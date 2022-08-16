Gulfport Theater Mainstay, Patrick Brafford, Dies

Gulfport’s theater community was stunned to learn of the passing of one of its most active participants.

Patrick Brafford was slated to direct the 2022-2023 season opener for the Gulfport Community Players, but died the first weekend of August only a few days after having spine surgery. According to Eileen Navarro, the president of the Players, he had expected to be off his feet for about three weeks after the surgery but did not anticipate any other problems. Brafford offered to step back from the upcoming production, but she balked at that idea, since auditions were still a month away.

Navarro did not know if his death was related to the procedure or if he was discharged from the hospital before he died.

Since joining the Players in 2015, Brafford directed at least one play each year and sometimes two, she said. He also wrote two original plays which the group performed.

Navarro said Brafford was instrumental in the Players’ current practice of doing a play every June to correspond with Pride Month. That began in 2019.

“He directed our first gay-themed play, if you will. It was for everyone, but we tried to make it geared more toward Pride Month,” she said.

In prior years the Players would try to wrap up their season in April before the snowbirds went north, but this change in direction opened up the group to an entirely new audience.

“It was a success right from the start, and with his direction and being gay himself, it was just right up his alley,” said Navarro. “He picked the best shows, and the directing was superior.”

Navarro revealed that she was able to find someone who has directed in the past to take over Brafford’s duties for the season opener, so the show will go on.

Just without Brafford.

Here’s a list of plays Brafford directed for the Gulfport Community Players:

“Torch Song” (June 2022, Pride)

“The Sunshine Boys” (September 2021)

“Birds of a Feather” (June 2021, Pride)

“Miss Edwinna” (also written by Brafford) (April 2020)

“Next Fall” (June 2019, Pride)

“Morning’s At Seven” (April 2018)

“Becky’s New Car” (March 2018)

“Letting Go (a musical)” (November 2017)

“Parfumerie” (January 2017)

“Over the River and Through the Woods” (Nov 2016)

“The Supporting Cast” (March 2016)

“Slut From Blue Eye” (also written by Brafford) (Nov 2015)

“The Kitchen Witches” (March 2015)