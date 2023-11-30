Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Nov. 30-Dec. 6

Here are the November 30-December 6 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include the ArtJones studio tour, boat parades, and holiday tree lightings.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Haunted Trolley Tour Hear all the lesser-known stories of the historically haunted places in St. Pete on a two-hour haunted trolley tour. St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. $35-40. 727-894-1052, events.r20.constantcontact.com.

Friday, Dec. 1-Sunday, Dec. 3

Vintage Marché Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at this month’s Vintage Marché opening. Each month the store displays curated vintage items from across the country. Want to beat the crowd? Get tickets for their first Friday dibs night — online or pay at the door. Vintage Marché, 2906 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri., 4-8 p.m. $5-10., Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-289-1828, vintagemarche727.com.

Friday, Dec. 1

Our Story of Gulfport, Florida Gulfport Arts & Heritage has finally reprinted this fascinating history of our city, first compiled by GHS in the 1980s. Books are ready now — in time for the holidays! Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. gulfporthistoricalsociety.org; info@gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

For the Love of Trees Celebrate the importance of trees at Gulfport’s annual Arbor Day celebration. Take home trees to plant. Residents, bring a form of identification to receive a free tree. Gulfport Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 3:45 p.m. 727-338-8103, mygulfport.us.

Sunset Market Enjoy a Friday night sunset market in St. Pete. Shop from vendors selling art, crafts, treats, and other locally made goodies. Check out work from Tampa Bay glass artists, then stick around for live art demonstrations too. Head into Imagine Museum for some more glass art. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5-10 p.m. 727-300-1700, imaginemuseum.com.

Holiday Golf Cart Parade Decorate your golf cart cruisers, bikes, trikes, and scooters for a holiday parade through Town Shores. Parade starts at 6 p.m. Comfort Cafe, 5808 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 5:30 p.m.

Tree Lighting and Boat Parade Bring friends and family to St. Pete Beach’s tree lighting ceremony. Hang around to watch the holiday boat parade. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 6 p.m. 727-363-9246, stpetebeach.org.

Yuletide Skies St. Petersburg College’s Planetarium transports you 2000 years back in time to see astronomical events that might have inspired the Biblical account of the “Christmas Star.” Then head to the rooftop observatory to see what’s “glowing on” in the night sky this month. SPC St. Petersburg/Gibbs Campus, 6605 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-341-4568, spcollege.edu.

Saturday, Dec. 2-Sunday, Dec. 3

ArtJones Open Studio Tour A spectacular showcase of 30 artists in 10 Gulfport locations, including established and emerging artists. Start at Brenda McMahon Gallery (2901 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport) or Gulfport Welcome Center (3101 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport) to get a map. 727-454-0453, artjonesstudiotour.com.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Run for the Beaches Start your Saturday morning with Run for the Beaches 5K and fun run. This is a chip-timed race on the beach benefitting Treasure Island’s beaches dune restoration after damages from Hurricane Idalia. Thunderbird Beach Resort, 10700 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 8 a.m. $40. 813-300-5578, runforthebeaches.raceroster.com.

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas The Florida Orchestra performs the score of this classic holiday film while you watch. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. SE, St. Petersburg. 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. $20-50. 727-892-3337, floridaOrchestra.org.

A Merry Little Art Show Celebrate the holidays through art. Join the Gulfport Arts and Heritage’s opening reception of A Merry Little Art Show featuring holiday-themed art by elementary through high school students. View the exhibit until Jan. 5. Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. 3 p.m. 727-201-8687.

Tierra Verde Tree Lighting Begin the holiday season with Tierra Verde’s annual Tree Lighting Celebration. Enjoy live music of all the best holiday tunes and meet Santa Claus. Watch the holiday pet parade. Help out with the Lealman toy drive as well. Downtown Tierra Verde, 1110 Pinellas Bayway S., Tierra Verde. 4-8 p.m. tierraverdeevents.wixsite.com/treelighting.

Betty Fox & the Band The Gulfport Senior Center and the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation are sponsoring an exciting series of performances to benefit the Gulfport Senior Center Building Campaign Fund. Hear the bluesy Betty Fox & the Band. Catherine A. Hickman Theatre, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-893-1244, gulfportseniorfoundation.org.

Sunday, Dec. 3

St. Pete Indie Flea Find handmade and vintage goods. Many vendors sell items such as art, plants, jewelry, collectors items, handmade gifts, and more. This family-friendly market includes various food trucks, drinks, and music from DJs. Fairgrounds St. Pete, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 12-4 p.m. theindieflea.com.

MiniMaker ReWrap Party Young artists are invited to Florida CraftArt to create their own eco-conscious cloth gift pouch. While you’re there, shop the gallery for handcrafted gifts in ceramics, glass, jewelry and more from over eighty Florida artists – all part of the UnWrapped: Handmade Holidays exhibit. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 1-3 p.m. 727-821-7391, floridacraftart.org.

Christmas Camel Don’t be surprised if you see an unusual visitor outside St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church: a camel. Check it out along with costumed family photo ops in the church’s homemade crèche, music by the St. Pete Sax Quartet, games, and food trucks. St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 3747 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. 3-7 p.m. 727-867-7015, stbartsinstpete.org.

Holiday Sail-A-Bration Enjoy a night of floats and festivities. Watch the holiday Sail-A-Bration parade cruise around downtown and a dazzling tree lighting. Take photos with Santa Claus, listen to live music, and test your luck with raffles. Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. N., Seminole. 6-9 p.m. 727-231-4114, seminolecitycenter.com.

Monday, Dec. 4

Holiday Tree Lighting Join the City of Gulfport for the annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony. Bring friends and family to meet Santa, hear from the Mayor and Councilmembers, and sing all of your favorite holiday songs. Clymer Park, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6-8 p.m. 727-893-1118, mygulfport.us.

Blue Christmas Worship All are welcome at this service highlighting remembrance, comfort, and hope, especially those who may find it difficult to find the joy in this festive season. First United Methodist Church of Gulfport, 2728 53rd St. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. 727-321-3620, gulfportumc.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

FRESH INK Creative Pinellas teams up with American Stage to bring staged readings of new plays. Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. 7 p.m. 727-582-2172, creativepinellas.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Mixology Class Up your cocktail-mixing game with this one-hour class led by expert mixologists. Craft the perfect old-fashioned with a course teaching the history, techniques, and flavors of this timeless drink. St. Pete Distillery 800 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. $35. 727-914-0931, stpetersburgdistillery.com.

