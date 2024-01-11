Get to Know Your Gulfport Ward I Candidates

Gulfport Ward I candidates have hit the new year running. In the race between incumbent April Thanos and challenger Tom Bixler, there’s lots to learn. The Gabber Newspaper spoke with both of them, and asked each of them the same three questions to find out what they hope to accomplish if elected.

Gulfport Ward I Candidates: Why Did You Run for City Council?

Thanos: “I have some things that are unfinished.

“I’ve been working on my Gulfport On The Edge series and town halls to engage the community. By the end of 2024 we could do a lot of research into grants and ways we can work on resilience.”

Bixler: “I’ve always felt like giving back to the community is important. I think I have good experience from serving on the school board [in Clermont County, OH], and good leadership skills from the military.

“I see the need on council to be a positive input to things that are going on, and make meetings more productive. People working collaboratively towards a common good. That’s my goal.”

Gulfport Ward I Candidates Tell Us What’s Right with Gulfport?

Thanos: “The location is fabulous. The people are fabulous. The community is fabulous.

“The City is generally well run on a day-to-day basis. We’re very convenient to the rest of Pinellas County.”

Bixler: “I’m very happy with our city services like our fire and police departments.

“I don’t see a need to outsource issues when our City staff does such a good job jumping on issues. The local charm shouldn’t change. We have so many great amenities from beaches to just strolling the streets. I’m in full support of the senior center development and remodel. Our city is very safe and that speaks volumes for tourism. I think as a councilmember, it’s important to support these things.”

Gulfport Ward I Candidates: What Do You Want to Fix in Gulfport?

Thanos: “I think focusing on normal maintenance is important. My biggest projects are tree planting and grants to get more trees.

“It keeps the city cooler, more attractive, and lets us replace dying trees. The City’s tree giveaway is a great step. I think we also need to work on resiliency issues that can come up. We need to put more effort into solar energy and getting electric vehicles for the city.”

Bixler: “Infrastructure needs constant City attention. The City has done a great job jumping on repairs and advocating for state funding for them, but we need to continue to look for state funding so it isn’t a burden on residents.

“I’m in total agreement with the tree initiative. Roads and stormwater processing needs to be improved. These things affect people every day and need to be fixed. There is a great potential for business downtown, and we need to continue to support our local businesses. Our sidewalks need attention, especially when it comes to elderly and physically impaired people. There’s a plan in place to fix these things, but I’m hoping to work on getting it done.”

