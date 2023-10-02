Gulfport Students and Teachers Take Part in Banned Book Week

The American Library Association (ALA) has sponsored Banned Books Week for more than 40 years. Banned Books Week celebrates intellectual freedom and brings light to the historical and current attempts to ban books in libraries and schools. This year the event takes place Oct. 1-7.

This year’s theme “Let Freedom Read” reminds people that when books get censored, readers lose access to people, places, ideas, and perspectives different from their own.

In 2022, Florida lawmakers passed H.B. 1467, known informally as the curriculum transparency bill. Although the legislation didn’t technically ban any books, it gave power to parents (even just one) to trigger a formal review process.

The process enabled the removal of 300 books from school libraries in Florida. That same year, the ALA documented 1,269 demands to censor books, significantly higher than the 728 in the prior year.

Some banned titles include themes about or written by LGBTQ, Black, Indigenous, or other groups marginalized based on things they cannot control. Other books being challenged are iconic works like Dr. Seuss’ And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street due to insensitive ethnic characterizations. (Editor’s Note: Dr. Seuss Enterprises stopped publishing this and five other titles because of racist content.)

Gulfport’s Banned Books Library

Walden School, a private middle school in Gulfport, took part in Banned Books Week by placing a Little Free Library on their school property facing 53rd Street South. Gulfport United Methodist Church gave permission to the school to place the little library on their shared lawn. Walden plans to stock the little library with young adult books of all genres, including banned book selections.

Walden’s students explore banned books with a multidisciplinary assignment, writing research papers on a book of their choosing as well as creating an accompanying art project.

It is a philosophy of Walden School to expose children to a wide selection of media. Walden prides itself on encouraging students to think outside of the box and to make wise decisions when given all of the information, Jenn Gaskins, the language arts teacher, told The Gabber Newspaper.

“We do not believe that banning books is a healthy practice,” Gaskins added.

Readings for the Week

Eighth grader Dresden Willette read Mockingjay from The Hunger Games series, written by Suzanne Collins.

“The book is about an uprising of the people against the government; they don’t want kids getting any ideas in their heads,” Willette said.

Yet, her classmate, Yuliia Hamota, chose to read American Psycho by Brett Easton Ellis.

“I think they banned it for a good reason; I’m traumatized by it,” Hamota said.

Literary coach and parent Casey Russo secured the the Little Free Library for the Pinellas County school system. As a member of Shush, Librarians of the St. Petersburg Free Lending Libraries, Russo got Walden the little library and registered with their organization.

Some of the banned titles the students will explore include: