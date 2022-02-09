Gulfport, St. Petersburg Business News

Welcome, Scotty

Fat Lenny’s, an offbeat ice cream shop in Erie, Pennsylvania well known for the owner’s wild antics, is bringing its legendary brand (and mascot Scotty Freeman) to Gulfport.

“I moved to Erie to be with my partner, and while I enjoy most of it, I never felt like I belonged,” said Scott Pfeifer, Fat Lenny’s creator. “I came here … and I felt like I belonged for once.”

Months later, he’s shuttered one of the two Erie locations and moved his purple-painted store at 2148 49th St. S. towards opening.

“We’re going to do it a little differently here, a Cheech & Chong feel,” Pfeifer said. “I’d like to see some food trucks, space for people to sit in the back. I think it’ll blend with Gulfport.”

The building previously existed as Lynn’s Blue Crab, a seafood store. As a result, the giant blue crustacean sign outside Fat Lenny’s will have to go.

Fat Lenny’s style, that is.

“I’m thinking of changing it to a pink anarchy sign,” Pfeifer told The Gabber.

Pfeifer hopes to open Fat Lenny’s by mid March.

Health Nut

Sea moss is the new health solution, says Replenish Thyself owner Jessica Colon.

Colon, a St. Petersburg health coach, sold her holistic health sea moss products, GLOW, online and in local stores such as Taste of the Islands Marketplace and Pinellas Farmers Market, for three years.

On Feb. 6, she celebrated the grand opening of a brick-and-mortar location at 2335 22nd Ave. S., Suite 16, in St. Pete.

Colon’s sea moss products come in the form of ingestible vitamins or topical gels.

Sea moss is a super food, meant to serve as an immune booster, which caused a spike in sales during COVID-19 health precautions.

“We were growing more interactive with clients, so this store allows us more face to face chats and pickups rather than deliveries,” Colon said. “People want to be healthier.”

The store will host events, “conscious chats,” meal planning, coaching, and demonstrations.

replenishthyself.com

A Pass-a-Grille classic returns on Feb. 10.

Merry Pier reopened its bait and tackle store, fishing charters, and bicycle rentals.

The pier, at 801 Pass-a-Grille Way, shut down for construction and renovations that were part of a larger pier replacement project that included the 7th Avenue Pier and 11th Avenue Pier.

The renovations almost completely replaced the framework of Merry Pier, including the dock.

“Many people have wonderful memories of fishing and boating here,” St. Pete Beach Chief Operating Officer Jennifer McMahon wrote. “We’re delighted to bring it back into fully-operational service so that future generations can enjoy it as well.”