The Gulfport Police Department has launched an internal investigation into an incident at Boca Ciega High School involving an officer and a 15-year-old girl.

Maniya Sherriffe, a BCHS student, says she sustained several injuries, including bruises to her face, after being detained by a Gulfport officer.

“We have received a complaint and we are investigating, but we are prohibited by law (FSS 112.532) from releasing any portion of the investigation until it is complete,” Gulfport Police Chief Robert Vincent told the The Gabber in an email.

Civil rights activists, Sherriffe, and her family held a press conference in front of Gulfport City Hall and police headquarters on Sept. 13.

Bryce Graham, a civil rights activist with the National Action Network, said the incident occurred Sept. 6 and the officer “brutally beat” the student.

They identified Gulfport Police Sergeant Michael Vandenberg as the officer involved in the Boca Ciega incident. Vincent also confirmed Vandenberg as the officer under investigation. The Gulfport police chief said the officer was prohibited from discussing an “active internal investigation.”

Sherriffe said during a press conference that Vandenberg pinned her against the wall and handcuffed her after an altercation with other girls who were bullying her.

She said her face and shoulders were injured and bruised after the officer moved her to the school’s media center and library.

“And then as he was bringing me in the media center, he had flung me and I had hit my forehead on the divider of the door and had cut my forehead open,” the teenager said at a Sept. 13 news conference. “And then as he was bringing me into the library he flung me onto the ground. That’s what happened to my face and shoulder.”

The teenager said she was upset by the treatment and her injuries, which came after an altercation with a group of girls.

“I was just scared. My face was hurting. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t feel safe,” an emotional Sherriffe said.

Graham, who works with the Florida chapter of the Rev. Al Sharpton-led civil rights group, wants immediate action on the alleged incident.

“We are calling on an independent investigation to be conducted. We are also calling for this officers’s immediate suspension,” said Graham.

“The law requires that such investigations be completed by the employing agency. We cannot request an outside agency to conduct the investigation unless there is a clear conflict of interest,” Vincent posted on a crime watch social media page.

Vandenberg was promoted to sergeant in 2008 after five years with GPD’s patrol division, according to the municipal agency. The department has not suspended him.

“Law enforcement accreditation standards require that officers be removed from an assignment only when their actions result in death or serious bodily injury. Because that has not occurred in this case, the officer will remain in his assignment,” Vincent also posted on social media.

A spokeswoman for Pinellas County Schools declined comment, citing the ongoing Gulfport investigation.