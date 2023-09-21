Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do September 21-27

Here are the September 21-27 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include the PB&J Run, Mental Health Mondays, and community picnic.

Thursday, Sept. 21-Friday, Sept. 22

I’ll Read What I Want Tampa Bay artists tackle questions about censorship and freedom of expression. Beach Art Center, 1515 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-596-4331, beachartcenter.org

Thursday, Sept. 21

Gulfport Library Book Club The Gulfport Public Library’s book club will discuss the classic, Steppenwolf, and other writings by Hermann Hesse. Steppenwolf is available as a print or audio book from the circulation desk. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 2 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info

Wine & Yoga Wind down with wine and yoga. Join yoga instructor Kayla for Thursday night yoga outside. Bring a mat, water, and an open mind. Enjoy $6 wines or waved corkage fees after a successful yoga session. Donations encouraged. Wine House, 2913 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. $6-10. 727-256-0228

Friday, Sept. 22

SHINE: Medicare Basics Ask SHINE all your Medicare questions. This Florida program encourages elders to make informed decisions about their health care coverage. Hear free, unbiased information about Medicare basics from SHINE volunteer counselors. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info

Don’t Quote Me On That! The Dirty John’s crew tells the wacky biography of Claire Bear, your favorite neighborhood lesbian, through stand-up, sketch comedy, and music. Mature audiences only. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 8 p.m. $20. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org

All Day Saturday, Sept. 23

Free Museum Day The City of St. Petersburg invites all St. Pete residents to this year’s Arts Alive! Free Museum Day. Explore the city’s most popular museums for free. Participating museums include Imagine Museum (1901 Central Ave.), The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art (150 Central Ave.), Museum of Fine Arts (255 Beach Dr. NE), and The Dalí Museum (1 Dalí Blvd.). Each museum has specific guidelines for tickets and reservations.

Saturday, Sept. 23

PB&J Run Are you ready for this jelly? Run or walk in the PB&J Run consisting of 5k and 10k courses in downtown St. Pete. Courses take you along the waterfront, passing the Dalí museum and the Pier. Enjoy unlimited PB&J sandwiches at the PB&J Post-Race JAMboree along with music and vendors. Register ahead of time or day of the race. Albert Whitted Park, 480 Bayshore Dr. SE, St. Petersburg. 10k at 7 a.m.; 5k at 8:15 a.m. $35-65. 727-524-4464, pbjrun.com

Saturday Morning Yoga Start your Saturday morning with a calming yoga session outside. Join Mindful Movement every Saturday to learn yoga postures, meditation, breathing techniques, and positive affirmations. Bring water and a mat or blanket to use. All are welcome to join. The Woodson African American Museum of Florida, 2240 Ninth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m. 727-323-1104, woodsonmuseum.org

Books, Bubbles, and Brunch Join the Woodson’s Books, Bubbles, and Brunch club where this month the group discusses Out of the Darkness of Depression and Into the Spiritual Light by Joyce Nanette Johnson. Talk with the author, an acclaimed local journalist, over brunch and mimosas. Preregistration required. The Woodson African American Museum of Florida, 2240 Ninth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10:30 a.m. $20. 727-323-1104, woodsonmuseum.org

CommUNITY Picnic Come together for the West St. Pete CommUNITY Picnic. This family-friendly event features St. Pete-based food trucks, nonprofits, organizations, and small businesses. St. Pete Police and Fire Rescue will have vehicles for attendees to see and learn about their jobs. Dance with friends to music and play yard games like corn hole and giant Jenga. Bring non-perishable food items and hygiene products to donate. Azalea Park, 1600 72nd St. N., St. Petersburg. 5-8 p.m. 727-893-7441

Sunday, Sept. 24

Annual Aquathon Time to test your strength with this aqua fitness marathon. Complete all three hours of the Aquathon and earn a medal for your hard work. This event promotes the benefits of aqua fitness. Exercise your body in the pool to improve your heart health and muscular endurance. St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 9 a.m. $25. 727-363-9264, stpetebeach.org

Corey Avenue Market Spend your Sunday morning shopping at the Corey Avenue Sunday Market. Explore more than 80 vendors selling locally crafted and conventional products such as art, baked goods, herbs, lunch bites, plants, and fresh smoothies. Enjoy the live music of local DJs and musicians as you walk around to different vendors. 300 Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25

Keep Calm and Yarn On Take time for yourself and relax with a weekly knitting and crochet group. Bring any of your current projects, start something new, learn new skills, and meet other crafters. Don’t worry if you don’t know how to knit or crochet, the group can teach you. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10:15-11:30 a.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info

Mental Health Mondays Give yourself a break from your every day routine every Monday. Community Mental Health and Wellness Mondays open a space for healing and gathering in your community. Experience mindful movement, group culinary workshops, sound bowls, and art therapy with Zaneta Ellison of NewVision Behavioral Health. St. Pete Youth Farm, 1664 12th St. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-565-3930, stpeteyouthfarm.com

Tuesday, Sept. 26

The Pink Streets Duo Check out the Rhythmic Exhibits music series featuring the Pink Streets Duo. Experience the powerful voices and flute skills of lead singer Kym, accompanied by her husband. Enjoy music often compared to Janis Joplin and Robert Plant. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5-8 p.m. $10. 727-300-1700, eventbrite.com

Full Moon Yoga Give yourself a break with this special full-moon yoga class. Enjoy the healing powers of the moon as you stretch with slow-flow vinyasa. Experience gentle core exercise focusing on balance, flexibility, and relaxation. Bring a yoga mat or blanket, water, and snacks. Ocean Fitness Yoga, 2107 Gulf Way, St. Pete Beach. 7:30 p.m. $15. 424-223-7680, oceanfitnessyoga.com

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Poetry Open Mic Night Keep St. Pete Lit is back for another monthly open mic poetry night. Everyone is welcome, even if you aren’t a writer. Sit back and enjoy the poetic talent or read your own work. They draw the order of poets randomly. Register online to support your local spoken word community. Studio@620, 620 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7-9 p.m. $5. 727-895-6620, keepstpetelit.org

Business & Brews Drink, network, and donate to Ovations School of Art. Here’s your opportunity to network business with others over a nice cold beer while also helping a good cause. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 727-202-8045, mastrysbrewingco.com

Looking for more St. Pete and Gulfport events? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.