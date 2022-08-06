Sunday, Aug. 7 isn’t just any run-of-the-mill Sunday. It’s the day that Gulfport resident Ken Beckman turns 100 years old.

Beckman, a decorated World War II veteran, was the chief navigator for the United States Air Force. While serving his time, Beckman flew 48 successful missions out of England to Europe, received the Flying Cross, the Legion of Merit, and the Airman’s Medal — all presented for acts of heroism.

“Ken was the Chief Navigator in the USAF after the war and flew Eisenhower and Truman,” said Beckman’s wife, Connie.

At 50, Beckman retired with his medals after 32 years of service.

It wasn’t the last time he was honored. In 2019, Beckman and Connie were invited on a trip to Normandy on the 75th anniversary of D-Day from the WWII Foundation.

[It was] “very poignant because possibly the last surviving veterans were there to pay tribute to the achievements and sacrifices of those who fought in 1944,” Connie said, adding ” Ken has remained active since his retirement from the Air Force, by moving to Florida in 1987 and continuing to teach navigation for the United States Power Squadron for over 30 years. Yes, he still teaches today.”

For an additional 25 years, Beckman was a division captain for the Auxiliary Coast Guard. He learned about boat life, and many days will find him sailing his vessel, “Shoal Boat.”

When he’s not with his four children, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren, Beckman spends time on sailing activities with the St. Petersburg Yacht Club.

Happy birthday, Mr. Beckman!