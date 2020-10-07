Gulfport Sustainability Committee’s Movie Night 

A dreary evening didn’t stop true “West Side Story” fans from supporting the Gulfport Sustainability Committee during their first and, unfortunately, last drive-in movie fundraiser.

Saturday, October 3, Gulfport Councilmember April Thanos’ resident-run GSC hosted their first movie night at the Most Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in order to raise money for resident-lead city improvement projects.

The weather meant minimal participation and Thanos told the Gabber that she doesn’t expect to host another drive-in movie due to out-of-pocket upfront costs.

“I thought it was great,” said Thanos. “You could see the movie just fine during and after sunset. The rain didn’t affect the quality of the movie either. The weather just wasn’t ideal for lawn chairs.”

If interest increases, Thanos said she’d be willing to try again.

Find the group on Facebook page for more, or call Kathy Aumiller, 941-504-6347 or Councilmember April Thanos at 206-501-7836.