Gulfport Students Get Laundry Help

On an otherwise typical school day last year, Marissa Dix received a message from a parent that changed her outlook about how some families get by from week to week.

The Gulfport Montessori Elementary School social worker was making routine calls after a meeting with the school’s attendance team, checking up on students who had missed school for a few days to see if there was any way she could help. Of course, young people miss school for a variety of reasons, from sickness to a family trip to just wanting to be Ferris Bueller for a day.

One student’s mother gave a reason she had not heard before.

“He doesn’t have any clean uniforms,” the woman told Dix about her son. “I don’t have any money to wash them, and I’m not going to send him to school in dirty clothes because then there will just be a call from Child Protective Services.”

Dix was stunned.

“In that moment her honesty brought me back down to earth,” she said.

The school keeps extra uniforms and accessories in stock with help from Pasadena Community Church, and she was able to help this parent immediately, but the conversation stuck with her. She had just had a chat with Gabber publisher Cathy Salustri Loper about how the newspaper could be a community partner with the school in some way.

The next time they spoke, Dix relayed this account and they discussed possible solutions when Loper wondered aloud, “What about washing clothes?”

After both women took some time to consider how an initiative like that might work, Loper reached out to Deb’s Laundry as well as the Gulfport Merchants Chamber and the leadership at Gulfport City Hall. Now a program is in the works, through which Deb’s Laundry will offer its services to families in need with financial support from The Gabber, the GMC, and the City.

“The Gulfport Merchants Chamber is pleased to join the partnership with The Gabber and Deb’s Laundry to support families in our community,” GMC operations director Melissa Helmbold said. “With this effort we hope to provide a resource for families with students at Gulfport Elementary. We thank The Gabber and Deb’s Laundry for their support and willingness to help those in our community.”

Teachers and school staff will identify those who potentially have a need, after which school staff will reach out and offer the opportunity to use this service. It will be used only for items that are actually worn to school – uniforms, socks, shoes, and underwear – and each load carries a 10-pound minimum. Deb’s Laundry will wash, dry, and fold the clothes at a significant discount. Families in need should reach out to the Gulfport Elementary school social worker to make arrangements.

Any local business owner or resident is welcome to participate. Contact the GMC (3101 Beach Blvd. S., Suite 1; 727-344-3711) if you wish to make a donation.

“A lot of people take for granted that they can throw a load of laundry in the wash after work or school,” said Dix. “The fact that the community has pulled together to help meet this need is really neat and we appreciate it.”