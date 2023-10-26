Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Here are the October 26-November 1 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include Field of Screams, Halloween on Central, and Gulfport’s Witch Walk.

Thursday, Oct. 26

ARTofficial Intelligence The robots are coming! The Morean teamed up with The St. Pete Robot Exchange to feature robotic artwork by 44 Florida artists. Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $14-20. 727-822-7872, moreanartscenter.org.

Toddler Storytime Littles and their bigs are welcome for Halloween-themed stories, songs, and movement followed by trick-or-treating around the library. Don’t forget your costume! Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10:15 a.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.us/gpl.

Trunk or Treat The City of St. Pete Beach brings trunk or treating to Horan Park. Don’t forget the costumes! Enjoy candy, Kona Ice, and music. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 5-6:30 p.m. 727-367-2735, stpetebeach.org.

Movies in the Park Watch the 1991 film of The Addams Family in downtown St. Pete. Enjoy live music as you find the perfect spot in the park. The movie begins at dusk (around 7 p.m.). Grab snacks and drinks from St. Pete food trucks and vendors. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 5:30-9 p.m. 727-824-7802, ptb.wildapricot.org.

Friday, Oct. 27-Sunday, Oct. 29 & Tuesday, Oct. 31

Field of Screams TASCO’s Halloween tradition returns with a “Beyond the Bayou” theme. Embark on an immersive journey through an eerie landscape of twisted gardens, murky waters, and haunting legends. Pinellas Pioneer Settlement at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 3010 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m.-12 a.m. $10-15. 727-892-5060, stpeteparksrec.org/fieldofscreams.

Friday, Oct. 27

FEARville A haunted hayride, a haunted house, and the Oddville Circus of the Strange and Macabre are just a few of the features you’ll find at DK Farms & Gardens’ Halloween spectacular, best for visitors 14 years and up. Come back during the day for pony rides, a pumpkin patch, and more all-ages autumnal fun. DK Farms & Gardens, 1750 Lake Ave. SE, Largo. Oct. 27-28, & 31. 6-10 p.m. $27-35. 727-348-0818, dkfarmsandgardens.com/fall.

Gulfport Community Players: Volunteer Job Fair Open House Socialize with other community theater contacts, explore volunteer opportunities, and tour the building and workshops. Check out the Players’ 2024 productions soon on their website. Back Door Theater, 1619 49th St. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-322-0316, gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

I Put a Spell on You Sara DelBeato, Ann Morrison, Ericka Womack, and Resident Music Director Michael Raabe bring you an evening of covers and monster mash-ups of your favorite Halloween inspired hits. Simply mesmerizing! freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $20-35. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.

Beach Concert This October concert series features the Aerosmith Tribute band. Set up your blankets and chairs with your friends and family. Check out the food, beer, wine, and other drinks available to purchase. Then, sit back and enjoy some live music. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. 727-363-9246, spbrec.com.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Island Sisters by Micki Berthelot Morency. Four women from across the world meet at a college counseling session and forge an unbreakable bond that anchors them through many challenges in their lives to come. Discuss this debut novel with its author, a noted local writer and women and children’s advocate, while enjoying mimosas and brunch at the Woodson’s Books, Bubbles, and Brunch Club. Registration required. The Woodson African American Museum of Florida, 2240 Ninth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10:30 a.m. $20. 727-323-1104, woodsonmuseum.org.

Witches of Gulfport Parade and Dance Grab your pointy hat and broom and fly off to downtown Gulfport for the sixth annual gathering of local witches, ghouls, and goblins. Parade begins at 6:15 p.m. at Drunken Taco and ends with a rousing dance and costume contest at Tiki Bar & Grill. Tiki Bar & Grill, 5519 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 12-8 p.m. facebook.com/events/2459806454177706.

Halloween Bash Join your Gulfport neighbors for a trunk-or-treat, games, costume contest, and haunted house. Gulfport Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 5-8 p.m. 727-893-1068, mygulfport.us/recreation/rec.

Trick or Treat Trail Treasure Island offers a howling good time for little ghouls and goblins, including a costume contest, interactive entertainers, goody bags, trick-or-treating, inflatables, and more. Treasure Bay Golf, Tennis, & Recreation Center, 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island. 6-8 p.m. 727-547-4575, mytreasureisland.org.

Haunted Paddle Tour Kayak into the night on this Halloween haunted paddle tour and costume party. All are welcome to dress up for this tour along the bay. Don’t forget to bring something to drink for the hour and a half trip. Reservations are required, call to reserve your spot. Gandy Beach Mangroves, 13498 Gandy Blvd. N., St. Petersburg. 8 p.m. $50-80. 727-565-6421, goodvibeskayakrentals.com.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Halloween on Central St. Petersburg’s largest open-air Halloween event features 130 Tampa Bay makers, food trucks, and small businesses – plus candy stations; witch walk and dance; strolling skeletons; and kid crafts! Central Avenue between MLK (9th) Street and 31st Street, St. Petersburg. 12-5 p.m. halloweenoncentral.com.

Gulfport Haunted Walking Tour Discover the shady side of our sunny little village as you visit Gulfport’s most haunted sites on this delightfully spooky walking tour. The Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd., Gulfport. 8 p.m. $25. 727-201-8687, gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

Monday, Oct. 30

Halloween Fun Run Don’t miss out on this Spooky Paws Halloween Fun Run. Dress up in your best costume. Bring canned food, toys, and other items for an animal shelter donation drive. Each item donated equals one raffle ticket for a chance to win a pair of Saucony running shoes. St. Pete Running Company, 6986 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. 727-800-5043, stpeterunningco.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Babytime Boofest Make a footprint ghost with your little ones 2 years and younger (older siblings also welcome). Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10:15 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.us/gpl.

Radical Self Acceptance: Redefining Beauty This exhibit honors breast cancer awareness month by showcasing photographs of breast cancer survivors/warriors and their tattoos, and by donating 10% of all sales proceeds to The Affirmation Project. Brenda McMahon Gallery, 2901 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-454-0453, theaffirmationsproject.com

Wednesday, Nov. 1

ART in AUTUMN A showcase of the work of members of Gulfport’s own Town Shores Art Guild. Suntan Arts Center, 3300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-367-3818, suntanart.org

