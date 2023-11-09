Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Nov. 9-15

Here are the November 9-15 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include Veterans Day pancake breakfast, a free car wash, and volleyball tournament.

Thursday, Nov. 9-Sunday, Nov. 12

White Rabbit Red Rabbit American Stage presents a true one-night-only experience. Watch actors Georgia Mallory Guy and Fanni Green perform White Rabbit Red Rabbit (the show has a different actor each night), with a script they’ve never seen before. Alternately, head to The Factory to watch the show with Ivy Sunflower, Tito Mercado, and John Millsap. No do-overs, no repeats! Historic Bethel A.M.E., 912 Third Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Second location: The Factory, 2622 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Times vary. $33. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org. Read our review!

Thursday, Nov. 9-Saturday, Nov. 11

Holy Mackerel Show your fishing skills at the 30th annual King of the Beach Kingfish tournament. Teams catch kingfish and Spanish mackerel in a weight-based tournament. All teams must be registered by Nov. 10. Fishing starts Nov. 11 at 6 a.m. with handheld rods and reels only. If you aren’t fishing, enjoy music, happy hour, raffles, and a silent auction. Madeira Beach Recreation Department, 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach. Thurs., 5-9 p.m.; Fri., 5-9 p.m.; Sat., 6 a.m.-9 p.m. $350-450. 727-216-6601, oldsaltfishing.org.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Evening at Sunken Gardens Take a trip through St. Pete’s hidden oasis. Preserve the ‘Burg’s mini guided tours lets guests explore the flamingo habitat and the new Sunken Gardens History Center. Guests also receive one free beer, wine, or soda with snacks. Sunken Gardens, 1825 4th St. N., St. Petersburg. 5-8 p.m. $30-65. 727-824-7802, ptb.wildapricot.org.

Historian Happy Hour Hear from author Pia Jordan at Happy Hour with the Historian. Listen as she tells World War II stories of 28 Black women who were registered nurses and lieutenants in the U.S. Army Air Corps. St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. $5-10. 727-894-1052, spmoh.com.

Italian Class It’s never too late to learn another language. Check out these Italian language classes provided by the Italian American Society of St. Petersburg. Two hour-long classes every Thursday will teach beginning, intermediate, and advanced levels of Italian. The course is free, but you do have to purchase the textbook. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. 727-893-1231, iasosp.org.

Friday, Nov. 10

Sunset Painting Paint and sip your drink of choice as the sun sets on St. Pete Beach. Join Tampa Bay artist Bianca Burrows as she guides you through painting an Instagram-worthy sunset scene. North Terrace, Don CeSar, 3400 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 6:30 p.m. $75. 844-338-1501, doncesar.com.

Pinocchio A kid-friendly, one-hour take on the beloved story of the boy puppet, with English lyrics sung to classical melodies. St. Pete Opera, 2145 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $7-20. 727-823-2040, stpeteopera.org.

Saturday, Nov. 11-Sunday, Nov. 12

Veterans Car Wash Take advantage of this car wash deal if you are an active, reserve, retired, or veteran member of the U.S. military. Bring your military I.D. for the free car wash. Squeeky’s Car Wash, 3264 Tyrone Blvd. N., St. Petersburg. 8 a.m.-7 p.m. 321-300-2607, squeekyscarwash.com.

VETSports Beach Volleyball Have a weekend of sun, sand, and friendly competition. The 12th Annual VETSports Beach Volleyball Gulfport Open is a two-day volleyball tournament supporting veterans. The tournament itself splits into categories based on gender and skill — between men’s, women’s, and co-ed matches. Gulfport Beach Volleyball Courts, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $30 per person. eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Pancakes for Veterans Veterans eat free at this Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast. Breakfast includes three pancakes, a side of sausage, and your choice of orange juice, coffee, or tea. All are welcome to join the meal with a cost of $7 per person. It is $10 if you bring your own table, or $15 for a provided table. Lopez Hall, 7177 58th St. N., Pinellas Park. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-244-1341.

All Is Bright The Morean’s annual holiday art show features the perfect gift for anyone on your list with ornaments, jewelry, functional pottery, painting, and sculpture. Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Nov. 11-Dec. 30. 5-8 p.m. 727-822-7872, moreanartscenter.org.

The Gift of Art Check out the opening reception of the annual group exhibition by members of the Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance. St. Pete ArtWorks, 2604 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5-9 p.m. 727-485-8655, stpeteartworks-onlinestore.com.

Veterans Day Fireworks Experience some red, white, and blue fireworks this. Veterans Day. Enjoy a family-friendly beach celebration. Bring a beach chair or towels. Display will take place in coordination with the King of the Beach tournament. Madeira Beach Recreation Department, 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach. 9 p.m. 727-392-0665, madeirabeachfl.gov.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Fall Orchestra Enjoy an evening of music from the Pinellas Park Civic Orchestra. Listen as the orchestra performs Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Overture to “The Song of Hiawatha” and Antonin Dvorak’s beautiful Ninth Symphony (New World Symphony). Donations are encouraged. Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park. 7:30 p.m. 727-369-5746, pinellasparkcivicorchestra.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Tequila! Taste test Nueva Cantina’s new tequila partner of the month, Hornitos. The complimentary tequila tasting also features fall-themed cocktails and Taco Tuesday specials. Nueva Cantina, 1625 4th St. S., St. Petersburg. 5-7 p.m. 727-851-9579, nuevacantina.com.

Through the Groves: An Evening with Anne Hull. Join Tombolo Books and Tampa Bay Times book critic Colette Bancroft for a discussion with award-winning journalist Anne Hull about her new memoir of rural Florida in the 1960s. Tickets required. Poynter Institute, 801 Third St. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $35. 727-755-9456, tombolobooks.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Farewell, Fabulous Mermaid Remember Denise Keegan-O’Hara at her celebration of life gathering. Celebrate her life, accomplishments, and memorable moments with her closest friends and family. The Tiki Bar and Grill, 5519 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 5-8 p.m. 727-498-8826; the-tiki-bar-and-grill.business.site

SHINE: Medicare Basics Ask SHINE all your Medicare questions. This Florida program encourages elders to make informed decisions about their health care coverage. Hear free, unbiased information about Medicare basics from SHINE volunteer counselors. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info.

Looking for more things to do November 9-15 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.