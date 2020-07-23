Three years ago, Joe Izzo and his wife Elicia moved to Florida from Pennsylvania. Within that time they found their forever home and their forever business.

On Thursday July 9, the Izzos opened Above Alpha Tattoo at 5702 Gulfport Blvd.

Joe, who has been a tattoo artist for 17 years, tattooing all over the states in different shops and with Villain Arts Circuit tattoo conventions, wanted to pay his dues to the tattoo community and not rush anything.

“I wanted to open a shop that prides itself on its quality, not just the money,” he said. “Most tattoo artists open their own shops after about 10 years. But we didn’t want to deal with the snow and we wanted to wait until we were in our forever home.”

Gulfport looks like it won the bid.

“I fell in love with Gulfport,” says Elicia. “It is the cutest little town. It’s where we want to be.”

Within the next two weeks, Above Alpha Tattooing also expects to receive their permit to do piercings.

Joe has just the lady for the position: Dani Giordano.

Giordano, who has been a professional piercer for 16 years, has her room set up and ready to go as soon as the shop is able.

Yes, her room. Each artist will have their own individual rooms, both for privacy and sanitary purposes.

A pandemic may not seem like the best time to open a new tattoo shop, but Above Alpha Tattooing is following all CDC guidelines. All surfaces are thoroughly wiped down and sanitized. The artists and the clients both wear masks the entire length of the service. There’s even an air purifier.

Once positive COVID-19 cases start to drop, Joe has plans to invite visiting artists from all over for guest appearances and artists spots.

“I know a lot of great artists and I have a full lineup for featured artists,” said Joe.

Art is what it’s all about for Joe: “We focus on the quality of art, not how many clients we can turn just to make a buck.”

Find Above Alpha Tattoo on Facebook for more.