Gulfport Ward I Election Results: Thanos is Inevitable

The votes are tallied. The ballots are all in. Gulfport’s Ward I City Councilmember is April Thanos. The final results of the election came in slightly before 7:30 p.m. The Gulfport Ward I election results showed that Thanos received a total of 2,064 votes, while her opponent, Tom Bixler, received 1,310 votes. After a grueling three-month campaign, the results are finalized. Thanos begins her third consecutive term as a Gulfport City councilmember.

“I’m so appreciative of the support from Gulfport,” said Thanos. “I’m very excited to do what the City wants.”

Thanos will be sworn in at the April 2 Gulfport City Council meeting.

Gulfport Ward I Election Watch Parties

Thanos held her watch party at the North End Taphouse. A crowd of more than 100 people began to gather in the Village Courtyard around 5:30 p.m. Live music from supporters and a victory speech from Thanos quickly followed.

Bixler’s party was at O’Maddy’s Bar and Grille. Roughly 20 people came to support him, including Ward IV Councilmember Ian O’Hara, who later came to the Taphouse to congratulate Thanos.

He was the only councilmember who did.

Bixler arrived to the party around 7:25 p.m., and began serving shrimp, fried okra, mac-and-cheese poppers, and jalapeño poppers.

Despite Mayor Sam Henderson not attending either watch party, he had a few words about the Gulfport Ward I election results.

“I respect the choice of the electorate and will do my best to work with that person, but I certainly have some questions for the Supervisor of Elections about the way the campaign was handled,” said Henderson.

After the results were finalized, Bixler spoke with The Gabber Newspaper.

“It was a great experience and I met a lot of wonderful people along the way,” said Bixler. “Hopefully my opponent will work as hard in office from now on as she has to win a re-election. I wish her the best of luck. Anything to move Gulfport into the future.”

Thanos’ Campaign History

Thanos began her service to Gulfport in 2020 when she beat Dan Liedtke 2,243 to 1,497. In 2022, she ran unopposed.

Controversy at O’Maddy’s

Once the results came out, Susan Gore made her way to O’Maddy’s. Gore says she entered the bar and approached Bixler to offer him and O’Hara a drink. After being told she wasn’t welcome at the private party, she went to ask the wait staff of the restaurant if it was a private party. They told her they didn’t know. One of Bixler’s supporters approached her to ask her to leave, and they spoke as they walked out.

“There could be a recount,” said Bixler’s supporter.

“Oh, honey,” said Gore.

When she returned to the North End Taphouse, she spoke with The Gabber Newspaper about the incident.

“I didn’t do anything wrong! I didn’t hit anybody or take my clothes off or anything,” said said a celebratory Gore. “A dirty campaign didn’t succeed this time. It’s not what Gulfport wanted.”