8881, creative-resin-ations.ticketleap.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Farewell, Fabulous Mermaid Remember Denise Keegan-O’Hara at her celebration of life gathering. Celebrate her life, accomplishments, and memorable moments with her closest friends and family. The Tiki Bar and Grill, 5519 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 5-8 p.m. 727-498-8826; the-tiki-bar-and-grill.business.site

Mixology Class Up your cocktail-mixing game with this one-hour class led by expert mixologists. Craft the perfect old-fashioned with a course teaching the history, techniques, and flavors of this timeless drink. St. Pete Distillery 800 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. $35. 727-914-0931, stpetersburgdistillery.com.

Looking for more things to do November 23-29 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.