As expected, rate increases for trash collection were approved by the Gulfport City Council at its Aug. 16 regular meeting, while water and sewer rates will eventually go up – but not this year.

City staff recommended a 6% increase in garbage and recycling rates; Gulfport Council approved this increase. This was attributed to three factors: rising fuel costs, increased tipping fees, and higher “people costs,” as City Manager Jim O’Reilly put it, as city employees are also getting a 6% raise to at least partly keep up with inflation.

“Despite our best efforts to seek every opportunity to maintain levels of efficiency, rising costs are unavoidable,” a staff report read. “In addition to rate increases from wholesale providers, the City has experienced significant increases in the rising costs of employee salaries and benefits costs in recent years combined with the extreme volatility of fuel costs. Also, significant wear and tear on the fleet has considerably increased the cost of maintaining the vehicles and equipment necessary to operate the fund.”

The Pinellas County Board of Commissioners voted to increase “tipping fees” for solid waste from the current rate of $44.70 per ton to $47.75 per ton effective Oct. 1. That will change to $51.00 per ton in the fall of 2023 and $54.50 per ton a year after that – a total hike of more than 20% in the next three years. “Tipping fee” refers to the amount charged every time a garbage tuck dumps a load of garbage onto the “tipping floor” of the waste-to-energy facility at Pinellas County Solid Waste.

The City also will raise its recycling rates, because its recycling processor is raising its rates. This, staff said, results from a sharp decline in the market mainly because China is no longer accepting generic recycling materials, leaving items such as mixed paper and glass with almost no value.

Water and sewer costs in Gulfport will remain the same for the coming year under the new rate structure approved by Council.

Following a presentation and recommendation two weeks earlier by a consultant, Gulfport City staff suggested zero increase this year along with 8% increases in FY2024 and 2025. In addition to approving that standard, the council repealed the previous rate structure that charged every customer the same amount up to 2,000 gallons regardless of how little people actually used.

The three-year stormwater utility fee schedule calls for no change this year, a $2-per-month increase next year, and another $1-per-month increase in the third year.

The water service ordinance also addressed meter installation and connection charges, meter tampering, the elimination of standby fees, and an increase in delinquency charges from 1.5% to 5%.