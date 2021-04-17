Gulfport to Host Day-long Pride Celebration 

by

A man in black shorts and rainbow cape on the street
Gulfport’s Jon Ziegler at the 2018 St. Pete Pride street festival. Photo by Angelina Bruno.

In a year of firsts, the City of Gulfport is debuting a day-long Pride event throughout Beach Boulevard, and key local locations on Saturday, May 29. 

“We’re so excited and so is everyone else,” said Suzi King, owner of Gulfport Pride co-organizer SIK Promotions. 

Money raised from the event will benefit the LGBTQ Resource Center of the Gulfport Public Library. 

The event in Gulfport, happening before St. Pete’s month-long celebrations in June, is a co-effort by SIK Promotions, LocalShops1 and the City of Gulfport. 

The Line Up:

3:30 p.m: Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band marches from the Gulfport Recreation Center. 

4 p.m:  Pride Flag Raising at the Gulfport Public Library. 

4-6 p.m: ArtOut Reception at the Gulfport Public Library.

4-9 p.m: Market of more than 50 local vendors down Beach Boulevard South. 

6 p.m: Vibrator Races at Salty’s Gulfport. 

7-10 p.m: Drag by the Bay with Brianna Summers-Gemini at Neptune’s Bar & Grille. 

7-11 p.m: Double M Band at Salty’s Gulfport. 

Details are still in the works, but stay tuned to local rainbow news at Gulfport Pride’s Facebook page. 

 

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
%d bloggers like this: