Gulfport Votes 100% Spreads the Word 

On Tuesday, February 18 at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg’s Military and Veteran Success Center, students representing all branches of the military teamed up with Ingrid Bredenberg, organizer of Gulfport Votes 100%, to create the non-partisan group’s signature green corded bracelets that are given away free to people who promise to vote. “We made 400 bracelets in 90 minutes and they want to do more,” said Bredenberg. The ultimate goal of the local group is 100 percent participation by people who are qualified to vote. Photo by Ingrid Bredenberg.