Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Oct. 19-25

Here are the October 19-25 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include Freakenstein, a haunted walking tour, and a pet costume contest.

Thursday, Oct. 19-Saturday, Oct. 21

Freakenstein The comedy troupe Dirty John’s is back with another “uncensored” performance. Enjoy this year’s show of Freakenstein. Dirty John’s is a comedy experience that doesn’t hold back. Watch the most shocking but funniest comedy show this Halloween. Attendees must be 18 years or older. The Studio@620, 620 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 8 p.m. $15. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Movies in the Park Watch the ’80s classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in downtown St. Pete. Enjoy live music as you find the perfect spot in the park. The movie begins at dusk. Grab snacks and drinks from St. Pete food trucks and vendors. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 5:30-9 p.m. 727-824-7802, ptb.wildapricot.org.

Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six Tombolo Books presents a book club for lovers of the Bay Area’s favorite thriller writer, Lisa Unger! Meet with other fans and hear the author discuss her newest title. Tickets required, and include refreshments and a copy of the book. Coastal Creative, 2201 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-755-9456, tombolobooks.com.

Underground History St. Pete’s African American Heritage Association and the Center for Health Equity host a screening and panel discussion of Underground History. This new documentary film project explores connections between St. Pete’s diverse cultural history and emerges community efforts to acknowledge that past in charting the future. Center for Health Equity, 2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-865-4650, meetatthecenter.org.

Friday, Oct. 20 & Tuesday, Oct. 24

Gulfport Haunted Walking Tour Discover the shady side of our sunny little village as you visit Gulfport’s most haunted sites on this delightfully spooky walking tour. The Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd., Gulfport. 8 p.m. $25. 727-201-8687, gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

Friday, Oct. 20

Gulfport Beach Bazaar Pumpkin Contest Bring your gourd of choice, your carving tools, stencils, and paints, and get ready to compete! Prizes will be given for spookiest, best painted, most creative, and kids’ category pumpkins. Snacks will be served! Gulfport Beach Bazaar, 3115 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 5:30-8 p.m. 727-381-8548, facebook.com/GulfportBeachBazaar.

Beach Concert This October Concert Series features the Horny Toads. Set up your blankets and chairs with your friends and family. Check out the food, beer, wine, and other drinks available to purchase. Then, sit back and enjoy some live music. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 7-9 p.m. 727-363-9246, spbrec.com.

Halloween Swamp Hike Take the family on a Halloween swamp night hike. Tour guides walk you through trails telling kid-friendly stories of the spirits and phantoms living at the park. Register ahead of time. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 7:30 p.m. 727-893-7326, anc.apm.activecommunities.com.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Book Signing Chat with Tampa Bay author Carol J. Perry as she signs copies of her recent release from her mystery series. Perry wrote Witch City Mysteries set in Salem, Massachusetts, and The Haunted Haven Series based in Florida — including Gulfport. Gulf Beaches Public Library, 200 Municipal Dr., Madeira Beach. 12 p.m. 727-391-2828, gulfbeacheslibrary.org.

Ghost Stories Multimedia show capturing the spooky spirit and tale-telling tendencies of the fall season. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.; Sun., 12-5 p.m. 727-821-7391, floridacraftart.org.

Gulfport Beach Bazaar Halloween Pet Costume Contest All domestic animals are welcome to compete in this furrr-ightening competition. Owners, too – there’s a pet/owner look-alike contest! Cost to enter is a $10 donation to benefit Gulfport Get Rescued. Gulfport Beach Bazaar, 3115 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 4-7 p.m. 727-381-8548, facebook.com/GulfportBeachBazaar.

Skating Across Borders Join Stoefs Studio and Boards for Bros for Skating Across Borders. Test your luck with raffles and giveaways. Enjoy live music, live painting, and a huge vendor market. Don’t forget the skate competition. Register for the mini ramp jam day off or online. Green Bench Brewing Company, 1133 Baum Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 4-11 p.m. 727-800-9836, stoefsstudio.com.

St. Petersburg International Folk Fair Come celebrate culture, crafts, foods, and performing arts from around the world at this longstanding St. Pete celebration. Albert Whitted Park, 480 Bayshore Dr. SE, St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $12-14. 727-289-3744, spiffs.org.

Time to Get Lei’d Dress in your best island attire for the Gulfport Gets Lei’d Island Party. Enjoy live music of Trop Rock Junkies, food, drinks, and 50/50 raffles. Dance to raise money for local charities with the Lion’s Club. Gulfport Lion’s Club, 4630 Tifton Dr. S., Gulfport. 6-10 p.m. $15. eventbrite.com.

Sunday, Oct. 22

SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival St. Petersburg’s internationally renowned mural festival will feature 14 new murals in and around downtown St. Pete and multiple Bright Spot community mural projects. Use the 2023 mural map (released in October) to find new installations. St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, 100 Second Ave. N., Suite 150, St. Petersburg. Until 22. 727-754-6404, stpeteartsalliance.org/shine-2023.

New Horizons Concert Band Spend your Sunday evening with some outdoor, live music. Sit back and listen to sensational music from The New Horizons Concert Band. Grab a lawn chair or a blanket to enjoy the show with your friends and family. Clymer Park, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 3 p.m. 727-893-1000.

Monday, Oct. 23

Radio Theatre Project Live classic radio plays performed by an ensemble of professional theater artists. Thrills abound! The Studio@620, 620 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $15-20. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org.

Tuesday, Oct, 24

Fall Floral Arrangement Master the art of floral design at this fall floral arrangement class with Larry Lucas. Learn which flowers to choose, tips on using colors, and flower placements for a beautiful bouquet. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 2 p.m. 727-893-5657, mygulfport.us.

Paint Night Paint and sip as you create a cute “Ghostly Trick or Treat” masterpiece. Sign up with your friends for this outdoor painting session. No need for art experience, you will be guided through the process. All art materials are provided. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 6 p.m. $39. 727-202-8045, eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Weekly Drag Bingo Join Tampa Bay Drag Queen Georgia Moore for weekly drag bingo. Spend $10 for 10 rounds of bingo. All proceeds benefit Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Have fun and test your luck to win Pet Pal and Pesky Pelican prizes. Players must be at least 18. The Pesky Pelican Brew Pub, 923 72nd St. N., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $10. 727-302-9600, peskypelicanbrewpub.com.

Looking for more St. Pete and Gulfport events? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.