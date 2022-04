Anyone who loves to read knows books (even used) can be pricey.

On Saturday, April 2, the Gulfport Historical Society hosted a Book Swap, part of the annual SunLit Festival, for attendees to exchange reading materials, buy books, and lounge on the front lawn.

Gulfportian June Johns captured the fun in this reader-submitted issue of Gabber Life.

Have a few fun snapshots of your own? Feel free to send them to abby@thegabber.com You may just see your handiwork in print!