Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Here are the September 28-October 4 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include St. Pete anime, Gulfport’s Oktoberfest, and Karens eat for free.

Thursday, Sept. 28-Saturday, Sept. 30

Karens Unite It is finally OK to be Karen — at least at Boulevard Burgers. If your name is actually Karen, bring a valid ID and stop by for a free Boulevard burger. This offer is only for dine-in Karens with any and all spellings of the name. Boulevard Burgers & Tap House, 5905 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. 727-201-4906, blvdburgers.com

Gulfport Events: Thursday, Sept. 28

Intro to Bonsai Learn about bonsai from the Suncoast Bonsai Society. This introduction to bonsai gives an overview of what bonsai is and isn’t. Hear about the origins, features, different styles and styling techniques, and basic care. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.us

Trivia Night Spend your Thursday evening testing your knowledge with trivia night. Gulfport Librarian Alex prepared a list of fun questions for players to answer. The player with the most questions answered correctly wins. If enough people attend, players have the option to play in teams. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.us

TESA Exhibit Support artists in your community at the opening reception of The Exhibiting Society of Artists (TESA) exhibit. Featuring more than 15 Tampa Bay artists, this exhibit includes a diversity and variety of mediums and subjects. There isn’t a theme for the exhibition, other than the artists are all members of TESA. DRV Gallery, 5401 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6-8 p.m. 727-382-7004, drvgallery.com

Thursday, Sept. 28

Cuban Sandwich History In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, learn about the history of the Cuban sandwich. Discuss the origins, recipes, and the weigh into the Tampa vs. Miami sandwich debate of the lunch time staple. The lecture includes a special Cuban sandwich tasting by Chef Chuck Bandel. Reserve your spot online. The Dalí Museum’s Raymond James Community Room, 1 Dalí Blvd., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. $5. 727-823-3767, thedali.org

Treasure Island Bingo Stop by for Thursday night bingo where you have a chance to win up to $200 and other great prizes. Free coffee, tea, and parking, and you can buy sodas and desserts at the snack bar. Try your luck with the early-bird games at 6:30 p.m. before the regular games begin. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 7:30-9:30 p.m. 727-270-3178, treasureislettes.weebly.com

Friday, Sept. 29-Sunday, Oct. 8

Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical Head back to 17 Cherry Tree Lane for this heartwarming story of the magical nanny who rekindles the joy of the Banks family. St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $10-28. 727-866-1973, spcitytheatre.org

Friday, Sept. 29

This Country: A Conversation with Navied Mahdavian Come see the New Yorker cartoonist’s extraordinary debut graphic memoir about belonging, identity, and making a home in the remote American West. Discussion moderated by local author Lorraine Monteagut. Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-755-9456, tombolobooks.com

Full Moon Concert Enjoy a full moon celebration concert honoring Native American culture and music with Painted Raven. This award-winning musical duo uses the traditional Native American flute and modern instruments to create unique music. Concert proceeds benefit the Gulfport Senior Center Building Fund Campaign. Catherine A Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. $25-40. 727-893-1070, eventbrite.com

Saturday, Sept. 30-Sunday, Oct. 1

Anime St. Pete Here's a two-day celebration of anime for all St. Pete cosplayers and anime fans. Hear from your favorite anime cosplayers, performers, and voice actors at the second annual Anime St. Pete. Sign up for the cosplay contest, TikTok film festival, and lip sync competition. The Coliseum, 535 4th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $25-125. animestpete.floridacomiccons.com

Saturday, Sept. 30

ART in AUTUMN A showcase of the work of members of Gulfport’s own Town Shores Art Guild. Suntan Arts Center, 3300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Sept. 30-Nov. 1. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-367-3818, suntanart.org

Gulfport’s Oktoberfest Time for the Gulfport Merchants Chamber second annual Oktoberfest. Spend the day with your friends and family trying some delicious food and craft brews. Enjoy an exciting lineup of live music, games, entertainment, and Tampa Bay vendors. Stop into Gulfport’s bars and restaurants celebrating the occasion too. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-344-3711, visitgulfportflorida.com

Sunday, Oct. 1

Radical Self Acceptance: Redefining Beauty This exhibit honors breast cancer awareness month by showcasing photographs of breast cancer survivors/warriors and their tattoos, and by donating 10% of all sales proceeds to The Affirmation Project. Brenda McMahon Gallery, 2901 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. Oct. 1-31. Thurs., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tues., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-454-0453, theaffirmationsproject.com

Monday, Oct. 2

Musical Bingo Every Monday test your knowledge on the Billboard top hits with musical bingo. Bring your friends and family to experience the best way to play bingo. Instead of letters and numbers, they are replaced with song titles and artists. Enjoy great music and win fun prizes. Jolly Roger’s Grub & Pub, 32 Madonna Blvd., Tierra Verde. 6:30 p.m. 727-498-6736, jollyrogerspub.com

Tuesday, Oct 3

Public Input Workshop The City of Gulfport and Gulfport Arts & Heritage (Gulfport Historical Society) invite all interested parties to join them at a public input workshop for a brainstorming session at the Gulfport Arts Center. 2726 54th Ave. S, Gulfport. 4 p.m.

Karaoke Tuesdays Tuesdays are great for margaritas and karaoke. Grab your friends for $5 margaritas and Tuesday night karaoke sessions with KJ Cass. Everyone is welcome to sing their best karaoke jams and dance along on the open dance floor. Zipperz Bar, 4917 22nd Ave. S., Gulfport. 7-11 p.m. 727-592-1956.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

An Unflinching Look with Benjamin Dimmitt Tombolo Books hosts a book talk with photographer Benjamin Dimmitt, whose new book focuses on the unique Chassahowitza National Wildlife Refuge on Florida’s Gulf coast. Discussion moderated by Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Dr. Matt McCarthy and the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts’s Robin O’Dell. Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-755-9456, tombolobooks.com

Wednesday, Oct. 4- Sunday, Oct. 29

Indecent A lesbian kiss in the 1923 play, God of Vengeance, sparks controversy that unfolds across the cast and crews’ lives in this regional premiere. American Stage, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Weds.-Thurs., 7 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $28. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org

