Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Oct. 12-18

Here are the October 12-18 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include a career fair, pumpkin carvings, and a night in Italy.

Thursday, Oct. 12-Saturday, Oct. 14

FEARville A haunted hay ride, a haunted house, and the Oddville Circus of the Strange and Macabre are only a few of the features you’ll find at DK Farms & Gardens’ Halloween spectacular, best for visitors 14 years and up. Come back during the day for pony rides, a pumpkin patch, and more all-ages autumnal fun. DK Farms & Gardens, 1750 Lake Ave. SE, Largo. 6-10 p.m. $27-35. 727-348-0818, dkfarmsandgardens.com.

Thursday, Oct. 12

St. Pete Career Fair Look at jobs in St. Pete at #GetHiredStPete. This career fair features on-the-spot interviews and job offers from more than 80 employers. Receive free resume help and education and training info services on site. The Coliseum, 535 4th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-892-5202, meetatthecenter.org

Eerie & Creepy Florida Scary season calls for scary stories. Hear all the eerie and creepy tales of Florida. This month’s “Happy Hour with the Historian” lecture has author Mark Muncy telling you about haunted graveyards, museums, parks, and battlefields in this state. St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. $5-10. 727-894-1052, spmoh.com

Banned Books Learn about the bans and challenges made recently in Florida libraries. Discuss the impacts of banned books with Heather Bush, assistant professor and librarian at Eckerd College. Look at the issues and talk about how you can advocate for the freedom to read. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.us

Friday, Oct. 13

Halloween Golf Tournament Come tee up for this scramble tournament. Proceeds from this year’s tournament will benefit the Treasure Island and Madeira Beach Chamber’s Hand Up Committee, serving the food insecure in Pinellas County. Bardmoor Golf & Tennis, 8001 Cumberland Road, Seminole. 7 a.m. & 8:30 a.m. $150 per person; $550 per foursome. 727-360-4121, timbchamber.org.

A Gulfport Welcome Are you new to Gulfport? Well, welcome to the neighborhood! Get to know your new city with fellow Gulfportians. Learn about the city’s services, local organizations, volunteer opportunities, and community programs. Connect with your new neighbors and community leaders while you learn more about Gulfport’s vibrant culture. Scout Hall, 5315 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. 984-244-0252, agulfportwelcome@gmail.com

Outdoor Concert This October Concert Series begins with Big Brother. Set up your blankets and chairs with your friends and family. Check out the food, beer, wine, and other drinks available to purchase. Then, sit back and enjoy some live music. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 7-9 p.m. 727-363-9246, spbrec.com.

Alcina A powerful enchantress with a penchant for transforming men into animals bewitches Ruggiero. Can his true love, in disguise, save his life? St. Pete Opera, 2145 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 8 p.m. $15-125. 727-823-2040, stpeteopera.org

Halloween Disco Party Do the hustle at this special Halloween-themed disco party. All are welcome — but don’t forget to wear disco attire. Organizers have prizes for the best costumes. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. $10. 813-840-3715, swingtime.info

Saturday, Oct. 14

Pickleball Round Robin Fundraiser Play pickleball to support women’s health. All proceeds benefit the Sonia Plotnick Women’s Health Fund, presented by Jaans Pickleball. NorthWest Park, 5801 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 8 a.m. jaanspball.ticketspice.com/pickleball

Hauntizaar The original Halloween and Day of the Dead Indie Art Market in the Tampa Bay Area. Creepy vendors, weird wares, and tarot card readings. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org.

From Far East to West: The Chinese American Frontier Through paintings and artifacts, this exhibit explores the history and experiences of Chinese Americans in the American West. The James Museum, 150 Central Ave. St. Petersburg. Oct. 14-Jan. 28. Weds.-Mon., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tues., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. $10-23. 727-892-4200, thejamesmuseum.org

Mezzo Market Who doesn’t love a local street market? Mezzo Market is an outdoor market that happens once a month. It features local boutiques, vintage items, handmade crafts and products, plants, food, drinks, and live entertainment. Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails, 1111 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-873-6664, intermezzo.co

Candlelight St. Petersburg: Halloween Classics. Hear your favorite fright tunes – from Danse Macabre to Thriller to the theme song from Stranger Things – played by the Listeso String Quartet by candlelight. First Baptist Church, 1900 Gandy Blvd. N., St. Petersburg. 9:15 p.m. $45-55. feverup.com.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Pumpkin Carving It is scary season, which means time to carve pumpkins. Let your creative juices flow as you carve a creepy, silly, or original pumpkin carving design. Two people per pumpkin maximum. Tools are provided. Wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. Register by Oct. 13. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 2 p.m. $20. 727-893-7326, anc.apm.activecommunities.com

Ghost Stories Here’s your last chance to see Off-Central Players’ production of Ghost Stories From Yellowstone. This “tragicomedy” explores family relationships, secrets, and truth all during a family vacation from Hell. Read our review. Studio Grand Central, 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 3 p.m. $35. 727

Monday, Oct. 16

A Night in Italy Enjoy a night in Italy with a special Italian dinner. Dinner includes an appetizer, bread, salad, a choice of three entrees, and desserts from Daseto Italiano Ristorante. Listen to the music of live violins from Carlann Evans as you eat. After dinner, dance the night away with jazz music from Hot Tonic. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 5 p.m. $50. 727-893-1231, eventbrite.com

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Pool Tournament Time to show off your best pool skills. Team up with your friends for this pool tournament. Double-elimination eight-ball is the name of the game. First place takes home 75% of the pot. Play to win and have fun. Team registration starts at 7:30 p.m. Shadrack’s, 114 8th Ave., St. Pete Beach. 7:30 p.m. $20. 727-360-8279

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Meet the Artists The Town Shores Art Guild hosts a special reception for guests to meet the artists of their latest show Art in Autumn. Immerse yourself in the art of the fall season, and talk directly with the artists. Suntan Art Center, 3300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 6 p.m. 727-367-3818

