Gulfport Street Paving: City Whys

Question: How does the City of Gulfport prioritize which roads it re-paves? What can a resident do if they want their road re-paved? —Daniel Webb, Gulfport

Answer: The Gabber Newspaper spoke with Gulfport’s Public Works director Tom Nicholls what residents can do to get their streets repaired and repaved.

According to Nicholls, the City budgets $400,000 annually for paving. That money covers about two miles of road. Gulfport has 50 miles of paved roads. The process to categorize and repair the roads is similar to the way the City looks at sidewalk repairs.

“We hire a contractor to come and assess the roads, and rank them from ‘very poor’ to ‘excellent’,” said Nicholls. “If someone has a specific concern, they can call the City and we can have it analyzed.”

Gulfport street paving and repairs began Jan. 2. If you have questions about the process or when your street might get a fresh look, call Gulfport Public Works at 727-893-1089.

Your City Questions, Answered

