Gulfport to Host Day-long Pride Celebration 

In a year of firsts, the City of Gulfport is debuting a day-long Pride event throughout Beach Boulevard, and key local locations on Saturday, May 29.

“We’re so excited and so is everyone else,” said Suzi King, owner of Gulfport Pride co-organizer SIK Promotions.

Money raised from the event will benefit the LGBTQ Resource Center of the Gulfport Public Library.

The event in Gulfport, happening before St. Pete’s month-long celebrations in June, is a co-effort by SIK Promotions, LocalShops1 and the City of Gulfport.

The Line Up:

3:30 p.m: Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band marches from the Gulfport Recreation Center.

4 p.m: Pride Flag Raising at the Gulfport Public Library.

4-6 p.m: ArtOut Reception at the Gulfport Public Library.

4-9 p.m: Market of more than 50 local vendors down Beach Boulevard South.

6 p.m: Vibrator Races at Salty’s Gulfport.

7-10 p.m: Drag by the Bay with Brianna Summers-Gemini at Neptune’s Bar & Grille.

7-11 p.m: Double M Band at Salty’s Gulfport.

Details are still in the works, but stay tuned to local rainbow news at Gulfport Pride’s Facebook page.

