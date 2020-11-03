Gulfport Vice Mayor Joins PSTA Board 

Representatives from other cities and Pinellas County have chosen Gulfport Vice Mayor Michael Fridovich as the newest member of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority Board of Directors.

Fridovich replaces Joseph Barkley and joins 14 other members, including incumbent Pinellas County Commissioners Charlie Justice and Janet Long. The board consists of 15 officials representing Pinellas County and the cities within it.

“It was an honor for me to be elected by a majority of the cities that I will represent,” said Fridovich. “It is also an honor to be the first council member from Gulfport to be on the board.”

The term lasts three years.

“We’re excited to have Vice Mayor Fridovich join the board. He will bring valuable insights to help the people of Pinellas County,” said public relations coordinator for PSTA Stephanie Rank. “Gulfport has quite a bit of bus service within its borders and good ridership so his input will be much appreciated.”

Fridovich will represent not only Gulfport but also Kenneth City, South Pasadena, Seminole, Belleair and Belleair Bluffs on the PSTA Board.

“Board members set policies like fare policies, route increases or cuts, coordination with HART across the bay FDOT,” said Rank. “They also approve all contracts over $100K to keep the $85-million-dollar-a-year transit system going.”