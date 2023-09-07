Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Sept. 7-13

Here are the September 7-13 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include art exhibits, spicy food festival, and theater.

Thursday, Sept, 7-Sunday, Sept. 10

Motown Tunes Feel the music in your soul from freeFall’s new production A Motown Celebration. If you love soulful and electric music, this is the show for you. Broadway star Chester Gregory performs some of the greatest hits from legends Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and Stevie Wonder. Get your tickets ahead of time. freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Thurs.-Sat., 7 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $25-55. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com

Thursday, Sept, 7-Sunday, Sept. 17

St. Pete Theater Enjoy the Off–Central Players’ newest production of Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan Macmillan. This one-act, life-affirming play pulls back the curtain on the experiences of the child of a suicidal mother. Purchase your tickets online. Studio Grand Central, 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Thurs., 7:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m. 727-202-7019, theoffcentral.com

Thursday, Sept, 7

Italian Class It’s never too late to learn another language. Check out these Italian language classes provided by the Italian American Society of St. Petersburg. Two hour-long classes every Thursday will teach beginning, intermediate, and advanced levels of Italian. The course is free, but you will have to purchase the textbook. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6-8 p.m. 727-893-1231, iasosp.org



Wine & Yoga Wind down with wine and yoga. Join yoga instructor Kayla for Thursday night yoga outside. Bring a mat, water, and an open mind. Enjoy $6 wines or waved corkage fees after a successful yoga session. Donations encouraged. Wine House, 2913 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. $6-10. 727-256-0228

Friday, Sept. 8

Inspiring Concert Join singer songwriter Jon Scott and his special guest Brianna Rae for an evening of music and inspiration. Scott played with a national touring and he is a spiritual leader at First Unity Spiritual Campus. Listen to his music and help raise money for the Gulfport Senior Center Building Fund Campaign. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. $25-55. 727-893-1070, jonscottinspiration.eventtbrite.com

Saturday, Sept. 9-Sunday, Sept. 10

Painfully Delicious Feel the heat at the 23rd Annual I Like It Hot! Festival. This is not a food festival for the weak. Be ready for all the spice: sauces, salsas, and seasonings. Try some of the greatest creations from each vendor and food truck. Largo Event Center, 6340 126th Ave. N., Largo. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m; Sun., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-322-5217.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Community Yard Sale What is Saturday without yard sales? Secondhand items are the best. Shop around St. Pete Beach’s community yard sale for some new-to-you clothes, decor, furniture, and more. Bring friends and family to tag along on your shopping adventure. St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-363-9245, spbrec.com

The Market Marie Every second Saturday, spend the day browsing the dozens of handcrafted items from more than 100 vendors. Eat and buy fresh produce and baked goods. Listen to live music from Tampa Bay musicians. Support your local small business makers. 600 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. themarketculture.com

Good Folk Show Stop by Creative Clay’s Good Folk Show, the September exhibit in the Good Folk Gallery. This gallery displays curated pieces from the vast collection of folk art created by Creative Clay artists. Enjoy music from the 1970s to the present with DJ Kampingout as you look at art. Creative Clay, 1846 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 5-9 p.m. 727-825-0515, creativeclay.org

Creating the Unknown Artist Wasíl presents his exhibit, Wasíl – Creating from the Unknown. Experience his insightful perspective through mixed media work at this opening reception. Enjoy the art during the Second Saturday Art Walk. St. Pete ArtWorks, 2604 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5-9 p.m. 727-485-8655, stpeteartworks-onlinestore.com

Sunday, Sept. 10

Sunset Yoga Become one with nature, your mind, and your breath with this sunset slow flow yoga session. Rejuvenate your body after a long day as you stretch on the beach while you focus on core strength, balance, and flexibility. Bring a yoga mat or beach towel and water. Pre-registration advised. Ocean Fitness Yoga, 2107 Gulf Way, St. Pete Beach. 6:30 p.m. $15-30. 424-223-7680, eventbrite.com

Monday, Sept. 11

Musical Bingo Every Monday, test your knowledge on the Billboard top hits with musical bingo. Bring your friends and family to experience the best way to play bingo. Instead of letters and numbers, they are replaced with song titles and artists. Enjoy great music and win fun prizes. Jolly Roger’s Grub & Pub, 32 Madonna Blvd., Tierra Verde. 6:30 p.m. 727-498-6736, jollyrogerspub.com

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Muscles & Bones Do you want to better understand how your body works? Learn the importance of caring for your muscles and bones with professionals. Optimize your health with strength and performance without feeling reliant on medications to better yourself. Call to register ahead of time. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 2 p.m. 727-893-5657, mygulfport.us

Karaoke Tuesdays Tuesdays are great for margaritas and karaoke. Grab your friends for $5 margaritas and Tuesday night karaoke sessions with KJ Cass. Everyone is welcome to sing their best karaoke jams and dance along on the open dance floor. Zipperz Bar, 4917 22nd Ave. S., Gulfport. 7-11 p.m. 727-592-1956.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Monthly Gabber Book Club Join The Gabber Newspaper Book Club to focus on Florida authors and books set in Florida. This month’s book is Nicholas Sparks’ novel Dreamland. Read the musical romance story set at the famous pink Don CeSar. Copies available at Tombolo Books. Join the club at 6:30 p.m. to order food and drinks; discussion begins at 7 p.m. Habana Café, 5402 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-321-6965, thegabber.com

Weekly Drag Bingo Join Tampa Bay Drag Queen Georgia Moore for weekly drag bingo. Spend $10 for 10 rounds of bingo. All proceeds benefit Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Have fun and test your luck to win Pet Pal and Pesky Pelican prizes. Players must be at least 18. The Pesky Pelican Brew Pub, 923 72nd St. N., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $10. 727-302-9600, peskypelicanbrewpub.com

