Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Sept. 14-20

Here are the September 14-20 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include a Ukrainian benefit concert, a book launch, and a gospel brunch.

Thursday, Sept. 14-Sunday, Sept. 17

St. Pete Theater Enjoy the Off–Central Players’ newest production of Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan Macmillan. This one-act, life-affirming play pulls back the curtain on the experiences of the child of a suicidal mother. Purchase your tickets online. Studio Grand Central, 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Thurs., 7:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m. 727-202-7019, theoffcentral.com

Un/Natural Selections: Wildlife in Contemporary Art Wildlife images from the National Museum of Wildlife Art explore the relationship between humanity and the natural world. The James Museum, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-23. thejamesmuseum.org; 727-892-4200.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Fried Fish for Freedom Support our country’s veterans at the Fish Fry for Freedom Fundraiser. Mow down on freshly fried fish with crispy fries and cole slaw. Enjoy delicious food, drink specials, live music, raffles, and family-friendly activities. All proceeds go to Honor Flight West Central Florida and The Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch. Buy your tickets online or in person. Holiday Isles Elks #1912, 14111 E. Parsley Dr., Madeira Beach. 5-9 p.m. $20-25. 727-360-4121, timbchamber.org

Community Concert Sit back and relax with a Thursday night concert with your friends and family. Enjoy tunes from the South Pasadena Community Band as they perform a program acknowledging Patriot Day and Rosh Hashanah. Donations appreciated. South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. 7:30 p.m. 727-337-0442, southpasadenaband.com

Friday, Sept. 15

Oh, Tea and Crumpets! Enjoy a little Friday afternoon tea with friends. Drink tasty tea, scrumptious finger sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam, and sweet treats. There are plenty of gluten-free options, too. Spice up the afternoon with sparkling wine spritz or a mocktail spritz. Buy tickets online. The Chelsea, 2462 5th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 3:30 p.m. $16-32. 727-200-6083, thechelseastpete.com

Outdoor Concert Enjoy an outdoor concert at a beautiful waterfront botanical garden. Listen to music from Gypsy Star Band. This band performs an enchanting show with a mix of pop, rock, folk, and jazz music. Buy the optional homemade dinner of one entree, a salad, fruit, and a brownie before the show. Reserve your spot online. Sacred Lands Preservation, 1700 Park St. N., St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. 727-347-0354​, sacredlandspreservation.org

Saturday, Sept. 16-Sunday, Sept. 17

Nautical Flea Market Get new or used nautical items at the second annual Nautical Flea Market. Find yourself all types of boating equipment, fishing and scuba gear, nautical antiques, beach art and decor, jewelry, motors, and even anchors. Some dealers will be on site selling new and used boats, motors, trailers and jet-skis. R.O.C. Park, 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-391-9951, madeirabeachfl.gov

Saturday, Sept. 16

Third Saturdays Exploration Head out to Third Saturdays at Pinewood. Explore art exhibitions, self-guided scavenger hunts, and curated family fun. This three-in-one experience includes activities from Creative Pinellas, the Florida Botanical Gardens, and Heritage Village. Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-582-2172, creativepinellas.org

The Writing Life Join a group of fellow writers to meet, take time to write, and reflect on your process. The group is open to all 18+, though its focus is the writing lives of LGBTQ+ people. Sponsored by the LGBTQ Resource Center. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-893-1074. mygulfport.us

Paradise Is Deadly is an anthology of gripping tales produced by the Florida Gulf Coast Sisters in Crime. Check out the book launch party where authors will be on hand to sign books. Refreshments will be served. Books at Park Place, 6800 Gulfport Blvd. S., Suite 113, South Pasadena. 2-4 p.m. flgcsinc.com

Sunday, Sept. 17

Gospel Brunch Fundraiser Dinner and a show? More like brunch and a show. Spend your Sunday morning at the third annual Gospel Brunch. Enjoy live gospel music as you eat yummy food. Donations encouraged. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org

Sunday Market Spend your afternoon shopping at the St. Pete Sunday Market. This market hosts some of the coolest small businesses selling secondhand items, handcrafted pieces, baked goods, and art. Enjoy live music while you shop and watch live painting from Tampa Bay artists creating cool art. Arts XChange, 515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 12-6 p.m. 727-710-2727, stpeteissupercool.com

Ukrainian Benefit Concert The women of Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and Chorus hosts a Ukrainian benefit concert. This group tours and performs Ukrainian music to raise funds for their humanitarian relief mission to widows, orphans, and war victims. Help those in need by attending this special concert. First Presbyterian Church, 701 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 4 p.m. 727-822-2031, musicmissionkiev.org

Monday, Sept. 18

History Harvest Learn about your ancestors and your family’s past with USF St. Petersburg students. USF’s History Harvest invites you to bring letters, photographs, records, and objects. Students majoring in history will help you find the significance of your materials. Email Erin Mauldin at emauldin@usf.edu with any questions. Nelson Poynter Memorial Library, 140 7th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 5 p.m. 727-873-4405, stpetersburg.usf.edu

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Art & Food Enjoy a special evening of art and food tastings inspired by watercolor drawings by Chef Chuck Bandel. First, you walk through the special exhibition Where Ideas Come From: Dalí’s Drawings. After, indulge in a selection of delicious bites accompanied by the chef’s drawings. House white or red wine will be served. Buy your tickets online. The Dalí Museum’s Raymond James Community Room, 1 Dalí Blvd., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. $60-70. 727-823-3767, thedali.org

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Bluey’s Wackadoo Bash Are you a fan of Bluey and the Heeler family? Join in on all the Bluey fun with family-friendly crafts, activities, and snacks inspired by the dogs from down under. Drop by and stay awhile with your little ones for Bluey’s Wackadoo Bash. St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave., St Pete Beach. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com

Underground History St. Pete’s African American Heritage Association and Tombolo Books host a screening of Underground History, a new documentary film project designed to explore connections between St. Petersburg’s diverse cultural history and emerging community efforts to acknowledge that past in charting the future. Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-755-9456, tombolobooks.com

