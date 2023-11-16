Gulfport Thanksgiving Things to Do: Nov. 16-23

Here’s a list of Thanksgiving things to do Nov. 16-23 in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include brunches, lunches, and dinners.

Thursday, Nov. 16-Saturday, Nov. 18

Thanksgiving Fundraiser Help others receive a hot meal this Thanksgiving with Jax In & Out Café and the Boomerangs Senior Softball League. All proceeds go toward meals that Jax will make for people in need of a Thanksgiving meal. The softball league will collect donations Thursday and Saturday. Checks can be made to Jax Taylor or the Gulfport Boomerangs. Hoyt Field, 2300-2498 57th St. S., Gulfport. 8-10 a.m. 407-908-5868.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Be Thankful Lunch November is a time to give thanks. Join the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce’s Be Thankful Lunch to help nonprofit organizations. Hear from nonprofit chamber members. Learn how you can help during the holidays over lunch. Postcard Inn, 6300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $20-25. 727-360-6957, business.tampabaybeaches.com.

Friday, Nov. 17

Gulfport Senior Center Dinner Gather around with friends and family for a Senior Center Thanksgiving dinner. Choose between the two dinner times to enjoy a meal. The dinner menu includes traditional turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Vegetarian options available as well. Seating is limited, so call ahead. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 3 p.m. & 6 p.m. $10. 727-893-1231, gulfportseniorfoundation.org.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Lopez Hall Dinner Reserve a spot at this early Thanksgiving dinner. The menu includes traditional turkey, sides, and dessert. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Lopez Hall, 7177 58th St. N., Pinellas Park. 6:30 p.m. $5, kids 2-10; $15, individual; $25, couple. 727-244-1341, lopez-inc.business.site.

Sunday, Nov. 19

St. Pete Senior Thanksgiving Enjoy an early Thanksgiving meal with your family if you are a senior. Feast on turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie, all accompanied by entertainment. Enoch Davis Center, 1111 18th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 3-6 p.m. 727-893-7134, events.stpeteparksrec.org.

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, Nov. 23

Turkey Trot If you’re the person who runs on Thanksgiving, here’s a turkey trot for you. The St. Pete Running Company hosts a free, timed 5K Thanksgiving morning on the Pinellas Trail. Bring canned goods to donate to the St. Pete Free Clinic. Arrive by 7:45 a.m. Race starts at 8 a.m. St. Pete Running Company, 6986 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 8 a.m. 727-800-5043, stpeterunningco.com.

Thanksgiving Brunch Indulge in a mouthwatering brunch of all the Thanksgiving favorites. If the traditional meals aren’t for you, the menu includes typical brunch dishes to order as well. Reserve your spot for an elegant dining experience. King Charles Grand Ballroom, The Don CeSar, 3400 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $50-150. 844-959-0071, doncesar.com.

Gulfport Beach Potluck It’s time to feast with your Gulfport friends and neighbors at Thanksgiving on the Beach. Bring a dish to share, drinks, utensils, and plates for this community potluck. Hosts are providing four turkeys and roasted veggies. Pavilion 6, Gulfport Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 12-4 p.m.

