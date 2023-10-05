Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Oct. 5-11

Here are the October 5-11 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include Laughing Glass, St. Pete Pier Fall Festival, and Wags & Whiskers.

Thursday, Oct. 5

End of Summer Member Show What did you do over the summer break? Come see recent works from Tampa Bay artists in this juried show. Suntan Arts Center, 3300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-367-3818, suntanart.org.

Family Fortunes Watch the comedy Family Fortunes by Victor Carr, a Gulfport Community Players favorite. This plays takes place at a family dinner and things get a little out of hand. Dunedin Recreation Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. Oct. 5-8. Thurs.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2:30 p.m. $15. 727-812-4530, dunedinshowcasetheater.net.

Hocus Focus Kids and grownups alike will enjoy the more-creative-than-creepy Erie Eyeball scavenger hunt at St. Pete’s premier immersive arts experience. The Fairgrounds St. Pete, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Oct. 5-Nov. 6. Thurs., 12-7:30 p.m.; Fri., 12-10:30 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Mon. 5-10:30 p.m. $32-37. fairgrounds.art.

Friday, Oct. 6-Sunday, Oct. 8

Vintage Marché Visit one of Tampa Bay’s largest vintage markets this weekend. Vintage Marché opens for one full weekend each month, displaying curated vintage items from all over the country. Want to beat the crowd? Get tickets for their first Friday dibs night — online or pay at the door. Vintage Marché, 2906 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri., 4-8 p.m. $5-10., Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-289-1828, vintagemarche727.com.

Friday, Oct. 6

Friday Art Market Start your weekend with this art market full of handmade ceramics, paintings, greeting cards, and more. All donations go directly to the Creative Clay Transition student artists and member artists from the Community Arts program. Enjoy karaoke, live music by Phil Forsyth, and food from Isekai Sushi Food truck. Creative Clay, 1846 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-825-0515, creativeclay.org.

Nightsweat A ritzy girls’ weekend organized with a canceled celebrity housewife goes hilariously wrong when it gets swept up in the hunt for the Berkshire Strangler in this comic thriller. freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Oct. 6-Nov. 5 Weds.-Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.

Outdoor Concert This October Concert Series begins with The Beach Rats. Set up your blankets and chairs with your friends and family. Check out the food, beer, wine, and other drinks available to purchase. Sit back and enjoy some live music. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 7-9 p.m. 727-363-9246, spbrec.com.

Slay the Day, Queen: Women on the Rise All the art on exhibit at this First Friday ArtWalk, which has the theme “Women on the Rise” celebrates women. Head downtown to see how different artists represent women in art. The Gulfport Merchants Chamber, the organization that sponsors ArtWalk, will donate a portion of all proceeds to Selah Freedom, a 501(c)(3) actively working to stop human trafficking. Beach Boulevard betwee 28th and 31st Avenues South. 5-9 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com.

Saturday, Oct. 7-Sunday, Oct. 8

St. Pete Pier Fall Festival Welcome Fall the St. Pete way – with live music, family-friendly activities, and food. Then roam the rustically charming pumpkin patch and pick the perfect gourd to take home! Pumpkin Patch is open Oct. 7-15. 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. stpetefallfest.com.

Saturday, Oct. 7-Sunday, Oct. 15

Taste of the Beaches Take part in the Taste of the Beaches taste tour. This week-long experience allows you to taste dishes at restaurants along the beaches. Pick the restaurant with the dish you’d like to try most. One ticket equals one “taste” at your chosen restaurant. A portion of the proceeds benefits PARC. Find the list of restaurants online. $10 per ticket. 727-360-6957, tampabaybeaches.com.

Saturday, Oct. 7

BBQ, Beer, & Bacon There are three Bs most important to life: BBQ, beer, and bacon. Luckily, there is a whole festival dedicated to exactly that in St. Pete. Taste the best of each from Tampa Bay food trucks, enjoy live entertainment, shop the vendors, and sample loads of food and drinks. Tropicana Field Lot 4, 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. 12-5 p.m. 833-480-7467, saturdayshoppes.com.

Madeira Beach Flotilla Join the attempt at the largest flotilla ever at the John’s Pass Sandbar. Bring friends, floats, and refreshments to the Madeira Beach Flotilla. Have some fun in the sun floating around the sandbar. John’s Pass, 12901 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 12-5 p.m.

Spirit Messages with Elissa Wilds Join Florida Medium Elissa Wilds as she connects with your loved ones on the other side, bringing messages of hope and healing. Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. $30-45. unityofgulfport.org.

Wags & Whiskers Throw it back to the ’80s at the Wags and Whiskers: Totally Pawesome Prom. Have a night to remember at this ’80s-themed gala. You could get crowned prom king or queen. Enjoy food, drinks, entertainment, and a silent auction all while helping raise funds for Friends of Strays Animal Shelter. The Coliseum, 535 4th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $125. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical Head back to 17 Cherry Tree Lane for this heartwarming story of the magical nanny who rekindles the joy of the Banks family. St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. 2 p.m. $10-28. 727-866-1973, spcitytheatre.org.

Tea Party Sip three herbal teas at Conscious Chats tea party. Drink and learn about the harvested herbs and how herbal tea enhances your wellness in many ways. Replenish Thyself, 4357 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 4:30 p.m. $25. 904-253-7144, replenishthyself.com.

Monday, Oct. 9

Mental Health Mondays Give yourself a break from your every day routine every Monday. Community Mental Health and Wellness Mondays open a space for healing and gathering in your community. Experience mindful movement, group culinary workshops, sound bowls, and art therapy with Zaneta Ellison of NewVision Behavioral Health. St. Pete Youth Farm, 1664 12th St. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-565-3930, stpeteyouthfarm.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Laughing Glass Have an unforgettable night at Laughing Glass: Stand-Up Comedy Night. Laugh along with host Dan Bakst, and featured performers Jarrett Moore and Scott ‘King’ Hooker. Experience stand-up comedy from local comedians while surrounded by mesmerizing glass artistry. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5-8 p.m. $10. 727-300-1700, imaginemuseum.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Game On Bring your friends for a fun-filled day of outdoor games and a little friendly competition. The Gulfport Senior Center hosts a game day with activities including corn hole, horseshoes, chair volleyball, badminton, croquet, and others. Chase Park, 5313 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-893-1231.

A Dish To Die For: Gabber Book Club Join The Gabber Newspaper Book Club to focus on Florida authors and books set in Florida. This month’s book is Lucy Burdette‘s novel A Dish to Die For. Read this cozy mystery from Burdette’s charming Key West Food Critic series. Copies available at Tombolo Books. Join the club at 6:30 p.m. to order food and drinks; discussion starts at 7 p.m. Habana Café, 5402 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-321-6965, thegabber.com.

