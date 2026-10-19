Gulfport Unseals Its Turn-of-the-Century Time Capsule

On the evening of Friday, Oct. 16, 100 community members watched as Gulfport Arts & Heritage and the Gulfport City Council opened a time capsule. The capsule held items from 30 individuals and organizations, offering a snapshot of life at the turn of the century. Organizers had planned the opening for last year to mark the quarter point of the 21st century, but they postponed it while the city recovered from the previous year’s hurricanes.

Gulfport Arts & Heritage President Berkeley Grimball opened the event and welcomed the audience before handing the microphone to Lynne Brown. Brown, now almost 90, served on the Millennium Planning Committee that put together the time capsule. In addition to serving on that committee, she previously served Gulfport as a council member and vice mayor. She told a story about Frances Purdy, a Gulfport historian who worked with the Gulfport History Museum. Brown said Purdy, who was almost 90 herself at the time, resisted new technology and kept tripping the museum’s alarm. Fed up, Purdy posted a sign with the passcodes above the alarm, and she never set it off again.

Honoring a Local Historian

Brown’s story set up the evening’s larger theme, which went beyond opening a time capsule: celebrating Purdy’s life and work. After Mayor Karen Love spoke briefly about how she came to love Gulfport, it was time to open the capsule. The first item out was an article from St. Petersburg Times (now Tampa Bay Times). The April 7, 1999 article profiled two Pinellas residents whom United Way had honored with Top Volunteer awards. One was a St. Petersburg businessman. The other was Frances Purdy.

Purdy retired to Gulfport after a full career that included a stint as the first dean of the College of Nursing at the State University of New York. Amazed that no one had written a book about the city, she became an editor of the book Our Story of Gulfport, Florida. According to the article, she also served as president of Neighborly Senior Services, the Gulfport Historical Society, the Friends of the Gulfport Library, the Library’s Foundation, and the Library Extension Fund.

Purdy’s friend Phyllis Plotnick read a handwritten note the late historian had written for the capsule.

“When you read this, I hope Gulfport will still be the friendly neighborhood it is now, comprised of people of varied backgrounds and lifestyles. That elected and appointed officials will conduct the community professionally, and residents and visitors will enjoy being here,” Purdy wrote.

“I believe Frances would be very pleased and proud today,” Platnick said after reading the note aloud.

Unpacking the Capsule

Vice Mayor Marlene Shaw and Gulfport Arts & Heritage Secretary Amanda Hagood took turns pulling items from the capsule one by one. Items included photographs, flyers, old restaurant menus, key chains and two editions of The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber: the turn-of-the-century edition and an undated paper from the late 1960s or early ’70s.

Once the capsule was empty, Grimball closed the event by performing “Gulfport On The Bay,” a song Thomas P. Malone wrote in the 1950s.

Attendees then wandered the museum to take a closer look at the capsule’s contents, enjoy light snacks and refreshments, preview the labyrinth that will star in an upcoming event, or weave a hope or dream into a tapestry.

“It was so great to have so many people who were either involved with the time capsule, or were active in Gulfport civic life back in 1999 out here and seeing each other,” Hagood said. “I’m really pleased with how it went.”

The event was the first in a series celebrating Gulfport’s past, present, and future, entitled TimeWeaving. The TimeWeaving celebrations will culminate in sealing a new time capsule for 2050 on New Year’s Eve this year. Amanda Hagood encouraged individuals and organizations interested in leaving something in the capsule to visit the TimeWeaving page on the Gulfport Historical Society’s website for more information.

Looking Ahead to 2050

The event kicked off TimeWeaving, a series celebrating Gulfport’s past, present and future. The series will culminate on New Year’s Eve this year, when organizers will seal a new time capsule to be opened in 2050. Hagood encouraged individuals and organizations interested in contributing to the capsule to visit the TimeWeaving page on the Gulfport Historical Society’s website.

The next TimeWeaving event, “Chronos: A Group Art Show Opening,” will feature art themed around time. The opening will take place Oct. 30 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Gulfport History Museum.

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