Gulfport Weighs Grants, Loans for $85 Million Stormwater Need

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Gulfport needs roughly $85 million in stormwater improvements, but current fees would take about 170 years to cover the cost, a consultant told the City Council at its Oct. 6 regular meeting.

Andrew Burnham, a vice president at the engineering and consulting firm Stantec, presented grants, loans, and other funding options to help close that gap. Council took no action on borrowing, stormwater rates, or specific projects. The presentation aimed to give councilmembers a clearer picture of how Gulfport might pay for the work.

Gulfport collects about $1.5 million a year in stormwater fees. After operating and personnel expenses, roughly $500,000 remains for stormwater improvements. The City’s watershed management plan puts the total need at about $85 million.

“If you think about that in the context of an $85 million need, this would take us 170 years to fund this with our current rate mechanisms that we have in place today,” Burnham said.

Burnham cautioned that the priority projects may not cover all of Gulfport’s stormwater needs. The estimates also reflect current costs, which could rise before construction begins.

Stormwater improvements address both flooding and water quality. Runoff can carry pollution from streets and lawns into local waterways.

Paying for Stormwater Improvements

Burnham recommended that the City pursue grants through Resilient Florida. He also suggested coordinating with Pinellas County’s local mitigation strategy process.

“I think there’s opportunities there, but they are not going to singularly be able to solve this funding challenge that we have in front of us,” Burnham said.

[Read more below]

That’s not all that happened at the Oct. 6 Gulfport City Council meeting. Read about Flock cameras, Lions Club, and the Fire Department.

Larger projects would likely require borrowing, Burnham said. One example is a proposed West Gulfport water quality pond, estimated to cost $20 million. A water quality pond collects and treats stormwater runoff before it reaches local waterways. This helps reduce pollution and manage excess runoff.

Burnham pointed to Florida’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund as a possible source of low-interest loans for larger projects. Depending on eligibility, the fund could offer zero-interest loans or forgive part of the amount borrowed.

The City would still need a way to repay any remaining debt. Burnham said Gulfport could use stormwater fees, Penny for Pinellas sales-tax revenue, or both.

Weighing the Debt

Gulfport already uses Penny for Pinellas money to help pay State Revolving Fund loans for sanitary sewer improvements. During a Sept. 15 budget discussion, City Manager Jim O’Reilly said the City set aside $447,000 in Penny for Pinellas money for its yearly loan payment.

At the Oct. 6 meeting, Ward III Councilmember Jennifer Webb asked how much longer the City would be paying on that existing debt. O’Reilly said about 10 years remained.

“What do we tie up for 20 years versus what do we need in case something happens?” Webb asked.

Webb’s question points to a key tradeoff for the City. Borrowing could help Gulfport finish major stormwater projects sooner. But it would also commit future revenue to debt payments for years.

The next Gulfport City Council meeting is Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.

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