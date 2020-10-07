Gulfport Sustainability Committee’s Movie Night 

by

A sign that reads "Movie" over an old campaign poster.
Photo by Laura Mulrooney.

A dreary evening didn’t stop true “West Side Story” fans from supporting the Gulfport Sustainability Committee during their first and, unfortunately, last drive-in movie fundraiser. 

Saturday, October 3, Gulfport Councilmember April Thanos’ resident-run GSC hosted their first movie night at the Most Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in order to raise money for resident-lead city improvement projects. 

The weather meant minimal participation and Thanos told the Gabber that she doesn’t expect to host another drive-in movie due to out-of-pocket upfront costs. 

“I thought it was great,” said Thanos. “You could see the movie just fine during and after sunset. The rain didn’t affect the quality of the movie either. The weather just wasn’t ideal for lawn chairs.” 

If interest increases, Thanos said she’d be willing to try again. 

Find the group on Facebook page for more, or call Kathy Aumiller, 941-504-6347 or Councilmember April Thanos at 206-501-7836. 

An nighttime photo of a truck playing a movie on the outside of its box.
Photo by Laura Mulrooney.

by Laura Mulrooney

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!