Gulfport street paving: That’s what’s on at least one Gulfportian’s mind this week. He stopped us on the street and wanted to know when the city planned to repave the intersection by his house. We asked the city about it.

Question: When will Gulfport re-pave the streets, specifically, 54th [Street] and 19th [Avenue]? –JJ

Answer: According to Gulfport Public Works Director Tom Nicholls, the City of Gulfport has a plan.

“Great question! The city contracted five years ago to have all paved roads inspected and graded with a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) rating,” Nicholls told The Gabber. “The PCI rated the roads from ‘Excellent’ through ‘Very Poor’ and we have concentrated our annual paving budget on the roads in most need.

“To your specific question regarding 54th Street South and 19th Avenue South, we have this scheduled for the 2023-2024 budget year. The exact locations planned for re-paving in this area are 54th Street South, from 19th Avenue South to Gulfport Boulevard, and 19th Avenue South, from 52nd Street South to 58th Street South.

“City council has typically allocated $400,000 annually for re-paving, which allows for approximately two miles of paving.”

Your City Questions, Answered

