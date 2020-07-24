Gulfport Votes 100% Unveils Local Art 

On Wednesday, July 15, Ingrid Bredenberg and Berkeley Grimball held a pop-up art unveiling in front of their residence at 2701 56th St. S. in support of Gulfport Votes 100%.

The artwork, created by Grimball is made from bamboo, his preferred medium, and palm fronds. It says what it means: “VOTE.”

“Gulfport 100% is a grassroots, local non-partisan initiative to get everyone to vote,” explained Bredenberg. “If you’re registered here in Gulfport, our goal is to get you to vote.”

Bredenberg, who hails from Western Massachusetts, ran a similar campaign there and the voting numbers jumped to 92 percent.

“In 2016, Gulfport voted 80 percent, which is well above the national average,” explained Bredenberg. “We’re just asking you to vote – vote by mail, it’s safe. You can vote early and you can go to the polls safely. Please vote.”

Bredenberg even challenged Mayor Sam Henderson.

“We’re hoping our mayor will challenge our neighboring mayors for bragging rights on who has the most residents vote. And any other mayors that want to challenge us, I think we’re up for it.”

More information about the Tuesday, August 18 primary election and the general election on Tuesday, November 3 can be found online – including voting locations, registration and mail in ballot requests – at votepinellas.com. Find Gulfport Votes 100% on Facebook.

“The important thing is to vote,” concluded Brendenberg. “You have a voice – you have a super power.”