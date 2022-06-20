Gulfport Trash Lady on Cross-Country Canada Trip 

On Thursday, June 16, Gulfport resident Dawn Fisher was in St. John’s, the capital city of Newfoundland. She’d already cleaned three Canadian parking lots by that afternoon.

Is this normal behavior for Fisher?

“Well, we’re not normal,” said Cathy Kaiser, Fisher’s partner for 24 years. “I have to force her to do the touristy things.”

The snowbirds often spend their summers traveling and then hunker down for the winter in Gulfport. Everywhere they’ve gone (Paris, Alaska, and Spain, among other places), Fisher brings her stick and removes litter.

“I guess I’m a little OCD,” Fisher said. “I’ve been picking up litter forever. In Colorado I’d have my grandson picking up litter on the highway with me. He’s 36 now, and I still like things clean and neat.”

On this year’s trip, the couple is traveling through Canada and then back down the Pacific Northwest in their 2017 Dodge Durango. They’ve stopped in Airbnbs and hotels, and Kaiser stashed away camping supplies for when things get remote. With gas prices at an all-time high, Fisher and Kaiser assumed the roads would see less travelers.

They were correct.

When the Durango pulled into Rocky Harbour, a remote Canadian town with a population of 937 in 2021, the couple didn’t go unnoticed.

A Rocky Harbour resident noticed Fisher picking up trash from a ditch, and struck up a conversation. That conversation led Fisher to the town’s city council, where she met local council members and Rocky Harbour town clerk, Debbie Reid.

“Everybody must know Dawn in Gulfport,” Reid said. “What a lovely lady. She does a lot for the community.”

Fisher also met a local sixth-grade class from Gros Morne Academy on a beach she was cleaning. The students were also picking up debris, and met Fisher by coincidence.

On Saturday, June 18, Fisher turned 89 in Canada. She celebrated by attending a group cleanup event at Lake Quidi Vidi in St. John’s.

“I meet all kinds of people and see all kinds of places,” Fisher said, but “Gulfport is the greatest city. We’ll be back.”

The travelers hope to return in September or October with more stories – and more miles on their Durango.