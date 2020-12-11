Gulfport Talks Mental Health Resources  

“Let’s bear in mind there are a lot of people for whom the holidays are not a joyous time,” said Mayor Sam Henderson in a December 9 public service announcement.

The holidays can be hard for many, and this year has been especially cruel.

During the Tuesday, December 1 Gulfport City Council meeting, Councilmember Christine Brown asked City Manager Jim O’Reilly if the city could regularly post available mental health and drug addiction services on the city’s website and social media.

As a response, the city has released a PSA from Mayor Henderson concerning mental health during the holidays.

“As someone who suffers from anxiety and depression, I’ve been diagnosed and medicated for it for years now,” Henderson said. “These things can be overpowering feelings when you start to feel really bad, when you start to get down in those cycles where depression starts to take over for you.

“It may not be you that suffers from it. There may be others – someone you know, someone you see on a regular basis,” Henderson said. “Don’t be afraid to reach out to someone if you feel like they might be in need. People who need these resources may be unwilling or maybe just be unaware of these resources.

“I like to believe that life is good and that there is joy and happiness around the corner if we keep our eyes open for it,” Henderson said.

Resources

2-1-1 Services

2-1-1 is a free service that connects residents to information about and referrals to local human services. 2-1-1 is available 24 hours a day from any phone. Call 211, Text 898211, or download the free 211 Connects App.

Services include:

– Family Services

– Suicide Prevention

– Referrals

– Emotional Support

– Sexual Harassment/ Assault Support

– Veteran Services

– Screenings

– Care Coordination

Pinellas County Human Services

Pinellas County’s Human Services department has a network of more than 105 partner agencies and manages 190 plus contracts and grants for access to medical care, emergency financial assistance, connecting people to judicial resources, benefits for veterans and dependents, investigating consumer complaints, and help for the homeless.

National Alliance on Mental Illness

The National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or anytime at info@nami.org.

The NAMI HelpLine is a free, nationwide peer-support service providing information, resource referrals and support to people living with mental health issues, their family, caregivers and mental health providers.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – Free and confidential support for people in distress, and prevention and crisis resources for loved ones 24 hours a day, every day. Call 800-273-TALK (8255).